MV Agusta: Marcel Schrötter is first choice for 2024

Team boss Andrea Quadranti and MV Agusta are well on the way to establishing a new basis of cooperation for the 2024 Supersport World Championship. "I hope for a win-win situation," he says.

Since November 2015, Andrea Quadranti and his team have been taking care of MV Agusta's appearance in the SBK paddock. "I don't want to put my own money into it forever," the Swiss told SPEEDWEEK.com in mid-July. "But of course it makes sense if we continue together."

During the summer break there were talks between Quadranti and the people in charge at MV Agusta, "hopefully next week we will meet," he said. "I think we will find a solution. My hope is that we strengthen the technical cooperation and we develop together. The same goes for marketing, we want to do more together for MV Agusta customers. There are many ideas for joint activities at the race track. I have a win-win situation in mind."

Ahead of this weekend's races at Magny-Cours, team rider Marcel Schrötter is third overall, with Barcelona winner Bahattin Sofuoglu fifth. For the team boss, there is no reason to tear apart this successful duo.

"We are talking this weekend," Quadranti held firm. "As far as Marcel is concerned, there is a feeling from both sides that we want to continue together. I have worked with each rider for at least two years. With Marcel it makes particular sense because he didn't know the Pirelli tyres and also a lot of circuits. We will only see his 100 per cent potential next year. Then we will know the bike better and can prepare it even better over the winter. Bahattin is now in his second year with us, but we had the idea from the beginning that we would do three years."

Bahattin's manager Kenan Sofuoglu will be at Magny-Cours on Saturday and Sunday to meet Quadranti for negotiations.

Schrötter is managing himself, the Bavarian is talking to the top teams of all manufacturers in the Supersport World Championship and has also approached the factory teams of Honda and Kawasaki in the Superbike World Championship, where he is, however, in the outsider's role.



Marcel has always stressed that staying with MV Agusta is his first choice if he can't move up to Superbikes.