Magny-Cours, race 2: Schrötter thrills in fourth place

While Ducati ace Nicolò Bulega also won the second race of the 2023 Supersport World Championship at Magny-Cours, Marcel Schrötter presented himself significantly improved with his MV Agusta and took fourth place in a tactically clever manner.

Due to the MotoGP in Misano, the schedule of the production-based World Championship in Magny-Cours has been changed on Sunday. The second race of the Superbike category moves to the end of the event at 15:15, while the Supersport World Championship holds its second race already at 12:30.

The starting grid was the same as in Superpole. Race 1 winner Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) had secured pole position in record time. Local hero Valentin Debise (Yamaha) and Raffaele De Rosa (Ducati) completed the front row. Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) was lurking in fourth position on the grid, Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) in eighth.

At the start of the race the thermometer showed a sweaty 31 degrees, the track was over 45 degrees hot. From pole, Bulega took the lead, only Debise was able to follow the World Championship leader and put him under pressure until two laps before the end. Then the Frenchman had to settle for second place and let the Ducati rider take his eleventh win of the season. Twelve seconds (!) behind the top 2, Ten Kate ace Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) crossed the finish line in third.

Behind the podium positions, the race was exciting and hard-fought. In the last third of the race, four riders fought for fourth place, Marcel Schrötter in the middle. The Bavarian rode a patient race and struck at the perfect time three laps before the end, overtaking Niki Tuuli (Triumph) and securing fourth place 4.

The Finn then had to defend against Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Yamaha) and Adrian Huertas (Kawasaki), allowing Schrötter to finish the race unmolested. Tuuli brought the Triumph home in fifth position.

Bayliss' replacement Andreas Kofler (Ducati) finished 17th, missing out on the points by 3.9 sec. His brother Max had injured his hand in Superpole when he was knocked off the bike by Can Öncü and retired from the race.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bulega ahead of De Rosa, Montella, Debise and Manzi into the first corner. Schrötter maintains 8th place.



Lap 1: Bulega leads by 0.7 sec ahead of Debise and 1.1 sec ahead of De Rosa. Schrötter in 9th place.



Lap 2: Debise (2.) in 1:40,664 min with the fastest lap. Manzi ahead in 4th place.



Lap 3: Debise (2nd) in 1:40,533 min only 0,3 sec behind Bulega. Manzi passes De Rosa for 3rd, Schrötter eighth.



Lap 4: Manzi (3rd) loses 0,6 sec per lap to the top. Crash Fuligni and Okaya.



Lap 5: Bulega and Debise 2,9 sec ahead of Manzi and De Rosa. Montella, Tuuli, Caricasulo, Schrötter and Navarro fight for 5th place.



Lap 6: Debise is putting a lot of pressure on Bulega, but Bulega does not make any mistakes. Schrötter is now seventh.



Lap 7: Bulega 0,2 sec faster than Debise. Schrötter takes 6th place from Montella.



Lap 8: Manzi (3rd) 3,8 sec behind the leader, De Rosa (4th) is 0,8 sec behind his compatriot.



Lap 9: Debise doesn't let go and rides on the rear wheel of the Ducati rider. Schrötter increases the pressure on Tuuli (5th).



Lap 10: No change in the top-6.



Lap 11: For the first time Bulega and Debise don't make 1:40 min. Tom Booth-Amos (Kawasaki) rolls out with a defect.



Lap 12: Bulega pulls away from Debise by 0,7 sec in 1:40,666 min. De Rosa has a defect in 4th position. Tom Edwards crashes.



Lap 13: Tuuli and Schrötter are fighting for 4th place, but Dalla Porta and Huertas are lurking behind the German.



Lap 14: Debise is back on Bulega. Manzi 6,8 sec behind in lonely 3rd place.



Lap 15: Bulega 0,9 sec ahead of Manzi.



Lap 16: Schrötter passes Tuuli for 4th place!



Lap 17: Tuuli loses another position to Lorenzo Dalla Porta. Sofuoglu crashes.



Lap 18: Bulega 1,9 sec ahead of Debise. Schrötter moves up to 4th.



Last lap: Bulega wins ahead of Debise and Manzi. Schrötter fourth!