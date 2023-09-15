Marcel Schrötter: All offers are now being examined

"As far as Schrötter is concerned, there is a feeling from both sides that we want to continue together," said Andrea Quadranti, the head of Team MV Agusta Reparto Corse. "I have worked with each rider for at least two years. With Marcel it makes particular sense because he didn't know the Pirelli tyres and also many circuits. We will only see his 100 per cent potential next year."

With 7th and 4th place, Schrötter fell short of expectations at Magny-Cours, a track that was new to him, but he was able to consolidate his third World Championship position and extend his lead over World Championship fourth-placed Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati) to 55 points.

Marcel and Quadranti are in talks about continuing their collaboration for 2024, but the 30-year-old is naturally listening to suggestions from the other top teams.

The German has always stressed that staying with MV Agusta is his first choice if he can't move up to the World Superbike Championship, where there is currently no opportunity for him.

What is worrying for Marcel is that MV Agusta has been curbed by the FIM world governing body before Magny-Cours and the maximum throttle opening has been reduced, making the F3 800 RR less competitive.

"For me this is an unpleasant situation," Schrötter stressed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "I can imagine getting better with this bike because I know the engine is strong. And if we invest more time, we can also improve other points. We're talking about tenths of a second - if the rules stay like this, it's doubtful I can race for the title with this bike."

The percentage of throttle opening allowed to each manufacturer is a snapshot in time and varies within the season. For the balance rule in the Supersport World Championship, the Yamaha R6 is the benchmark and the performance of the other bikes is based on this model.

"So a Yamaha is never slowed down," Schrötter knows. "If we get more freedom and ride in first and second place, then we are slowed down again. But not all the Yamaha are riding in front, you can see that. It's also up to the team what they do with the material. They can put everyone except Yamaha as they want. That makes the situation difficult, because for me there is only one goal next year: to win the title and to make the right decision beforehand to do that."

"I talk openly and honestly with Quadranti, he told me his ideas and I let it go through my head," Marcel held. "Andrea and MV want to win, they can't help the current situation either. For me it would be the biggest privilege to win races with MV and race for the title. But I also have to think about my career. I need to know how to continue and what makes the most sense."

He would also have the problems Schrötter described if he went to a Triumph or Ducati team. Everyone has to trust the FIM to make the right classification for each manufacturer in terms of balance.

"I hope that the FIM has gathered enough information in the races at Magny-Cours and compares it with our dyno data and then changes something for Aragon," Schrötter said. "Then I will make a decision."