Aruba.it Ducati: Huge opportunity for youngster Huertas

Supersport World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega has been promoted by Ducati to the factory Superbike team for next year, where the 23-year-old will take over from Michael Rinaldi.



The then vacant Supersport spot at Aruba is the most coveted in the paddock. Because in no other team is the link between the Supersport programme and a factory Superbike team so close.

As reported, Aruba will come to an agreement with Spaniard Adrian Huertas. This is also in the interest of promoter Dorna. The 20-year-old should serve as an example that there is a way from the Supersport 300 class to the very top. The fact that he comes from Spain is not to his disadvantage.

Aruba boss Stefano Cecconi has clear ideas about his Supersport programme. "We have this project mainly because of the riders," the Italian underlined when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "We are not doing this just to participate in another championship. Our goal is to have a junior class, like it used to be with Superstock. When Superstock didn't exist anymore, we didn't have a bike to compete in another class. Now it is possible to continue our former project in the Supersport World Championship. We found Nicolo Bulega and he turned out to be a good idea. We will only do Supersport if we have a young talent that we can build up for Superbike. If we find someone we like and want to continue with, then our programme will stay the same. If that is not the case, we might decide differently. It has nothing to do with budget or sponsors, but with the sport itself. I need a driver I believe in."

"For us it's not about winning in Supersport," Cecconi stressed. "If it's possible, then of course we want that. But mainly it's about our rider learning and improving. With the right age and the corresponding experience, he should then make the step to the Superbikes. We can also afford not to win."



For Huertas, Team Aruba.it Ducati is a huge opportunity: If he develops in the Supersport World Championship as hoped, he will be a future factory rider for the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale.