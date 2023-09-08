Magny-Cours, FP2: Frenchman in front, Schrötter twelfth

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
The heat in Magny-Cours also caused numerous crashes in the second practice session of the Supersport World Championship. While Valentin Debise's fastest time from FP1 remained unmatched, Marcel Schrötter improved significantly.

The second practice session of the Supersport category started similarly as before in the Superbike World Championship. After a crash by Maiki Abe (Yamaha), the session had to be interrupted after only seven minutes for cleaning of the track. The son of the late Norick Abe remained unhurt in his slip.

The fastest time in FP2 at this point had been set by Valentin Debise (Yamaha), who set the best time in 1:41.083 min in the cooler morning. The high asphalt temperature of over 50 degrees made it difficult for the riders to improve on their FP1 times. Luca Bernardi's (Yamaha) lap record of 1:40.547 min from 2021 was out of reach.

While Glenn van Straalen expertly sank his Yamaha into the gravel after 15 minutes and then slipped again on his return to the track, Ducati ace Nicolò Bulega topped the timesheet in 1'41.589 min. Meanwhile, Marcel Schrötter continued to struggle on his MV Agusta in 15th place, 1.3s off the pace on a track that was new to him. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha), on the other hand, was on the up, surprisingly taking the lead in the second practice session after 20 minutes in 1:41.568 min.

Kawasaki hopeful Adrian Huertas slipped spectacularly and sparked with his Kawasaki with 22 minutes left. The Spaniard remained uninjured and was able to continue the practice. Meanwhile, Schrötter managed a personal fastest lap of 1:42.288 min and improved to eighth place in the interim.

At the top of the timesheet, Ducati riders Raffaele De Rosa, who crashed at this stage, and Bulega took turns in the next few minutes. The World Championship leader missed the fastest Supersport lap so far this weekend by only 0.031 sec in 1:41.114 min. The standings 15 minutes before the end: Bulega, De Rosa, Manzi and the once again faster Schrötter! Local hero Debise was busy with the race set-up and didn't go for fast laps so far.

In the final phase, apart from a few personal improvements, not much happened. Of the top riders, only Debise and Huertas, who crashed again on his last lap together with the Thai Saarmon, could not improve their time from the morning, but the Frenchman remained in front in the combined times list. Bulega followed in second place ahead of Huertas, Manzi and Yari Montella (Ducati).

The best Triumph put Niki Tuuli in eighth position, 0.5 sec behind. Marcel Schrötter lost 0.7 sec to the best time and finished the first day of practice in twelfth position.

The team-internal duel of the Kofler brothers was decided by the older Max in 26th position. The 19-year-old Andreas jumps in as a substitute for Oliver Bayliss at D34G Ducati for the second time in Magny-Cours and follows in 29th place.


Combined times Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:41,083 min
2. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:41,114 + 0,031 sec
3. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:41,136 + 0,053
4. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:41,385 + 0,302
5. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:41,465 + 0,382
6. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:41,499 + 0,416
7. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:41,544 + 0,461
8. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:41,593 + 0,510
9. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:41,595 + 0,512
10. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 1:41,626 + 0,543
11. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 1:41,763 + 0,680
12. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:41,777 + 0,694
13. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:41,856 + 0,773
14. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:41,983 + 0,900
15. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:42,030 + 0,947
16. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:42,082 + 0,999
17. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 1:42,090 + 1,007
18. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:42,490 + 1,407
19. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:42,621 + 1,538
20. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 1:42,698 + 1,615
21. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:42,811 + 1,728
22. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:42,957 + 1,874
23. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:43,040 + 1,957
24. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:43,085 + 2,002
25. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:43,182 + 2,099
26. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:43,235 + 2,152
27. Matthieu Gregorio(F) Yamaha 1:43,335 + 2,252
28. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:43,427 + 2,344
29. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 1:43,459 + 2,376
30. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:43,993 + 2,910
31. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 1:44,053 + 2,970
32. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 1:46,379 + 5,296
Times Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:41,114 min
2. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:41,178 + 0,064 sec
3. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:41,385 + 0,271
4. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:41,465 + 0,351
5. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:41,499 + 0,385
6. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:41,544 + 0,430
7. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:41,546 + 0,432
8. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:41,593 + 0,479
9. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:41,595 + 0,481
10. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:41,777 + 0,663
11. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 1:41,813 + 0,699
12. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:41,856 + 0,742
13. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:41,983 + 0,869
14. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 1:42,214 + 1,100
15. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 1:42,249 + 1,135
16. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:42,305 + 1,191
17. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:42,621 + 1,507
18. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 1:42,698 + 1,584
19. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:42,957 + 1,843
20. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:43,040 + 1,926
21. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:43,064 + 1,950
22. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:43,085 + 1,971
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:43,182 + 2,068
24. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:43,198 + 2,084
25. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:43,235 + 2,121
26. Matthieu Gregorio(F) Yamaha 1:43,335 + 2,221
27. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:43,427 + 2,313
28. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 1:43,459 + 2,345
29. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:43,631 + 2,517
30. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 1:44,053 + 2,939
31. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:44,869 + 3,755
32. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 1:46,752 + 5,638
Times Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, FP1:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:41,083
2. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:41,136 + 0,053 sec
3. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:41,581 + 0,498
4. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 1:41,626 + 0,543
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:41,734 + 0,651
6. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:41,754 + 0,671
7. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 1:41,763 + 0,680
8. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:41,872 + 0,789
9. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:41,914 + 0,831
10. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:41,934 + 0,851
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:42,030 + 0,947
12. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:42,054 + 0,971
13. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:42,082 + 0,999
14. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 1:42,090 + 1,007
15. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:42,183 + 1,100
16. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:42,457 + 1,374
17. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:42,490 + 1,407
18. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:42,513 + 1,430
19. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:42,811 + 1,728
20. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 1:43,133 + 2,050
21. Matthieu Gregorio(F) Yamaha 1:43,587 + 2,504
22. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 1:43,749 + 2,666
23. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:43,795 + 2,712
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:43,993 + 2,910
25. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:44,018 + 2,935
26. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:44,039 + 2,956
27. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:44,046 + 2,963
28. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:44,069 + 2,986
29. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:44,182 + 3,099
30. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:44,298 + 3,215
31. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 1:44,443 + 3,360
32. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 1:46,379 + 5,296