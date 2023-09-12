Marcel Brenner (26): The World Cup comeback is taking shape

In 2021 and 2022, Marcel Brenner contested 35 races in the Supersport World Championship, the 26-year-old finished in the points 15 times and shone as fifth in Barcelona 2021.



The Swiss rider did not find a team for 2023 because the demands are now unrealisable for many riders. In December 2022, he therefore decided to switch to the Endurance World Championship, in which he is riding a Kawasaki ZX-10RR for Team Bolliger Switzerland this season.

Brenner has been in contact with the MTM Kawasaki team since the beginning of March, for which former 300cc world champion Adrian Huertas is riding this year. When the youngster suffered a serious injury at the season opener in Australia and was also absent in Indonesia, an agreement was reached with Brenner that he could stand in for the Spaniard at the European season opener in Assen. But although Huertas had broken his fifth lumbar vertebra and several ribs, he was back at the end of April.

For 2024, Huertas will switch to the Aruba.it Ducati team, which is currently leading the world championship with Nicolo Bulega. Brenner has always maintained contact with MTM and is now close to an agreement with them.

The fact that he has to go back to the 600 after a year with the 1000 is not a problem for him. "Then everything is a bit slower and more controlled," Marcel grinned in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. "The EWC is a plan for the end of my career, but I'm still young so I want to come back. To get directly into the World Superbike Championship is difficult, you also have to find a good team first. The Supersport class is a better way to get into it."

Can Öncü (before his injury) and Huertas prove that the Kawasaki ZX-6R is also competitive against bikes with larger displacement. "I was allowed to test Adrian's bike at the beginning of the year, it has good turning and also power out the bottom," praised Brenner. "I was immediately as fast as last year with the Yamaha at 4 degrees Celsius. The package has to be right: The team, the bike and the rider, these puzzle pieces have to fit together. I had never really realised Team MTM, but then I was considered as a replacement rider. They made me a reasonable offer for 2024, their plan is to compete with one rider. That would be a sensible solution for me. Last year I was a rookie, I didn't have as much experience as an Aegerter who has been in the WRC since 2007. You take this time with you, I noticed that in my year. With MTM I have the feeling it will be good. I can certainly do a few things better than in 2022."