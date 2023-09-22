Aragón, FP2: Marcel Schrötter sixth with improvement

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Nicolò Bulega dominated the Friday of the 2023 Supersport World Championship in Aragón with fastest times in both practice sessions. Marcel Schrötter improved significantly with his MV Agusta in the afternoon and finished sixth.

In FP1, Bulega was 0.4 sec faster in 1:54.043 min than the runner-up, Kawasaki rider Adrian Huertas, who will take over the V2 Ducati next year. Bulega needed only a few minutes in the second practice session to underline his current exceptional position. On his second flying lap, the Ducati rider set a 1:54.201 min and led by almost 0.5 sec ahead of Stefano Manzi (Yamaha). Bulega and Manzi remained the dominant riders in FP2.

For comparison: The lap record was set in 2022 by Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) in 1:53,639 min.

At the halfway point, half the field had achieved personal improvements, but not the leading Bulega (1'54.108 min) and third-placed Huertas (1'54.538 min). Marcel Schrötter (9th/MV Agusta) was almost a second off the best time in 1:55.052 min, Max Kofler (26th/Ducati) was 2.7 sec off.

While Manzi pitted with eleven minutes left, Bulega impressed with a top lap time of 1:53.671 min. Schrötter had improved significantly to a 1:54.501 min and finished third.

In the last five minutes most of the riders made a fast attempt. Bulega's best time remained untouched, but behind him the positions shuffled. Second on the combined timesheet was Federico Caricasulo (Ducati) ahead of Manzi and Jorge Navarro on the second Ten Kate Yamaha. The top four stayed within 0.5sec of each other. With no time improvement in FP2, Huertas slipped to fifth position.

Schrötter finished the first day of practice in sixth position on his MV Agusta. The Bavarian rode 0.5 sec faster than in the morning and stayed just ahead of Niki Tuuli with the best Triumph. Honda continued to disappoint with 25th place and Tarran Mackenzie 2.6 sec behind.

John McPhee (19th), who replaces the injured Oli Bayliss in the Ducati Team D34G after the split from Vince64-Kawasaki, got used to the V2 bike surprisingly quickly and rode 1:55.578 min on Friday, exactly 0.7 sec faster than regular rider Max Kofler (26th).


Combined times Supersport World Championship Aragon, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:53,671 min
2. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:53,858 + 0,187 sec
3. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:53,966 + 0,295
4. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:54,137 + 0,466
5. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:54,419 + 0,748
6. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:54,501 + 0,830
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:54,506 + 0,835
8. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:54,673 + 1,002
9. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:54,859 + 1,188
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:54,878 + 1,207
11. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:54,943 + 1,272
12. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:54,954 + 1,283
13. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:54,993 + 1,322
14. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:55,208 + 1,537
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:55,390 + 1,719
16. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 1:55,392 + 1,721
17. Julian Giral (E) Ducati 1:55,541 + 1,870
18. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 1:55,549 + 1,878
19. John McPhee (GB) Ducati 1:55,578 + 1,907
20. Hector Garzo (E) Yamaha 1:55,654 + 1,983
21. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:55,896 + 2,225
22. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:55,960 + 2,289
23. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:56,159 + 2,488
24. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:56,188 + 2,517
25. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:56,228 + 2,557
26. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:56,278 + 2,607
27. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:56,580 + 2,909
28. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:57,164 + 3,493
29. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:57,197 + 3,526
30. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda 1:57,907 + 4,236
31. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki 1:57,932 + 4,261
32. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 2:00,841 + -52,830
Times Supersport World Championship Aragon, FP1:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:54,043
2. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:54,419 + 0,376 sec
3. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:54,555 + 0,512
4. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:54,557 + 0,514
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:54,901 + 0,858
6. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:54,998 + 0,955
7. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:55,072 + 1,029
8. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:55,077 + 1,034
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:55,135 + 1,092
10. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:55,192 + 1,149
11. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:55,268 + 1,225
12. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:55,273 + 1,230
13. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:55,390 + 1,347
14. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:55,968 + 1,925
15. John McPhee (GB) Ducati 1:56,267 + 2,224
16. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 1:56,525 + 2,482
17. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:56,549 + 2,506
18. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 1:56,654 + 2,611
19. Hector Garzo (E) Yamaha 1:56,702 + 2,659
20. Julian Giral (E) Ducati 1:56,746 + 2,703
21. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:56,763 + 2,720
22. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:56,899 + 2,856
23. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:56,963 + 2,920
24. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:56,963 + 2,920
25. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:57,198 + 3,155
26. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:57,250 + 3,207
27. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:57,338 + 3,295
28. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki 1:57,932 + 3,889
29. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:57,956 + 3,913
30. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:57,988 + 3,945
31. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda 1:58,566 + 4,523
32. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 2:07,036 + 12,993