Aragón, race 1: Strong Marcel Schrötter finishes second

In record time, World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega had secured pole position at the Supersport meeting in Aragón. The Ducati rider could win the world championship early if he scores 40 points more than Stefano Manzi in Spain. The Yamaha rider started the first race in fourth place. Due to a grid penalty, Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) had to start the race from 7th place instead of fourth.

The weather was perfect with 26 degrees air and 36 degrees asphalt temperature for an exciting Supersport race - which was however quickly decided: Bulega came out of the first lap already with a 0.7 sec lead after a lightning start, led after two laps by 1.4 sec and was also the fastest man on the track in the following laps. When the Ducati led by almost four seconds after six laps, he slowed down and drove home the victory in a controlled manner.

For second place on the podium, on the other hand, an entertaining battle developed in the last third of the race, in which Marcel Schrötter was well involved. The MV Agusta rider became stronger and stronger in the course of the race and fought his way forward position by position. In the last laps, the 30-year-old had a thrilling duel with Manzi. When the Yamaha rider had to swerve into the gravel in the last lap after a desperate manoeuvre, he dropped back to 11th place. Schrötter finished second, with third place secured by Yari Montella (Barni Ducati).

The best Triumph was brought home by Niki Tuuli in 9th place. Bad luck for Kawasaki rider Adrian Huertas, who retired with a defect while lying in 6th place. Can Öncü brought home the best ZX-6R in 17th place.

Ducati rider Max Kofler crossed the finish line in 21st position.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bulega ahead of Montella, Caricasulo and Manzi into the first corner. Then Schrötter and Huertas.



Lap 1: Bulega 0,7 sec (!) ahead of Montella and Manzi. Schrötter loses 5th place to Huertas. Max Kofler on 19th.



Lap 2: Bulega in 1:53,488 min 0,7 sec faster than the rest. Schrötter (6th) already 3,8 sec behind. Crash John McPhee.



Lap 3: Schrötter on the rear wheel of Huertas (5.). Kofler on 21.



Lap 4: Only Bulega rides under 1:54 min and leads by 2,6 sec ahead of Montella and 4,3 sec ahead of Manzi. Schrötter now fifth.



Lap 5: Schrötter catches up with Caricasulo (4th) with personally fastest lap.



Lap 6: Bulega leads by 3,6 sec. Schrötter faster than the riders in front of him.



Lap 7: Schrötter on the back wheel of Caricasulo (4.). Kofler on 23.



Lap 8: Strong manoeuvre - Schrötter passes Caricasulo for 4th place.



Lap 9: Bulega is controlling the race and is matching the lap times of Montella (2nd) and Manzi (3rd). Fastest man on the track is Schrötter!



Lap 10: Montella, Manzi and Schrötter fight for 2nd place. Crash Hector Garzo. Huertas rolls out with a defect.



Lap 11: Bulega 4,7 ahead of Manzi and Schrötter, who made short work of Montella. Kofler in 21st.



Lap 12: Schrötter attacks Manzi, but the Yamaha rider stays in front. On the second attempt the Bavarian succeeds in overtaking.



Lap 13: Manzi doesn't give up, but neither does Schrötter.



Lap 14: Bulega takes off the gas. Schrötter still has Manzi on his tail.



Last lap: Bulega wins confidently. Schrötter is second, Manzi third. Kofler on 21.