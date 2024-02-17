Mercedes-AMG with new GT lap record at Bathurst

Successful record-breaking drive by Mercedes-AMG at the prestigious Repco Bathurst 12 Hour. With a special version of the Mercedes-AMG GT3, the performance and sports car brand wrote another piece of motorsport history in Australia on Saturday. Mercedes-AMG Performance driver Jules Gounon took on the challenge of the Mount Panorama Circuit in the cockpit of the 650 hp racing car. The three-time Bathurst winner covered the 6.213 kilometres at an average speed of 191.82 km/h. With a time of 1:56.605 minutes, he achieved the fastest lap time ever set by a GT car on the circuit.

The reigning Intercontinental GT Challenge champion took to the track in the run-up to the legendary endurance race in the Australian state of New South Wales. In his record attempt, the 29-year-old beat the previous best time on the traditional circuit by 2.074 seconds. Jules Gounon thus impressively demonstrated the impressive potential of the Mercedes-AMG GT3. The 6.2-litre V8 engine, designed for maximum performance without an air restrictor, combined with the Formula 1-derived Drag Reduction System (DRS) to produce a top speed of 308.71 km/h. This was achieved on the 1.916 kilometre long Conrod Straight. In the middle sector, which is characterised by fast corners, the optimised aerodynamics package with revised front apron, splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser came into play in addition to the carbon brake system.

The team initially sent the modified Mercedes-AMG GT3 onto the race track for a shakedown on Friday to gather experience and validate the setup. The record on the Mount Panorama Circuit was already broken during this first assessment with the one-off. In a second session, Jules Gounon broke the record again. On Saturday morning at 9.20 a.m. local time, the team took advantage of the ideal conditions with 21 degrees Celsius air temperature and 30 degrees Celsius asphalt temperature to set the new record time of 1:56.605 minutes in the final run.

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: "What an incredible lap Jules conjured up here on Mount Panorama! GT3 racing cars have already shown impressive development over the past decade. To demonstrate today on this iconic circuit what is possible with our Mercedes-AMG GT3 is a special milestone for us at Mercedes-AMG. This race weekend also heralds our 130th anniversary of motorsport. The will to compete, the passion for innovation and the hunt for records have always been a central part of our DNA. This event is the perfect opportunity to revitalise this spirit with our record-breaking drive on the Mount Panorama Circuit. Our engineers have shown what our successful Mercedes-AMG GT3 is capable of. They have done an outstanding job. This record is something that we as a brand look back on with great pride. Many thanks to everyone involved and of course to Jules, who brought this phenomenal performance to the racetrack."

Jules Gounon: "It was an incredible experience for me. The Mount Panorama Circuit is one of the most beautiful racetracks in the world and also one of my favourites. Thanks to my three victories, two of which I won with the Mercedes-AMG GT3, it is something very special for me. What we have achieved with our record-breaking car is really fantastic. Everything feels even faster and more intense. The cornering speeds on the tyres are impressive, the soundscape is simply spectacular. The record lap demanded everything from me, especially in the centre sector. Especially in Skyline, where I reached over 240 km/h. The car really comes into its own in the corners there and it takes a lot of effort to utilise this performance. A big compliment to Pirelli and our engineers for this masterpiece. It was an honour to be able to drive this special Mercedes-AMG GT3 on this memorable day."