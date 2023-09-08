Bahattin Sofuoglu (20): Moto2 World Championship would be too early for him

On 4 September, Bahattin Sofuoglu was given the opportunity to take part in the first Pirelli test of the Moto2 World Championship in Barcelona. However, the plan is for the youngster to ride for MV Agusta Supersport World Championship in 2024 as well.

Bahattin Sofuoglu has had an amazing development. After finishing third and sixth overall in the 300cc World Championship, the son of a cousin of Kenan Sofuoglu moved up to the Supersport World Championship and surprisingly signed with the strong MV Agusta team. In 2022, the now 20-year-old rode only the European races and convinced at the end of the season with three fifth and two seventh places.

This year, Bahattin took another step forward, finishing third in the first race in Barcelona and making the podium for the first time. He followed this up with his first win the very next day and confirmed these strong performances with fourth place in Misano and two third places in Most. Before the races in Magny-Cours this weekend, the Turk is in fifth place in the World Championship, 38 points behind fourth-placed Federico Caricasulo.

MV-Agusta team boss Andrea Quadranti underlined in a one-on-one conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com in the Magny-Cours paddock on Friday that he wants to extend the contracts of this year's riders Marcel Schrötter and Bahattin Sofuoglu for 2024.

After Bahattin tested for the Forward team in Barcelona last Monday, there were thoughts of the Turk moving to the Moto2 World Championship.

"He was interested in Moto2 because next year they will race there with Pirelli tyres," Quadranti explained. "But for me the switch would be a year too early. Sure, he would like to have the advantage of knowing the tyres. But the others will have made up for that advantage after three races. Bahattin is young, he has time. If he rides Supersport for another year, it doesn't matter. But if he changes too early - we have already seen many riders who were burnt out in Moto2. And afterwards they don't find a place anymore. Bassani was there too and then had to start all over again. I spoke briefly with Kenan about the test, he also assumes that Bahattin will stay in the Supersport World Championship."

Kenan Sofuoglu is the most successful Supersport rider with five World Championship titles. The 39-year-old manager will be at Magny-Cours on Saturday and Sunday to hold contract talks for Bahattin with Quadranti.

He revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com in advance: "Bahattin was not happy after the Moto2 test. It didn't go so well for him, the bike wasn't so good. If he stays in the Supersport World Championship, it will be with MV Agusta, that is the main goal. I want to keep Bahattin in the Supersport World Championship, he still has a lot to learn and improve. I don't think he is ready for a class change."