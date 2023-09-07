Can Öncü (20) before comeback: No pressure from Kawasaki

Since his accident in Assen, Can Öncü has been suffering from nerve damage in his left arm. After a private test, the Kawasaki rider wants to make his comeback in the Supersport World Championship next weekend in Magny-Cours.

Can Öncü was hit from behind by Yari Montella (Ducati) in the first corner of the second race at Assen on 23 April 2023. The Turk broke an ulna and radius in his left forearm, but worse was nerve damage, which is why the 20-year-old could hardly move his arm for weeks. Only slowly did the feeling and strength return.

On 1 September, the 20-year-old completed a private test in Cremona/Italy with the Kawasaki ZX-6R of his Puccetti team and rode 82 laps. Afterwards, Öncü was sure that he could make his comeback at the Supersport meeting in Magny-Cours.

More than four months have passed since his last race appearance, a long time. Since then, the Turk, who took his first Supersport win in Mandalika, has dropped from fourth to 14th in the World Championship. No other rider has managed a top-3 result for Kawasaki since then.

Even a talented rider like Öncü will take a while to regain his former speed after such a long break from competition, if his injury allows it at all. "For Can, Magny-Cours is more about a successful transition back into race mode than about particularly ambitious results," Kawasaki says.

"I am very happy to be back at Magny-Cours with Kawasaki Puccetti and to be able to ride my Ninja ZX-6R again," said Öncü with relief. "I have been working hard to solve the physical problems caused by my crash in Assen and the test in Cremona showed that I am ready to race. I am confident that I can gradually build up my form and feeling for the bike again."