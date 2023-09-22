Penalty for Marcel Schrötter: Three grid places back

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) got carried away with a revenge foul in the second free practice session of the Supersport World Championship in Aragon. "In Superpole we have to give everything to limit the damage."

After the new tracks for Marcel Schrötter in Donington Park, Imola, Most and Magny-Cours, he knows the MotorLand Aragon very well from his time as a Grand Prix rider. 6th place on Friday, 0.830 sec behind the fastest rider, World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega from the Aruba Ducati team, is solid.

"Overall it was another decent Friday," Schrötter judged. "Apart from the rule changes, which don't make us faster at the moment, the problems with the bike are the same as they have been all season. It's the same points we have to try to improve. In the first practice a set-up change cost a lot of time. That's why I couldn't do so many laps. FP2, on the other hand, was a very decent session. We tried a new front tyre, which was quite okay. Then we switched to the soft tyre earlier, which led to a longer second run. In the end it wasn't so bad because I was able to build up a good rhythm and did a lot of good laps. Still, we're missing half a second to be further ahead, which would put us on the podium or on the front row of the grid in qualifying trim."

"No matter if hard or soft tyres, the competition has that little bit more, while we automatically lose a few tenths of a second per lap, even though I really gave everything and pushed like in qualifying," added the Bavarian. "Now we will analyse everything and see if we can improve in some areas. Unfortunately, I got a penalty that set me back three grid positions. That was a bit unwise of me, because after I had already been held up once, a bit of frustration set in when a rider held me up twice in the last corner."

Marcel retaliated and also got in the way of his opponent, at which point the FIM SBK Stewards Panel reacted and penalised him.

"That's not exactly ideal for the first race," the World Championship bronze medallist knows. "In Superpole we have to give everything to limit the damage. A finish in the top six will be very important so that Saturday afternoon doesn't get too dramatic."

Combined times Supersport World Championship Aragon, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:53,671 min
2. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:53,858 + 0,187 sec
3. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:53,966 + 0,295
4. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:54,137 + 0,466
5. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:54,419 + 0,748
6. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:54,501 + 0,830
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:54,506 + 0,835
8. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:54,673 + 1,002
9. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:54,859 + 1,188
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:54,878 + 1,207
11. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:54,943 + 1,272
12. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:54,954 + 1,283
13. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:54,993 + 1,322
14. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:55,208 + 1,537
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:55,390 + 1,719
16. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 1:55,392 + 1,721
17. Julian Giral (E) Ducati 1:55,541 + 1,870
18. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 1:55,549 + 1,878
19. John McPhee (GB) Ducati 1:55,578 + 1,907
20. Hector Garzo (E) Yamaha 1:55,654 + 1,983
21. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:55,896 + 2,225
22. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:55,960 + 2,289
23. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:56,159 + 2,488
24. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:56,188 + 2,517
25. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:56,228 + 2,557
26. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:56,278 + 2,607
27. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:56,580 + 2,909
28. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:57,164 + 3,493
29. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:57,197 + 3,526
30. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda 1:57,907 + 4,236
31. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki 1:57,932 + 4,261
32. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 2:00,841 + -52,830
Times Supersport World Championship Aragon, FP1:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:54,043
2. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:54,419 + 0,376 sec
3. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:54,555 + 0,512
4. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:54,557 + 0,514
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:54,901 + 0,858
6. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:54,998 + 0,955
7. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:55,072 + 1,029
8. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:55,077 + 1,034
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:55,135 + 1,092
10. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:55,192 + 1,149
11. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:55,268 + 1,225
12. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:55,273 + 1,230
13. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:55,390 + 1,347
14. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:55,968 + 1,925
15. John McPhee (GB) Ducati 1:56,267 + 2,224
16. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 1:56,525 + 2,482
17. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:56,549 + 2,506
18. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 1:56,654 + 2,611
19. Hector Garzo (E) Yamaha 1:56,702 + 2,659
20. Julian Giral (E) Ducati 1:56,746 + 2,703
21. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:56,763 + 2,720
22. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:56,899 + 2,856
23. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:56,963 + 2,920
24. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:56,963 + 2,920
25. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:57,198 + 3,155
26. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:57,250 + 3,207
27. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:57,338 + 3,295
28. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki 1:57,932 + 3,889
29. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:57,956 + 3,913
30. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:57,988 + 3,945
31. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda 1:58,566 + 4,523
32. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 2:07,036 + 12,993