Magny-Cours, FP1: Manzi and Schrötter far behind

Halfway through the 45-minute practice session on Friday lunchtime, local hero Valentin Debise from Team GMT94 Yamaha led the timesheet by more than half a second. He has already scraped the podium several times this year and is currently eighth in the world championship.



With two minutes to go, Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) got within a tenth of a second of the Frenchman and reduced his gap to 0.038sec on the following lap.

When the chequered flag fell, Debise was ahead with 1:41.083 min, a good six tenths of a second off Luca Bernardi's 2021 lap record, with Huertas second and world championship leader Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) third. Niki Tuuli took the best Triumph to 5th, one position behind the second strong Frenchman Andy Verdoia.

World Championship runner-up Stefano Manzi from the Ten Kate Yamaha team was only 15th, and World Championship third-placed Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta), for whom the Magny-Cours circuit is new, even 16th. "Luckily I know the rest of the tracks on the calendar," the Bavarian told us. "The summer break lasted what felt like an eternity, I don't like the situation at all. Getting back on my race bike after such a long break and on a track that is foreign to me is not ideal. At the end of the day, it's important for us to be on the podium again, which is the goal. In the last four race weekends, I not only want to get my first Supersport win, but also my first at World Championship level. For that I will give everything and I don't want to wait any longer for that."

In Team D34G Ducati, Austrian Andreas Kofler gets to ride alongside his brother Max for the second time this year because Oli Bayliss is still injured. Andreas finished 22nd again ahead of Max, who was 25th.



Most winner Tarran Mackenzie was stranded in 28th place among 32 riders with the Honda despite testing in Aragon.

Results Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, FP1:

1st Valentin Debise (F), Yamaha, 1:41.083 min.

2nd Adrian Huertas (E), Kawasaki, +0.053 sec

3rd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.498

4th Andy Verdoia (F), Yamaha, +0.543

5th Niki Tuuli (FIN), Triumph, +0.651

6th Raffaele De Rosa (I), Ducati, +0,671

7th Simon Jespersen (DK), Yamaha, +0.680

8th Federico Caricasulo (I), Ducati, +0.789

9th Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I), Yamaha, +0.831

10th Jorge Navarro (E), Yamaha, +0.851

11th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, +0.947

12th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, +0.971

13th Tom Booth-Amos (GB), Kawasaki, +0.999

14th Sebastien Gimbert (F), Yamaha, +1.007

15th Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, +1.100

16th Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, +1.374

22nd Andreas Kofler (A), Ducati, +2,666

25th Max Kofler (A), Ducati, +2.935