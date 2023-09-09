Magny-Cours, Race 1: Tenth Bulega Ducati victory

Nicolò Bulega had to slog for his tenth win of the season in the first Supersport round at Magny-Cours. The Ducati ace relegated Yamaha riders Stefano Manzi and Valentin Debise to places. Marcel Schrötter seventh.

World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) had secured pole position in record time at the Supersport meeting in Magny-Cours and, together with local hero Valentin Debise (Yamaha), was considered the favourite. However, Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) had to be reckoned with in fourth position on the grid and, despite starting 8th, also Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta), who has shown a strong performance over the distance several times this year.

At the start of the race at 3:15pm, the temperature had peaked at a sweaty 33 degrees and the track was over 50 degrees hot. From pole, Bulega took the lead and initially seemed untouchable with the fastest lap times. But things got exciting again in the second half of the race as his lead gradually melted away. On lap 13 of 19, Manzi was only 0.6 sec behind the Ducati rider. The two Italians had long since shaken off Debise, who was third, by almost 3 sec.

In the end, the World Championship leader wrapped up his tenth win of the season and the Ten Kate Yamaha rider had to settle for second place. Debise took his first World Championship podium at his home race in third.

Marcel Schrötter had a solid start and was in a promising position from the beginning of the race. But at first the Bavarian could not find a way past Adrian Huertas (4th/Kawasaki) and later had to let Niki Tuuli (5th/Triumph) and Yari Montella (6th/Ducati) pass. Schrötter finished seventh and maintained his third place in the World Championship.

The team-internal duel between the Kofler brothers was won by the younger Andreas. The 19-year-old brought the Ducati from Team D34G to the finish in 20th position, Max was 26th. The brothers were separated by 19 sec.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bulega ahead of Montella, Manzi, Huertas and Debise. Schrötter in 6th place. Crash De Rosa.



Lap 1: Bulega 0,5 sec ahead of Montella and 1 sec ahead of Manzi. Schrötter (6.) after one lap already 2,2 sec behind.



Lap 2: Bulega with the fastest lap in 1:41,488 min already 1,2 sec ahead. Montella loses 2nd place to Manzi after a mistake. Debise fights his way past Huertas into 4th place.



Lap 3: Bulega sets a 1:41,289 min and leads Manzi by 1,6 sec. Schrötter on the rear wheel of Huertas (5th). Crash Navarro.



Lap 4: Bulega in 1:41,147 min almost 0,5 sec faster than Manzi (2.). Schrötter (6th) under pressure from Tuuli (Triumph).



Lap 5: Tuuli passes Schrötter for 6th place.



Lap 6: Debise with fastest race lap in 1:41,014 min new third. The Kofler brothers outside the top-20.



Lap 7: Schrötter in seventh place 5,6 sec back.



Lap 8: No change in the Top-10.



Lap 9: Bulega 1,2 sec ahead of Manzi and 2 sec ahead of Debise. Van Straalen rolls out with a defect.



Lap 10: Debise shines in 1:40,928 min with the first lap time under 1:41 min. Tuuli (6.) on the rear wheel of Montella (5.).



Lap 11: Manzi and Debise catch up with Bulega! Tuuli passes Montella for 5th place.



Lap 12: Bulega 0.9 sec ahead of Manzi and 2 sec ahead of Debise. Tuuli and Montella are fighting for 5th, Schrötter one second behind.



Lap 13: Bulega only 0,6 sec ahead of Manzi.



Lap 14: Both Italians ride fastest laps personally. Debise lonely in 3rd, Schrötter closing the gap to Montella.



Lap 15: Manzi is not letting go, but he is only slightly faster than Bulega.



Lap 16: Schrötter (7th) only 0,5 sec behind Montella. The Bavarian is not threatened from behind.



Lap 17: Bulega only 0,3 sec ahead of Manzi, who now benefits from the slipstream of the fast Ducati.



Lap 18: Manzi doesn't have a perfect lap, he is 0,5 sec behind again. Schrötter has Montella right in front of him.



Last lap: Bulega wins in front of Manzi and Debise. Schrötter can't get past Montella and finishes seventh.