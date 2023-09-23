Aragón, Superpole: Bulega terrific, Schrötter fourth

The Superpole session of the 2023 Supersport World Championship at MotorLand Aragón was won by World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) in record time. Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) did damage limitation after his grid penalty.

The Superpole session in Aragón took place in picture-book weather and a pleasant temperature of 21 degrees. Because only the Superbike category has a third practice session, the supersport riders also used the 20-minute qualifying session for set-up work.

On Friday Nicolò Bulega from the Ducati team Aruba.it set the fastest time in 1:53.671 min, within 0.5 sec of the world championship leader remained brand colleague Federico Caricasulo and the Ten Kate Yamaha riders Stefano Manzi and Jorge Navarro.

Because Marcel Schrötter was demoted three places after an unsportsmanlike conduct in the second practice, a good result in Superpole was all the more important for the MV Agusta rider.

Bulega set a serious lap time of 1'52.801 on his first flying lap, just 0.1s slower than Lorenzo Baldassarri's pole record of 1'52.706 set last year. On his warm-up lap, Maiki Abe crashed spectacularly, his Yamaha overturning several times in the gravel and coming to rest on the trackside barrier.

When Ondrej Vostatek's Triumph lost fluid, the session was stopped after seven minutes to assess the condition of the track. Only a few riders had done a fast lap at this early stage, especially as yellow flags were waved due to the Abe accident.

As Superpole resumed, most of the riders rushed out onto the track, but some waited - including Marcel Schrötter, who made a quick attempt with six minutes left. Again it was Bulega who impressed in record time of 1:52.482 min. The Ducati rider led by over 0.5 sec ahead of Yari Montella (Ducati) and Caricasulo with four minutes left. Schrötter was fourth, 0.746s behind.

In the final minutes, Bulega pushed the best time down further to 1:52.306 min and took another pole by an outstanding 0.7 sec margin. Apart from that, not much happened. The Ducati front row was completed by Montella and Caricasulo. Marcel Schrötter crashed in his last attempt, but was unhurt and remained fourth. In the first race the Bavarian will have to start from position 7 on the third row, in the second race on Sunday from position 4.

Stefano Manzi put the best Yamaha in fifth position, the best Kawasaki Adrian Huertas in seventh. Both benefited from the Schrötter penalty in the first race and moved up one position. Niki Tuuli only reached grid position 12 with the Triumph.

Max Kofler (Ducati) was 22nd in Superpole, 2.9 sec behind.