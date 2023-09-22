Penalty for Marcel Schrötter: Three grid places back

Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) got carried away with a revenge foul in the second free practice session of the Supersport World Championship in Aragon. "In Superpole we have to give everything to limit the damage."

After the new tracks for Marcel Schrötter in Donington Park, Imola, Most and Magny-Cours, he knows the MotorLand Aragon very well from his time as a Grand Prix rider. 6th place on Friday, 0.830 sec behind the fastest rider, World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega from the Aruba Ducati team, is solid.

"Overall it was another decent Friday," Schrötter judged. "Apart from the rule changes, which don't make us faster at the moment, the problems with the bike are the same as they have been all season. It's the same points we have to try to improve. In the first practice a set-up change cost a lot of time. That's why I couldn't do so many laps. FP2, on the other hand, was a very decent session. We tried a new front tyre, which was quite okay. Then we switched to the soft tyre earlier, which led to a longer second run. In the end it wasn't so bad because I was able to build up a good rhythm and did a lot of good laps. Still, we're missing half a second to be further ahead, which would put us on the podium or on the front row of the grid in qualifying trim."

"No matter if hard or soft tyres, the competition has that little bit more, while we automatically lose a few tenths of a second per lap, even though I really gave everything and pushed like in qualifying," added the Bavarian. "Now we will analyse everything and see if we can improve in some areas. Unfortunately, I got a penalty that set me back three grid positions. That was a bit unwise of me, because after I had already been held up once, a bit of frustration set in when a rider held me up twice in the last corner."

Marcel retaliated and also got in the way of his opponent, at which point the FIM SBK Stewards Panel reacted and penalised him.



"That's not exactly ideal for the first race," the World Championship bronze medallist knows. "In Superpole we have to give everything to limit the damage. A finish in the top six will be very important so that Saturday afternoon doesn't get too dramatic."