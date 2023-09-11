Bulega Fantastico: Ducati rider has hand on title

After Magny-Cours at the latest, the signs are green for Nicolò Bulega to win the 2023 Supersport World Championship. The Italian came to the ninth meeting of the season with a comfortable lead and, after pole and two wins in France, goes into the last three events with a cushion of 60 points over Stefano Manzi (Yamaha).

It was Manzi who put the pressure on in the first race and followed the Ducati riders like a shadow until the last lap. But Bulega was strong nerved, made no mistake and had an answer to every fast lap of the Yamaha rider. On the finish line, only 0.587 min separated the two Italians.



"Yes, he put a lot of pressure on. I had to give everything from the first to the last lap," admitted Bulega. "It was a tough race, but it was also fun. Only one Ducati made it to the podium, which shows that we are doing a good job as a team - that's important to me. The feeling with the bike was fantastic."

In race two it was another Yamaha rider, local hero Valentin Debise, who gave Bulega all he could handle. With a series of fast laps towards the end of the race, the 23-year-old opened up a lead of almost 2 sec over the Frenchman, who had taken his first World Championship podium in the first race in third place.



"I have to congratulate him, he was very strong and fast," said Bulega. "To have achieved pole and both wins is something special. And again we were the only Ducati on the podium. This victory was important for the championship - I scored another 25 points, Manzi finished third and lost a bit more on me. I don't want to think too much about the championship yet, even though being 60 points ahead is a nice advantage. I want to get more wins and enjoy the races with my bike."

Last Tuesday, Bulega was confirmed as Michael Rinaldi's successor in the Aruba.it Ducati factory team for 2024 alongside Superbike World Champion Álvaro Bautista.