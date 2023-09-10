Magny-Cours, race 2: Schrötter thrills in fourth place

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

While Ducati ace Nicolò Bulega also won the second race of the 2023 Supersport World Championship at Magny-Cours, Marcel Schrötter presented himself significantly improved with his MV Agusta and took fourth place in a tactically clever manner.

Due to the MotoGP in Misano, the schedule of the production-based World Championship in Magny-Cours has been changed on Sunday. The second race of the Superbike category moves to the end of the event at 15:15, while the Supersport World Championship holds its second race already at 12:30.

The starting grid was the same as in Superpole. Race 1 winner Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) had secured pole position in record time. Local hero Valentin Debise (Yamaha) and Raffaele De Rosa (Ducati) completed the front row. Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) was lurking in fourth position on the grid, Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) in eighth.

At the start of the race the thermometer showed a sweaty 31 degrees, the track was over 45 degrees hot. From pole, Bulega took the lead, only Debise was able to follow the World Championship leader and put him under pressure until two laps before the end. Then the Frenchman had to settle for second place and let the Ducati rider take his eleventh win of the season. Twelve seconds (!) behind the top 2, Ten Kate ace Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) crossed the finish line in third.

Behind the podium positions, the race was exciting and hard-fought. In the last third of the race, four riders fought for fourth place, Marcel Schrötter in the middle. The Bavarian rode a patient race and struck at the perfect time three laps before the end, overtaking Niki Tuuli (Triumph) and securing fourth place 4.

The Finn then had to defend against Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Yamaha) and Adrian Huertas (Kawasaki), allowing Schrötter to finish the race unmolested. Tuuli brought the Triumph home in fifth position.

Bayliss' replacement Andreas Kofler (Ducati) finished 17th, missing out on the points by 3.9 sec. His brother Max had injured his hand in Superpole when he was knocked off the bike by Can Öncü and retired from the race.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bulega ahead of De Rosa, Montella, Debise and Manzi into the first corner. Schrötter maintains 8th place.

Lap 1: Bulega leads by 0.7 sec ahead of Debise and 1.1 sec ahead of De Rosa. Schrötter in 9th place.

Lap 2: Debise (2.) in 1:40,664 min with the fastest lap. Manzi ahead in 4th place.

Lap 3: Debise (2nd) in 1:40,533 min only 0,3 sec behind Bulega. Manzi passes De Rosa for 3rd, Schrötter eighth.

Lap 4: Manzi (3rd) loses 0,6 sec per lap to the top. Crash Fuligni and Okaya.

Lap 5: Bulega and Debise 2,9 sec ahead of Manzi and De Rosa. Montella, Tuuli, Caricasulo, Schrötter and Navarro fight for 5th place.

Lap 6: Debise is putting a lot of pressure on Bulega, but Bulega does not make any mistakes. Schrötter is now seventh.

Lap 7: Bulega 0,2 sec faster than Debise. Schrötter takes 6th place from Montella.

Lap 8: Manzi (3rd) 3,8 sec behind the leader, De Rosa (4th) is 0,8 sec behind his compatriot.

Lap 9: Debise doesn't let go and rides on the rear wheel of the Ducati rider. Schrötter increases the pressure on Tuuli (5th).

Lap 10: No change in the top-6.

Lap 11: For the first time Bulega and Debise don't make 1:40 min. Tom Booth-Amos (Kawasaki) rolls out with a defect.

Lap 12: Bulega pulls away from Debise by 0,7 sec in 1:40,666 min. De Rosa has a defect in 4th position. Tom Edwards crashes.

Lap 13: Tuuli and Schrötter are fighting for 4th place, but Dalla Porta and Huertas are lurking behind the German.

Lap 14: Debise is back on Bulega. Manzi 6,8 sec behind in lonely 3rd place.

Lap 15: Bulega 0,9 sec ahead of Manzi.

Lap 16: Schrötter passes Tuuli for 4th place!

Lap 17: Tuuli loses another position to Lorenzo Dalla Porta. Sofuoglu crashes.

Lap 18: Bulega 1,9 sec ahead of Debise. Schrötter moves up to 4th.

Last lap: Bulega wins ahead of Debise and Manzi. Schrötter fourth!

Result Supersport-WM Magny-Cours, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 1,991 sec
3. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 12,441
4. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 15,582
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 17,009
6. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 17,401
7. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 17,512
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 20,190
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 21,264
10. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 22,094
11. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha + 31,068
12. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha + 34,992
13. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 36,725
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 39,663
15. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha + 40,502
16. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 40,864
17. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati + 44,827
18. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 51,802
19. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki + 52,119
20. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 52,540
21. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 54,907
22. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 58,460
23. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + > 1 min
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + > 1 min
out Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta
out Max Kofler (A) Ducati
out Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati
out Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
out Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati
Result Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 0,587 sec
3. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 4,898
4. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 7,701
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 9,969
6. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 12,013
7. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 12,213
8. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 20,286
9. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 24,206
10. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 24,312
11. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha + 24,771
12. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha + 35,869
13. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 36,025
14. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha + 36,215
15. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki + 42,544
16. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 45,041
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 49,455
18. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 52,446
19. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda + 52,610
20. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati + 52,914
21. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 53,820
22. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 56,482
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 57,167
24. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 57,352
25. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + > 1 min
26. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + > 1 min
27. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + > 1 min
28. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + > 1 min
out Matthieu Gregorio(F) Yamaha
out Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
out Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 18 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 358
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 298
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 236
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 181
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 136
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 134
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 131
8. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
9. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 105
10. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 103
11. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 101
12. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 95
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 66
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 65
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 50
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 47
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
24. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 16
25. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 15
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
28. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
29. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
30. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
31. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
32. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
33. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
34. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
35. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
36. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 3
37. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
38. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
39. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
40. Rhys Irwin (GB) Suzuki 1
41. Stefano Valtulini (I) Kawasaki 1
42. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1