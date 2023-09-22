Aragon, FP1: Ducati ahead of Kawasaki, Yamaha, MV Agusta

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Supersport World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) dominated the first free practice session at MotorLand Aragon. Marcel Schrötter brought his MV Agusta up to 7th place, Max Kofler (D34G Ducati) was 24th.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

At the halfway point of the 45-minute practice session, World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega was leading by over half a second on his Aruba Ducati, ahead of brand colleague Federico Caricasulo (Team Althea).

Shortly before the end, Bulega had a high-speed ride through the dirt, but remained seated on his Panigale V2. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) came within 0.376 sec of the Italian and took over second place, with World Championship runner-up Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha) fourth behind Caricasulo.

After four new tracks in a row for Marcel Schrötter - Donington Park, Imola, Most and Magny-Cours - Aragon is familiar terrain again for the Bavarian. For Magny-Cours the maximum throttle opening of the MV Agusta was slightly reduced, the conditions in Aragon are identical. While the World Championship third placed seventh, teammate Bahattin Sofuoglu finished fifth.

Niki Tuuli brought the best Triumph to 11th place.

The tragedy at Petronas Honda continues, despite Tarran Mackenzie testing at Aragon during the summer break with the support of some HRC engineers: Only 20th place with a 2.720 sec gap for the winner of the rain race in Most.

Austrian Max Kofler (D34G Ducati) finished 24th in the 32-man field.

Times Supersport World Championship Aragon, FP1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:54,043 min
2. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:54,419 + 0,376 sec
3. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:54,555 + 0,512
4. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:54,557 + 0,514
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:54,901 + 0,858
6. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:54,998 + 0,955
7. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:55,072 + 1,029
8. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:55,077 + 1,034
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:55,135 + 1,092
10. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:55,192 + 1,149
11. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:55,268 + 1,225
12. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:55,273 + 1,230
13. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:55,390 + 1,347
14. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:55,968 + 1,925
15. John McPhee (GB) Ducati 1:56,267 + 2,224
16. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 1:56,525 + 2,482
17. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:56,549 + 2,506
18. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 1:56,654 + 2,611
19. Hector Garzo (E) Yamaha 1:56,702 + 2,659
20. Julian Giral (E) Ducati 1:56,746 + 2,703
21. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:56,763 + 2,720
22. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:56,899 + 2,856
23. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:56,963 + 2,920
24. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:56,963 + 2,920
25. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:57,198 + 3,155
26. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:57,250 + 3,207
27. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:57,338 + 3,295
28. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki 1:57,932 + 3,889
29. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:57,956 + 3,913
30. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:57,988 + 3,945
31. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda 1:58,566 + 4,523
32. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 2:07,036 + 12,993