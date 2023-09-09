Magny-Cours, Superpole: Ducati in front, Schrötter eighth

The Superpole session of the 2023 Supersport World Championship at Magny-Cours was won by World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) in record time. MV Agusta ace Marcel Schrötter on the third row of the grid.

The Superpole of the 2023 Supersport World Championship in Magny-Cours took place in picture-book weather and a summery temperature of 26 degrees. Because only the Superbike category has a third practice session, the Supersport riders also used the 20-minute qualifying session for set-up work. On Friday, local hero Valentin Debise of the French Yamaha team GMT94 set the fastest time in 1:41.083 min, with World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) and Adrien Huertas (Kawasaki) slightly slower. Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) was twelfth, 0.7 seconds slower.

While Bayliss' replacement Andreas Kofler's Ducati rolled out with a defect, Debise set a top time of 1'40.905" on his first flying lap and followed it up with a 1'40.639". The Frenchman was only 0.3 seconds off Luca Bernardi's (Yamaha) track record of 1:40.303 min from 2021. Then Bulega took over and set the record time of 1'40.245". Schrötter improved by 0.5 seconds compared to Friday, but at the halfway point of Superpole the Bavarian was only 14th in 1'41.250".

With 10:33 left, the session was interrupted after a crash by returnee Can Öncü (Kawasaki) and Max Kofler (Ducati) in turn 13. Both riders were uninjured, but the track had to be cleaned. The teams were thus able to prepare their riders' bikes for the final run in peace.

Bulega was one of the last riders to take to the track at the restart of Superpole. Meanwhile, Debise was within 0.003 seconds of the Italian. Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) was 0.4s behind in third place. With two minutes to go, Bulega took his final attempt and set fastest time in the first three sectors. On the line, the Ducati rider marked the fastest time in 1:40.074 min and thus secured pole position for the races in France. Debise and Raffaele De Rosa (Ducati) completed the first row of the grid. Manzi, Yari Montella (Ducati) and Huertas follow in row 2.

The best Triumph put Niki Tuuli in seventh position, right next to him Schrötter secured a solid starting position for the races with his MV Agusta. In the final sprint Andreas Kofler took 24th position on the grid, his brother Max reached 30th position.