MV Agusta slowed down by the FIM - Schrötter suffers

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Schrötter

The motorbike world federation FIM has adjusted the balance rule in the Supersport World Championship before the event in Magny-Cours. MV-Agusta rider Marcel Schrötter cannot understand this.

According to the regulations, the FIM can change the balance between the different motorbike models from one practice to the next. In practice, the maximum revs or the opening of the throttle bodies - exceptions reserved - are only adjusted every three events if a need is located.

Ahead of Magny-Cours this weekend, it was that time again, this time reducing the throttle opening of the MV Agusta F3 800 RR by a couple of per cent at high speeds in order to reduce top speed.

"We've never had the fastest bike, they'd better slow down the Ducati," Marcel Schrötter lamented to SPEEDWEEK.com. "We are only two MV Agusta in the field and it's not like we are winning everything. But still, people are going against us. It's like they want to stop me from finishing third in the world championship at all costs."

In the 17 races so far this season, Schrötter has taken six podiums and teammate Bahattin Sofuoglu four, including victory in Barcelona. In the overall standings they are in positions 3 and 5.

In Magny-Cours, the two have not made much of a splash so far. In qualifying Schrötter was 8th and Sofuoglu 17th, in the first race on Saturday afternoon they finished 7th and 9th.

"In the race I was hoping to do better in my group," Schrötter, who is riding Magny-Cours for the first time at the Circuit de Nevers, told us. "But due to one or two mistakes on my part, the connection was lost. As soon as I was out of the slipstream, I had no chance to close the gap again. Also, I didn't feel very comfortable, I had some problems with the front and the grip was also dropping. Now we will try to improve what is in our power to make a step on Sunday to finish the weekend properly. In terms of points, it was important that Caricasulo finished behind us. But we were too far away from the top two and that's not easy to take."

Aruba Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega won his tenth race of the season to extend his overall lead over second-placed Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha) to 51 points. Schrötter is already 110 points behind the leader and lost 12.2 sec to the winner in the race.

Result Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 0,587 sec
3. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 4,898
4. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 7,701
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 9,969
6. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 12,013
7. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 12,213
8. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 20,286
9. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 24,206
10. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 24,312
11. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha + 24,771
12. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha + 35,869
13. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 36,025
14. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha + 36,215
15. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki + 42,544
16. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 45,041
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 49,455
18. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 52,446
19. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda + 52,610
20. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati + 52,914
21. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 53,820
22. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 56,482
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 57,167
24. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 57,352
25. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + > 1 min
26. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + > 1 min
27. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + > 1 min
28. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + > 1 min
out Matthieu Gregorio(F) Yamaha
out Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
out Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 17 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 333
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 282
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 223
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 175
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 136
6. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 120
7. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 114
8. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 102
9. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 100
10. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 97
11. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 95
12. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 94
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 66
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 63
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 50
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 47
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
23. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 20
24. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 15
25. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
26. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
27. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
35. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 3
36. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
37. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
38. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 2
39. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
40. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
41. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
42. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1