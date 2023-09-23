Marcel Schrötter (2nd) narrowly escaped disaster

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

In the first Supersport round in Aragón, Marcel Schrötter was one of the most eye-catching riders. The MV Agusta rider laid the foundation for second place on the podium in qualifying. But he almost didn't see the finish.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

On the first day of practice, Marcel Schrötter got carried away with an unsportsmanlike act by thwarting another Supersport rider who had previously been in his way. But only the 30-year-old received a penalty and was moved back three places on the grid. As fourth in Superpole, the Bavarian did damage limitation and started the first race in seventh place.

"Fourth place in qualifying is almost the maximum that is achievable for us because we are simply not as good as others on a fast lap. I had the grid penalty, but my start was good and I made up a few places straight away," the MV Agusta rider described in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Then Huertas overtook me, who is always pretty aggressive in the first laps. By the time I got through, a small gap had opened up to the front."

Schrötter overtook the Spaniard on lap 5, he was already 5.6sec behind the leader and eventual winner Nicolò Bulega at that point, and 2.6sec behind second-placed Yari Montella (Ducati). In between were Federico Caricasulo (Ducati) and World Championship runner-up Stefano Manzi (Yamaha).

"First I caught up with Caricasulo, then Manzi. We then caught up with Montella together and we had a nice three-way battle for second place," Marcel recounted. "At some point I took the lead because I felt I had a bit more than them. Manzi was fighting extremely hard and we had contact several times. When he touched me in the last corner, I already saw myself on the ground."

Finishing second, Schrötter equalled his previous best results in the Supersport World Championship. He had previously taken second places in Assen, Barcelona and Imola.

"A super weekend so far, even if Friday didn't go optimally," Schrötter said with a grin. "I am completely satisfied, it was a good race. Hardly any mistakes happened to me, I got faster and faster and pushed through. It was good that I could show that for once. From Friday to qualifying I improved by 1.5 seconds. So there is potential with the bike and me to just be faster, even from the beginning."


Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 3,581 sec
3. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 4,106
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 4,306
5. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 5,830
6. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 6,763
7. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 10,718
8. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 10,750
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 10,786
10. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 11,751
11. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 12,050
12. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 22,001
13. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 22,045
14. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha + 22,571
15. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 26,792
16. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 28,460
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 31,109
18. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 31,166
19. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 33,293
20. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 36,050
21. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 43,431
22. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 45,466
23. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + 49,340
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 49,380
25. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda + 49,451
26. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 50,157
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Hector Garzo (E) Yamaha
- Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
- John McPhee (GB) Ducati
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 19 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 383
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 303
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 256
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 194
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 146
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 140
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 138
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 121
9. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 111
10. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
11. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 110
12. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 106
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 68
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 65
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 50
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 47
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
24. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 16
25. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 15
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
35. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
36. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
37. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 4
38. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
39. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
40. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
41. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
42. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
43. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1
44. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1