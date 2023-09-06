Andreas Kofler: Next World Championship chance from D34G Ducati

As Supersport World Championship rider Oli Bayliss is not yet fit for the race in Magny-Cours, Andreas Kofler will once again take his place on the Ducati of Team D34G and thus compete against his brother Maximilian again.

Things are going well for Andreas Kofler. Next weekend, the Austrian from the IDM Supersport will get another World Championship chance. As he did at the Supersport World Championship meeting in Most, Czech Republic, Kofler is allowed to substitute for Australian Oli Bayliss in Team D34G, who is not yet fit again after shoulder surgery. This reunites the brothers Andreas and Max Kofler, the older brother Max is committed to the Ducati team for the complete World Championship season.

For the younger Kofler brother (19), the success curve is pointing steeply upwards this season. After joining Max Enderlein's IDM team M32, Andreas Kofler has been breaking his personal bests with great regularity. At the Red Bull Ring, the teenager celebrated his first IDM victory with the Yamaha, shortly afterwards his first Supersport pole position was due at the TT Circuit Assen and before the finale at the Hockenheimring, he has arrived right in the middle of the title fight .

Next weekend he will once again swap the Yamaha for the D34G Ducati and step on the gas for the second time this year in the Supersport World Championship. For the pair of brothers, this will be their third encounter on the race track, as Max had prepared for the World Championship round with an IDM guest appearance in Most. So far it has been of no use to him, because Max Kofler has not yet found an antidote to his little brother's flight of fancy and has had to give way to Andreas in all the races.

"I'm super excited," explained Andreas Kofler, "that I'm going to be riding together with D34G in the Supersport World Championship for another time. I am sooo grateful to Davide Giugliano and the whole team for this opportunity. By the way, I wish Oli Bayliss a speedy recovery. It will certainly be another interesting story for me. When you have the chance to compete in the World Championship, it's always a highlight."

"But the conditions are different from Most, where I knew the track," added Kofler, who roared into the points twice on his World Championship debut. "I'm excited to see how Magny-Cours suits me and I want to have fun driving again. I'm really looking forward to it."

"Magny-Cours is a cool track," noted brother Maximilian, who had just come off arm surgery at the World Championship in Most and had supported his brother in his IDM events on site during the World Championship break. "I'm already looking forward to the weather because it's supposed to be really hot - I feel 100 per cent fit. Most was a special weekend, now to share the pits with Andreas for a second time is nice."