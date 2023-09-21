Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) wants to fight for victories

As third in the World Championship, Marcel Schrötter has not yet completely fulfilled his own expectations. Towards the end of the 2023 Supersport World Championship, the MV Agusta rider wants to be able to fight for victories. Aragón is the third-last meeting of the season.

Marcel Schrötter is riding a strong debut season in the Supersport World Championship. The Bavarian brought MV Agusta back to the podium on a regular basis and, above all, consistently to the finish, despite not knowing several race tracks. The best MV Agusta rider since 2020 was Raffaele De Rosa in sixth place in the World Championship - Schrötter is currently safely in third place.



What the former Moto2 rider is missing, however, is a victory. This is made more difficult by the recent adjustment from the FIM world governing body, which has curbed the F3 800 RR by reducing the maximum throttle opening since Magny-Cours.

Schrötter is hoping that the situation will improve for Aragón next weekend.



"I'm looking forward to coming back to a track I already know, so I can expect to feel comfortable from the start. Still, we can't underestimate it because we know we still have work to do. It is also still unclear what will happen in terms of regulations and how we will compete in terms of electronics on our bike," Schrötter said. "Nevertheless, I will give everything from the first lap so that we are in good shape from the start, do a good job and get up to speed quickly. The goal on Friday is to create the basis so that we are at least in the top two rows after qualifying. That's the only way we can have a say in the races again."

The 30-year-old goes into the last three race weekends of the season with the intention of making life difficult for series winner Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) at the top.



"Our goal is definitely the podium again and to be as close as possible to Bulega, even if he should set the pace again with a big gap," Schrötter fears. "Towards the end of the season, I finally want to be in a position to fight for the win."