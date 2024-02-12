Aston Martin presents the new Vantage GT3

Aston Martin has officially unveiled the new Vantage GT3 following its race debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona. The new British racing car will be competing in some of the world's most important GT racing series this year

Coinciding with the international debut of the new Vantage road car, the spectacular new Vantage GT3 reflects the enhanced performance, sharper dynamics and eye-catching style of the current show model. It translates these qualities into a stunning new GT race car and opens the next chapter in Aston Martin's illustrious motorsport history.

Marco Mattiacci, Aston Martin's Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, said of the exciting new GT race car: "The simultaneous launch of the new Vantage and the Vantage GT3 race car underlines Aston Martin's commitment to building the best sports car in the world and demonstrating its capabilities on the race track."

"Aston Martin Racing benefits from the exceptional pool of talent, experience and knowledge forged in Formula 1 and found at Aston Martin Performance Technologies."

"The result is a truly cutting-edge GT race car that clearly shares its DNA with the current Vantage road car, yet is perfectly aligned with the current GT3 regulations."

"Descended from a line-up of multiple world championship winners, the new Vantage GT3 is proving irresistible to an impressive international line-up of leading GT racing teams. The Vantage GT3 is hungry for victory and ready to build on Aston Martin's exceptional track record - the world's greatest endurance races are firmly in the Vantage GT3's sights."

The Vantage GT3 is a comprehensive evolution of the highly successful and recently retired Vantage GTE and GT3, which debuted in 2018. The Vantage GT3 is based on Aston Martin's proven aluminium chassis structure and is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which also underpins the new Vantage road car. The all-new aerodynamic package, comprehensively revised suspension and state-of-the-art electronics give this latest-generation Aston Martin GT race car world-beating potential.

The new Vantage GT3 fulfils all FIA GT3 regulations, including the new LMGT3 category in the FIA WEC for 2024, making it a true global contender. It will battle for honours in the world's most competitive GT series, including the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship (IMSA), the Fanatec GT World Challenge, the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) and the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

The Vantage GT3 is the first product of the collaboration between Aston Martin Racing and Aston Martin Performance Technologies, as Adam Carter, Aston Martin's Head of Endurance Motorsport, explains: "The new GT3 is our first opportunity to use AMPT to harness the skills, attitude and methods of the various Aston Martin nerve centres, which we have then combined with AMR's unrivalled GT programme management expertise. The GT racing programme will serve as a development laboratory that will lead to an increasing transfer of knowledge and approaches into future Aston Martin road cars."

The development of the new Vantage GT3 has followed strict targets set by AMPT and implemented by AMR. These centred on improving some of the more difficult handling characteristics of the old car with the aim of making the new GT3 as driveable as possible for both professional and amateur drivers.

An extensive development programme - including a gruelling 30-hour test - was completed at the end of last year with a combination of Aston Martin contract drivers and selected amateur racers. All reported that the new Vantage GT3 is a fast yet compliant machine with no weaknesses and a very wide setup window, perfectly suited to the unique demands and ultra-competitive nature of GT racing at the highest level.

As lead engineer of the GT3 programme, Gustavo Betelli, Head of Performance at Aston Martin Racing, was tasked with ensuring that the Vantage GT3 offered the desired combination of ultimate pace and ease of handling. Finding this 'sweet spot' while adhering to the tightly controlled Balance of Performance regulations imposed by the FIA was key to achieving AMPT's transformative goals: "The focus with the new Vantage GT3 was to widen the performance window and develop something that would work on any track, on any tyre and with any driver. We also had to comply with the new regulations, which required additional changes."

"The new generation of GT3 cars relies more than ever on aerodynamic downforce, so we wanted to make the car more stable under braking. The old car dipped a lot under braking, so we had to try and control the lean with the rear suspension set-up. However, this meant that the suspension was stiff, which made the car quite snappy and also overstretched the tyres. We worked hard on the damper set-up and found a much better balance with the new car, allowing us to generate the necessary downforce without compromising the suspension set-up. The result is significantly improved progression and greater stability in all conditions. The tyres are also much more evenly loaded, giving the teams more options for their strategy. The feedback from the drivers who have tested it has been overwhelmingly positive. Especially the amateur drivers, who were able to achieve lap times much closer to those of the professionals. Now we have to go racing!".

Visually, the Vantage GT3 combines the striking design of the new Vantage road car with the extreme, downforce-generating aerodynamics that make GT3 racing so popular with drivers and fans alike. Extensive use of CFD has achieved the desired goals of aerodynamic performance and efficiency - while meeting the downforce limits set by the FIA - and input from Aston Martin's design department has ensured that this pure function has been matched with perfect form.

The result is a truly breathtaking racing machine. A machine that combines the muscular and distinctive design language of the Vantage road car with the incredible aggression and confidence of a thoroughbred race car. One of the most striking aspects of the Vantage GT3 is the new nose. Not only does the road car's new, wider grille look fabulous, but it also gave AMR the opportunity to increase the amount of cooling air channelled to the brakes, which now offers drivers more consistent performance.

The nose itself is a large, one-piece carbon fibre shell. It is quickly removable and can be quickly replaced in the event of an accident during the race. It houses a full-width laser light and a shorter splitter that moves the centre of pressure to the rear to reduce pitch sensitivity and improve stability. Large vents at the top of the front wheel arches channel high-pressure air to reduce lift, while an even larger stack of vents in the rear wheel arches allows high-pressure air to escape to the rear to reduce drag.

Thanks to its wide-ranging suitability, the new Vantage GT3 is the race car of choice for an impressive and ever-growing global list of Aston Martin Racing partner teams. Long-standing AMR partners Heart of Racing and D'station Racing are joined by new teams such as Walkenhorst Motorsport from Germany and Belgian team Comtoyou Racing. Flying Lizard Motorsports, already a Vantage GT4 partner team, will now step up to the Vantage GT3 in the USA. It is expected that up to 30 Vantage GT3s will be actively racing by the end of the 2024 season.

This immediate popularity is the best possible endorsement for the AMR-built car, which has already been seen in action at the 24 Hours of Daytona and will compete for victory at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and - arguably the most famous race of all - the 24 Hours of Le Mans later this year. The Vantage GT3 will also compete in numerous national GT championships around the globe - including the Japanese Super GT Championship and the British GT Championship - underlining Aston Martin's leading role in global motorsport.

Since its introduction to the world stage in 2012, the Aston Martin Vantage, through its various generations, has proven time and time again to be a force to be reckoned with at the highest levels of GT racing. With an incredible 52 class wins - the first of which came on its WEC debut - and 11 world championship titles, as well as a wealth of victories in a host of other national and international series, the Vantage name is synonymous with success in GT racing. A tradition that the new Vantage GT3 is set to continue.