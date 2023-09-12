Ten Kate Yamaha: The first rider for 2024 is fixed

Stefano Manzi, currently second in the Supersport World Championship, will also compete for Team Ten Kate Yamaha in 2024. It remains to be seen who will get the second R6 - the list of interested parties is long.

Ten Kate Yamaha, the most successful team in the history of the Supersport World Championship, has two riders on salary this year, Stefano Manzi and Jorge Navarro. A rarity in the mid-displacement category, most riders have to contribute a share to the budget.

In the 18 races so far this season, Manzi has been on the podium twelve times, three times as the winner. The 24-year-old has turned into a protagonist in his second Supersport season. Only Nicolo Bulega from the Aruba Ducati team is better, who with ten victories clearly leads the World Championship standings with a 60-point lead.

Team Ten Kate Yamaha has an option on Manzi, the announcement of the contract extension will be made at the end of September or early October, as usual with the Dutch.

Jorge Navarro, who like Manzi comes from the Moto2 World Championship, has fallen well short of expectations this year. The now 27-year-old came to the Moto3 World Championship in 2012, and has ridden Moto2 since 2017. He has won two Moto3 races and has been on the podium nine times. In Moto2, he claimed ten podium finishes. His best overall finishes came in 2016 as World Championship third in the Moto3 class on Honda and fourth in 2019 on a speed-up bike in Moto2.

At the start of the season, he was still suffering the consequences of his bad accident in the Australian GP at the end of October 2022, where he was run over by Simone Corsi and broke his left thigh. But at the Supersport World Championship season opener on the same track, of all places, the Spaniard achieved his best result in sixth place at the end of February, which he was only able to equalise in Imola in mid-July.

While Manzi has scored 298 points so far and is second in the World Championship, Navarro is in a sobering eleventh place with 101 points. Everyone can imagine that with these performances he won't have to knock on any team's door for 2024 and ask for conditions comparable to this year.

Aruba Ducati will promote Bulega to the factory Superbike team for next year, Supersport successor will be Adrian Huertas coming from MTM Kawasaki. This automatically makes the second spot at Ten Kate the most coveted in the Supersport paddock.

"Two well-paid top riders will not be possible next year because it is really difficult with finding sponsors in Northern Europe," team manager Kervin Bos told SPEEDWEEK.com. "The second rider should bring decent results, some good Moto2 riders are showing interest."

Another hot candidate is 22-year-old Dutchman Glenn van Straalen, who never ceases to amaze with his speed and has already roared into the top-5 ten times in the Supersport World Championship - he has been on the podium three times.