Magny-Cours: Valentin Debise made the nation proud

It wasn't enough for victories, but Valentin Debise was the darling of the masses at the Supersport meeting in Magny-Cours. At the latest when the 31-year-old set the fastest time on Friday, the euphoria in the stands was awakened. The fans suspected that their compatriot could achieve great things this weekend.



"It was only the first practice, but to be in first place always feels good," Debise said looking back. "I did as many laps as I could on my own to understand my pace. It was a crazy weekend, there must have been 300 people with us from the GMT94 fan club. They were all cheering us on and to have so many euphoric people around you spurs you on even more. I had been trying to get on the podium for two years. I was aware that I had to be patient, but I felt the time was coming.

The time had come! Debise, who has been one of the country's best racers for years, with championship titles in France and Germany, has filled in for injured riders or competed on a wildcard several times. However, he has only been racing permanently in the World Championship since this year as the successor to the retired Jules Cluzel. After four fourth places, Debise finished third and second in the two races from second on the grid.



"It was great to get two podiums in a row. They were my first podiums and in front of the French fans," cheered the Yamaha rider. "The second race was better than race 1. I was stressed and didn't ride the way I wanted. In race 2 I had a better start. It was nice to start better and soon I was second. It was all about chasing Bulega. His pace was so fast that I couldn't keep up at the end, but I did my best. I now have the confidence to fight with him. That will help me in the next rounds."

As the best Yamaha rider in Sunday's race, Debise edged out even Stefano Manzi, who gave Bulega a run for his money in the first race, by over ten seconds.



"I was surprised - after three or four laps the gap was already more than a second. I thought something was happening behind us because the gap was getting bigger and bigger. It was only when I got to the podium that I saw that Manzi was the third man. We made some small changes with my crew compared to Saturday and the Yamaha was running like crazy. I think with the small changes to my riding style I was a bit more consistent. We were able to run a super fast pace."

Debise set the lap record in 1:40.520 min. In the overall standings, the Frenchman improved by two positions and is sixth in the World Championship with 134 points, just two points behind Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta).