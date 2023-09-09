MV Agusta slowed down by the FIM - Schrötter suffers

The motorbike world federation FIM has adjusted the balance rule in the Supersport World Championship before the event in Magny-Cours. MV-Agusta rider Marcel Schrötter cannot understand this.

According to the regulations, the FIM can change the balance between the different motorbike models from one practice to the next. In practice, the maximum revs or the opening of the throttle bodies - exceptions reserved - are only adjusted every three events if a need is located.

Ahead of Magny-Cours this weekend, it was that time again, this time reducing the throttle opening of the MV Agusta F3 800 RR by a couple of per cent at high speeds in order to reduce top speed.

"We've never had the fastest bike, they'd better slow down the Ducati," Marcel Schrötter lamented to SPEEDWEEK.com. "We are only two MV Agusta in the field and it's not like we are winning everything. But still, people are going against us. It's like they want to stop me from finishing third in the world championship at all costs."

In the 17 races so far this season, Schrötter has taken six podiums and teammate Bahattin Sofuoglu four, including victory in Barcelona. In the overall standings they are in positions 3 and 5.

In Magny-Cours, the two have not made much of a splash so far. In qualifying Schrötter was 8th and Sofuoglu 17th, in the first race on Saturday afternoon they finished 7th and 9th.

"In the race I was hoping to do better in my group," Schrötter, who is riding Magny-Cours for the first time at the Circuit de Nevers, told us. "But due to one or two mistakes on my part, the connection was lost. As soon as I was out of the slipstream, I had no chance to close the gap again. Also, I didn't feel very comfortable, I had some problems with the front and the grip was also dropping. Now we will try to improve what is in our power to make a step on Sunday to finish the weekend properly. In terms of points, it was important that Caricasulo finished behind us. But we were too far away from the top two and that's not easy to take."

Aruba Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega won his tenth race of the season to extend his overall lead over second-placed Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha) to 51 points. Schrötter is already 110 points behind the leader and lost 12.2 sec to the winner in the race.