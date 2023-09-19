Evan Bros: Yamaha top team explores brand change

In the past five years, Evan Bros has been the most successful Yamaha team in the Supersport World Championship alongside Ten Kate. In 2019, the Italians became world champions with Randy Krummenacher, in 2020 with Andrea Locatelli. They were runners-up in 2019 with Federico Caricasulo, 2021 with Steven Odendaal and 2022 with Lorenzo Baldassarri.

For this season, team boss Fabio Evangelista did not have a happy hand with his rider Andrea Mantovani, the 28-year-old never got beyond 12th place in the first ten races, after Misano they parted ways. Since Most, former Moto3 World Champion Lorenzo Dalla Porta has been riding for Evan Bros and was able to finish a respectable sixth in just his fourth race at Magny-Cours.

The Yamaha R6 is the basis for the balance rule in the Supersport World Championship and still competitive, as shown this year by World Championship runner-up Stefano Manzi (17 podiums, 4 wins). But the larger displacement machines from Ducati, MV Agusta and Triumph are appealing, plus these manufacturers have fewer teams, which means that, unlike Yamaha, there are fresh opportunities. Especially with MV Agusta and Triumph, who are only equipping one team each this season.

"I am talking to different brands," Evangelista revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "With the right project I would like to stay with Yamaha and sign a strong rider. Why not Dalla Porta and possibly someone else. If my plans are not feasible for budget reasons, it could be interesting to hear if other manufacturers are able to support me - not only technically but also financially. If someone just puts me the bikes and gives me a 30 per cent discount on them, that's not interesting."

Evangelista wants to return to winning ways in 2024: "I know the rider is very important for that. The team and the bike are important, but without a top rider it's not easy to finish in the top-10. I don't even want to talk about the top-5 or fighting for the title. Two years ago I went through all this before. Back then I decided to stay with Yamaha, I have a very good relationship with Andrea Dosoli. Manzi is staying with Ten Kate, which gives Yamaha a top rider in a top team. I want to do the same - preferably with two top riders, with paid riders."

As well as continuing to work with Yamaha, the Italian can envisage a move to MV Agusta or Triumph. "I'm listening to what the manufacturer from England can offer me," Evangelista said. "Their bike is now quite competitive, I think that with our preparation we could do a good job with it."