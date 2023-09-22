Aragón, FP2: Marcel Schrötter sixth with improvement

Nicolò Bulega dominated the Friday of the 2023 Supersport World Championship in Aragón with fastest times in both practice sessions. Marcel Schrötter improved significantly with his MV Agusta in the afternoon and finished sixth.

In FP1, Bulega was 0.4 sec faster in 1:54.043 min than the runner-up, Kawasaki rider Adrian Huertas, who will take over the V2 Ducati next year. Bulega needed only a few minutes in the second practice session to underline his current exceptional position. On his second flying lap, the Ducati rider set a 1:54.201 min and led by almost 0.5 sec ahead of Stefano Manzi (Yamaha). Bulega and Manzi remained the dominant riders in FP2.

For comparison: The lap record was set in 2022 by Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) in 1:53,639 min.

At the halfway point, half the field had achieved personal improvements, but not the leading Bulega (1'54.108 min) and third-placed Huertas (1'54.538 min). Marcel Schrötter (9th/MV Agusta) was almost a second off the best time in 1:55.052 min, Max Kofler (26th/Ducati) was 2.7 sec off.

While Manzi pitted with eleven minutes left, Bulega impressed with a top lap time of 1:53.671 min. Schrötter had improved significantly to a 1:54.501 min and finished third.

In the last five minutes most of the riders made a fast attempt. Bulega's best time remained untouched, but behind him the positions shuffled. Second on the combined timesheet was Federico Caricasulo (Ducati) ahead of Manzi and Jorge Navarro on the second Ten Kate Yamaha. The top four stayed within 0.5sec of each other. With no time improvement in FP2, Huertas slipped to fifth position.

Schrötter finished the first day of practice in sixth position on his MV Agusta. The Bavarian rode 0.5 sec faster than in the morning and stayed just ahead of Niki Tuuli with the best Triumph. Honda continued to disappoint with 25th place and Tarran Mackenzie 2.6 sec behind.

John McPhee (19th), who replaces the injured Oli Bayliss in the Ducati Team D34G after the split from Vince64-Kawasaki, got used to the V2 bike surprisingly quickly and rode 1:55.578 min on Friday, exactly 0.7 sec faster than regular rider Max Kofler (26th).