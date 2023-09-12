Ten Kate Yamaha: The first rider for 2024 is fixed

Stefano Manzi, currently second in the Supersport World Championship, will also compete for Team Ten Kate Yamaha in 2024. It remains to be seen who will get the second R6 - the list of interested parties is long.

Ten Kate Yamaha, the most successful team in the history of the Supersport World Championship, has two riders on salary this year, Stefano Manzi and Jorge Navarro. A rarity in the mid-displacement category, most riders have to contribute a share to the budget.

In the 18 races so far this season, Manzi has been on the podium twelve times, three times as the winner. The 24-year-old has turned into a protagonist in his second Supersport season. Only Nicolo Bulega from the Aruba Ducati team is better, who with ten victories clearly leads the World Championship standings with a 60-point lead.

Team Ten Kate Yamaha has an option on Manzi, the announcement of the contract extension will be made at the end of September or early October, as usual with the Dutch.

Jorge Navarro, who like Manzi comes from the Moto2 World Championship, has fallen well short of expectations this year. The now 27-year-old came to the Moto3 World Championship in 2012, and has ridden Moto2 since 2017. He has won two Moto3 races and has been on the podium nine times. In Moto2, he claimed ten podium finishes. His best overall finishes came in 2016 as World Championship third in the Moto3 class on Honda and fourth in 2019 on a speed-up bike in Moto2.

At the start of the season, he was still suffering the consequences of his bad accident in the Australian GP at the end of October 2022, where he was run over by Simone Corsi and broke his left thigh. But at the Supersport World Championship season opener on the same track, of all places, the Spaniard achieved his best result in sixth place at the end of February, which he was only able to equalise in Imola in mid-July.

While Manzi has scored 298 points so far and is second in the World Championship, Navarro is in a sobering eleventh place with 101 points. Everyone can imagine that with these performances he won't have to knock on any team's door for 2024 and ask for conditions comparable to this year.

Aruba Ducati will promote Bulega to the factory Superbike team for next year, Supersport successor will be Adrian Huertas coming from MTM Kawasaki. This automatically makes the second spot at Ten Kate the most coveted in the Supersport paddock.

"Two well-paid top riders will not be possible next year because it is really difficult with finding sponsors in Northern Europe," team manager Kervin Bos told SPEEDWEEK.com. "The second rider should bring decent results, some good Moto2 riders are showing interest."

Another hot candidate is 22-year-old Dutchman Glenn van Straalen, who never ceases to amaze with his speed and has already roared into the top-5 ten times in the Supersport World Championship - he has been on the podium three times.

Result Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 1,991 sec
3. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 12,441
4. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 15,582
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 17,009
6. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 17,401
7. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 17,512
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 20,190
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 21,264
10. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 22,094
11. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha + 31,068
12. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha + 34,992
13. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 36,725
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 39,663
15. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha + 40,502
16. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 40,864
17. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati + 44,827
18. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 51,802
19. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki + 52,119
20. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 52,540
21. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 54,907
22. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 58,460
23. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + > 1 min
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + > 1 min
out Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta
out Max Kofler (A) Ducati
out Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati
out Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
out Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati
Result Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 0,587 sec
3. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 4,898
4. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 7,701
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 9,969
6. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 12,013
7. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 12,213
8. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 20,286
9. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 24,206
10. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 24,312
11. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha + 24,771
12. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha + 35,869
13. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 36,025
14. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha + 36,215
15. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki + 42,544
16. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 45,041
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 49,455
18. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 52,446
19. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda + 52,610
20. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati + 52,914
21. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 53,820
22. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 56,482
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 57,167
24. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 57,352
25. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + > 1 min
26. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + > 1 min
27. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + > 1 min
28. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + > 1 min
out Matthieu Gregorio(F) Yamaha
out Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
out Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 18 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 358
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 298
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 236
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 181
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 136
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 134
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 131
8. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
9. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 105
10. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 103
11. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 101
12. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 95
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 66
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 65
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 50
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 47
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
24. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 16
25. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 15
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
28. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
29. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
30. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
31. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
32. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
33. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
34. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
35. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
36. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 3
37. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
38. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
39. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
40. Rhys Irwin (GB) Suzuki 1
41. Stefano Valtulini (I) Kawasaki 1
42. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1