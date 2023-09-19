Disaster: Oliver Bayliss (Ducati) threatens season exit

Bad news arrives from Australia. Oliver Bayliss will also miss the Supersport meeting in Magny-Cours, possibly the Ducati rider will not be able to race at all this year.

Oliver Bayliss crashed in Superpole at the 2023 Supersport World Championship meeting at Donington Park on 1 July. However, the fact that the 19-year-old injured ligaments and tendons in the process was only discovered two weeks later when the Ducati rider unsuccessfully attempted a start in Imola.

The son of superbike legend Troy Bayliss decided to return to Australia for surgical treatment of his ailment. But shoulder injuries can be long-lasting, the teenager must also realise. After his cancellation of Most and Magny-Cours, he will also miss the coming weekend in Aragon. And there is currently no end in sight.

"Unfortunately, I am still not ready to get back on the bike. I'm still wearing a sling on my arm after the operation and I haven't ridden a bike since the attempt at Imola. It's tearing me up to miss another race weekend, but it will be for the best so I can come back in the future without any problems," Bayliss regretted. "I start rehab in a week and hopefully I will be able to ride again in the near future. I miss my team and wish them good luck this weekend."

With that out of the way, it is also clear that Bayliss will also miss Portimão just a week later. The finale in Jerez will take place at the end of October. Whether it is possible and sensible for him to take part seems questionable.

Andreas Kofler, who represented Bayliss at the last two meetings, is in action in the IDM at Hockenheim next weekend and is not available. The replacement for Aragon has not yet been communicated.