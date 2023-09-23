Marcel Schrötter (2nd) narrowly escaped disaster

In the first Supersport round in Aragón, Marcel Schrötter was one of the most eye-catching riders. The MV Agusta rider laid the foundation for second place on the podium in qualifying. But he almost didn't see the finish.

On the first day of practice, Marcel Schrötter got carried away with an unsportsmanlike act by thwarting another Supersport rider who had previously been in his way. But only the 30-year-old received a penalty and was moved back three places on the grid. As fourth in Superpole, the Bavarian did damage limitation and started the first race in seventh place.



"Fourth place in qualifying is almost the maximum that is achievable for us because we are simply not as good as others on a fast lap. I had the grid penalty, but my start was good and I made up a few places straight away," the MV Agusta rider described in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Then Huertas overtook me, who is always pretty aggressive in the first laps. By the time I got through, a small gap had opened up to the front."

Schrötter overtook the Spaniard on lap 5, he was already 5.6sec behind the leader and eventual winner Nicolò Bulega at that point, and 2.6sec behind second-placed Yari Montella (Ducati). In between were Federico Caricasulo (Ducati) and World Championship runner-up Stefano Manzi (Yamaha).



"First I caught up with Caricasulo, then Manzi. We then caught up with Montella together and we had a nice three-way battle for second place," Marcel recounted. "At some point I took the lead because I felt I had a bit more than them. Manzi was fighting extremely hard and we had contact several times. When he touched me in the last corner, I already saw myself on the ground."

Finishing second, Schrötter equalled his previous best results in the Supersport World Championship. He had previously taken second places in Assen, Barcelona and Imola.



"A super weekend so far, even if Friday didn't go optimally," Schrötter said with a grin. "I am completely satisfied, it was a good race. Hardly any mistakes happened to me, I got faster and faster and pushed through. It was good that I could show that for once. From Friday to qualifying I improved by 1.5 seconds. So there is potential with the bike and me to just be faster, even from the beginning."