Aragon, FP1: Ducati ahead of Kawasaki, Yamaha, MV Agusta

At the halfway point of the 45-minute practice session, World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega was leading by over half a second on his Aruba Ducati, ahead of brand colleague Federico Caricasulo (Team Althea).



Shortly before the end, Bulega had a high-speed ride through the dirt, but remained seated on his Panigale V2. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) came within 0.376 sec of the Italian and took over second place, with World Championship runner-up Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha) fourth behind Caricasulo.

After four new tracks in a row for Marcel Schrötter - Donington Park, Imola, Most and Magny-Cours - Aragon is familiar terrain again for the Bavarian. For Magny-Cours the maximum throttle opening of the MV Agusta was slightly reduced, the conditions in Aragon are identical. While the World Championship third placed seventh, teammate Bahattin Sofuoglu finished fifth.



Niki Tuuli brought the best Triumph to 11th place.

The tragedy at Petronas Honda continues, despite Tarran Mackenzie testing at Aragon during the summer break with the support of some HRC engineers: Only 20th place with a 2.720 sec gap for the winner of the rain race in Most.



Austrian Max Kofler (D34G Ducati) finished 24th in the 32-man field.