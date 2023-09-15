Marcel Schrötter: All offers are now being examined

MV Augusta team owners Andrea Quadranti and Marcel Schrötter have expressed that they can imagine extending their contracts for the 2024 Supersport World Championship.

"As far as Schrötter is concerned, there is a feeling from both sides that we want to continue together," said Andrea Quadranti, the head of Team MV Agusta Reparto Corse. "I have worked with each rider for at least two years. With Marcel it makes particular sense because he didn't know the Pirelli tyres and also many circuits. We will only see his 100 per cent potential next year."

With 7th and 4th place, Schrötter fell short of expectations at Magny-Cours, a track that was new to him, but he was able to consolidate his third World Championship position and extend his lead over World Championship fourth-placed Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati) to 55 points.

Marcel and Quadranti are in talks about continuing their collaboration for 2024, but the 30-year-old is naturally listening to suggestions from the other top teams.

The German has always stressed that staying with MV Agusta is his first choice if he can't move up to the World Superbike Championship, where there is currently no opportunity for him.

What is worrying for Marcel is that MV Agusta has been curbed by the FIM world governing body before Magny-Cours and the maximum throttle opening has been reduced, making the F3 800 RR less competitive.

"For me this is an unpleasant situation," Schrötter stressed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "I can imagine getting better with this bike because I know the engine is strong. And if we invest more time, we can also improve other points. We're talking about tenths of a second - if the rules stay like this, it's doubtful I can race for the title with this bike."

The percentage of throttle opening allowed to each manufacturer is a snapshot in time and varies within the season. For the balance rule in the Supersport World Championship, the Yamaha R6 is the benchmark and the performance of the other bikes is based on this model.

"So a Yamaha is never slowed down," Schrötter knows. "If we get more freedom and ride in first and second place, then we are slowed down again. But not all the Yamaha are riding in front, you can see that. It's also up to the team what they do with the material. They can put everyone except Yamaha as they want. That makes the situation difficult, because for me there is only one goal next year: to win the title and to make the right decision beforehand to do that."

"I talk openly and honestly with Quadranti, he told me his ideas and I let it go through my head," Marcel held. "Andrea and MV want to win, they can't help the current situation either. For me it would be the biggest privilege to win races with MV and race for the title. But I also have to think about my career. I need to know how to continue and what makes the most sense."

He would also have the problems Schrötter described if he went to a Triumph or Ducati team. Everyone has to trust the FIM to make the right classification for each manufacturer in terms of balance.

"I hope that the FIM has gathered enough information in the races at Magny-Cours and compares it with our dyno data and then changes something for Aragon," Schrötter said. "Then I will make a decision."

Result Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 1,991 sec
3. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 12,441
4. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 15,582
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 17,009
6. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 17,401
7. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 17,512
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 20,190
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 21,264
10. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 22,094
11. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha + 31,068
12. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha + 34,992
13. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 36,725
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 39,663
15. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha + 40,502
16. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 40,864
17. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati + 44,827
18. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 51,802
19. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki + 52,119
20. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 52,540
21. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 54,907
22. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 58,460
23. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + > 1 min
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + > 1 min
out Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta
out Max Kofler (A) Ducati
out Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati
out Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
out Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati
Result Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 0,587 sec
3. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 4,898
4. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 7,701
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 9,969
6. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 12,013
7. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 12,213
8. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 20,286
9. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 24,206
10. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 24,312
11. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha + 24,771
12. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha + 35,869
13. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 36,025
14. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha + 36,215
15. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki + 42,544
16. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 45,041
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 49,455
18. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 52,446
19. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda + 52,610
20. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati + 52,914
21. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 53,820
22. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 56,482
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 57,167
24. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 57,352
25. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + > 1 min
26. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + > 1 min
27. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + > 1 min
28. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + > 1 min
out Matthieu Gregorio(F) Yamaha
out Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
out Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 18 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 358
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 298
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 236
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 181
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 136
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 134
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 131
8. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
9. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 105
10. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 103
11. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 101
12. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 95
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 66
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 65
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 50
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 47
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
24. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 16
25. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 15
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
28. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
29. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
30. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
31. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
32. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
33. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
34. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
35. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
36. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 3
37. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
38. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
39. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
40. Rhys Irwin (GB) Suzuki 1
41. Stefano Valtulini (I) Kawasaki 1
42. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1