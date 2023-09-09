Magny-Cours, Race 1: Tenth Bulega Ducati victory

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Nicolò Bulega had to slog for his tenth win of the season in the first Supersport round at Magny-Cours. The Ducati ace relegated Yamaha riders Stefano Manzi and Valentin Debise to places. Marcel Schrötter seventh.

World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) had secured pole position in record time at the Supersport meeting in Magny-Cours and, together with local hero Valentin Debise (Yamaha), was considered the favourite. However, Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) had to be reckoned with in fourth position on the grid and, despite starting 8th, also Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta), who has shown a strong performance over the distance several times this year.

At the start of the race at 3:15pm, the temperature had peaked at a sweaty 33 degrees and the track was over 50 degrees hot. From pole, Bulega took the lead and initially seemed untouchable with the fastest lap times. But things got exciting again in the second half of the race as his lead gradually melted away. On lap 13 of 19, Manzi was only 0.6 sec behind the Ducati rider. The two Italians had long since shaken off Debise, who was third, by almost 3 sec.

In the end, the World Championship leader wrapped up his tenth win of the season and the Ten Kate Yamaha rider had to settle for second place. Debise took his first World Championship podium at his home race in third.

Marcel Schrötter had a solid start and was in a promising position from the beginning of the race. But at first the Bavarian could not find a way past Adrian Huertas (4th/Kawasaki) and later had to let Niki Tuuli (5th/Triumph) and Yari Montella (6th/Ducati) pass. Schrötter finished seventh and maintained his third place in the World Championship.

The team-internal duel between the Kofler brothers was won by the younger Andreas. The 19-year-old brought the Ducati from Team D34G to the finish in 20th position, Max was 26th. The brothers were separated by 19 sec.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bulega ahead of Montella, Manzi, Huertas and Debise. Schrötter in 6th place. Crash De Rosa.

Lap 1: Bulega 0,5 sec ahead of Montella and 1 sec ahead of Manzi. Schrötter (6.) after one lap already 2,2 sec behind.

Lap 2: Bulega with the fastest lap in 1:41,488 min already 1,2 sec ahead. Montella loses 2nd place to Manzi after a mistake. Debise fights his way past Huertas into 4th place.

Lap 3: Bulega sets a 1:41,289 min and leads Manzi by 1,6 sec. Schrötter on the rear wheel of Huertas (5th). Crash Navarro.

Lap 4: Bulega in 1:41,147 min almost 0,5 sec faster than Manzi (2.). Schrötter (6th) under pressure from Tuuli (Triumph).

Lap 5: Tuuli passes Schrötter for 6th place.

Lap 6: Debise with fastest race lap in 1:41,014 min new third. The Kofler brothers outside the top-20.

Lap 7: Schrötter in seventh place 5,6 sec back.

Lap 8: No change in the Top-10.

Lap 9: Bulega 1,2 sec ahead of Manzi and 2 sec ahead of Debise. Van Straalen rolls out with a defect.

Lap 10: Debise shines in 1:40,928 min with the first lap time under 1:41 min. Tuuli (6.) on the rear wheel of Montella (5.).

Lap 11: Manzi and Debise catch up with Bulega! Tuuli passes Montella for 5th place.

Lap 12: Bulega 0.9 sec ahead of Manzi and 2 sec ahead of Debise. Tuuli and Montella are fighting for 5th, Schrötter one second behind.

Lap 13: Bulega only 0,6 sec ahead of Manzi.

Lap 14: Both Italians ride fastest laps personally. Debise lonely in 3rd, Schrötter closing the gap to Montella.

Lap 15: Manzi is not letting go, but he is only slightly faster than Bulega.

Lap 16: Schrötter (7th) only 0,5 sec behind Montella. The Bavarian is not threatened from behind.

Lap 17: Bulega only 0,3 sec ahead of Manzi, who now benefits from the slipstream of the fast Ducati.

Lap 18: Manzi doesn't have a perfect lap, he is 0,5 sec behind again. Schrötter has Montella right in front of him.

Last lap: Bulega wins in front of Manzi and Debise. Schrötter can't get past Montella and finishes seventh.

Result Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 0,587 sec
3. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 4,898
4. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 7,701
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 9,969
6. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 12,013
7. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 12,213
8. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 20,286
9. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 24,206
10. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 24,312
11. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha + 24,771
12. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha + 35,869
13. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 36,025
14. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha + 36,215
15. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki + 42,544
16. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 45,041
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 49,455
18. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 52,446
19. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda + 52,610
20. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati + 52,914
21. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 53,820
22. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 56,482
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 57,167
24. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 57,352
25. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + > 1 min
26. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + > 1 min
27. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + > 1 min
28. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + > 1 min
out Matthieu Gregorio(F) Yamaha
out Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
out Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 17 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 333
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 282
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 223
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 175
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 136
6. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 120
7. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 114
8. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 102
9. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 100
10. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 97
11. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 95
12. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 94
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 66
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 63
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 50
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 47
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
23. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 20
24. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 15
25. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
26. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
27. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
35. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 3
36. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
37. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
38. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 2
39. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
40. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
41. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
42. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1