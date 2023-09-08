Magny-Cours, FP2: Frenchman in front, Schrötter twelfth

The heat in Magny-Cours also caused numerous crashes in the second practice session of the Supersport World Championship. While Valentin Debise's fastest time from FP1 remained unmatched, Marcel Schrötter improved significantly.

The second practice session of the Supersport category started similarly as before in the Superbike World Championship. After a crash by Maiki Abe (Yamaha), the session had to be interrupted after only seven minutes for cleaning of the track. The son of the late Norick Abe remained unhurt in his slip.

The fastest time in FP2 at this point had been set by Valentin Debise (Yamaha), who set the best time in 1:41.083 min in the cooler morning. The high asphalt temperature of over 50 degrees made it difficult for the riders to improve on their FP1 times. Luca Bernardi's (Yamaha) lap record of 1:40.547 min from 2021 was out of reach.

While Glenn van Straalen expertly sank his Yamaha into the gravel after 15 minutes and then slipped again on his return to the track, Ducati ace Nicolò Bulega topped the timesheet in 1'41.589 min. Meanwhile, Marcel Schrötter continued to struggle on his MV Agusta in 15th place, 1.3s off the pace on a track that was new to him. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha), on the other hand, was on the up, surprisingly taking the lead in the second practice session after 20 minutes in 1:41.568 min.

Kawasaki hopeful Adrian Huertas slipped spectacularly and sparked with his Kawasaki with 22 minutes left. The Spaniard remained uninjured and was able to continue the practice. Meanwhile, Schrötter managed a personal fastest lap of 1:42.288 min and improved to eighth place in the interim.

At the top of the timesheet, Ducati riders Raffaele De Rosa, who crashed at this stage, and Bulega took turns in the next few minutes. The World Championship leader missed the fastest Supersport lap so far this weekend by only 0.031 sec in 1:41.114 min. The standings 15 minutes before the end: Bulega, De Rosa, Manzi and the once again faster Schrötter! Local hero Debise was busy with the race set-up and didn't go for fast laps so far.

In the final phase, apart from a few personal improvements, not much happened. Of the top riders, only Debise and Huertas, who crashed again on his last lap together with the Thai Saarmon, could not improve their time from the morning, but the Frenchman remained in front in the combined times list. Bulega followed in second place ahead of Huertas, Manzi and Yari Montella (Ducati).

The best Triumph put Niki Tuuli in eighth position, 0.5 sec behind. Marcel Schrötter lost 0.7 sec to the best time and finished the first day of practice in twelfth position.

The team-internal duel of the Kofler brothers was decided by the older Max in 26th position. The 19-year-old Andreas jumps in as a substitute for Oliver Bayliss at D34G Ducati for the second time in Magny-Cours and follows in 29th place.