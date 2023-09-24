Aragón, Race 2: Ducati win, Schrötter fifth

With victory in the second round of the 2023 Supersport World Championship in Aragón, Ducati ace Nicolò Bulega delivered a perfect weekend. A race retirement prevented Marcel Schrötter's chance of a possible podium.

Nicolò Bulega was the outstanding rider so far at the Supersport meeting in Aragón with pole and victory in the first race. If the Ducati rider - as on Saturday - also scores 20 points more in the second race than World Championship runner-up Stefano Manzi (Yamaha), Bulega would win the World Championship early.

The conditions for the 15-lap race were ideal with 23 degrees air and 33 degrees asphalt temperature. Alongside Bulega, his Ducati brand colleague Federico Caricasulo started from the front row - Yari Montella had to start the race from the very back. Marcel Schrötter started the second race in fourth position on his MV Agusta. Manzi followed in fifth position.

The race proceeded in the same way as on Saturday. Bulega did not show any weakness and quickly pulled away from the rest of the field - after the first lap he was already 1.4 sec ahead. When the 23-year-old had built up a solid cushion, he controlled the gap to his pursuers and won with a commanding 2.2 sec advantage. From the second lap onwards, Manzi asserted himself in second position and thus prevented the Ducati rider from taking the title early.

Up to four riders fought for third place, Marcel Schrötter in the middle. The Bavarian had to deal with the strong Adrian Huertas (Kawasaki) again, behind whom he was stuck for several laps, and from lap 7 also with his team mate Bahattin Sofuoglu. Huertas crashed on lap 10.

In the last third of the race, Caricasulo, Sofuoglu and Schrötter had chances for third place, with the three of them riding behind each other with a respectable gap for most of the time. A heavy crash by Triumph rider Niki Tuuli on the penultimate lap caused the race to be stopped, which decided the battle for third place in favour of Caricasulo. Schrötter finished fifth.

The fallen Finn was transported to the medical centre for examination.

John McPhee scored his first points as a Ducati rider in 14th place. His D34G teammate Max Kofler finished 20th.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bulega ahead of Caricasulo, Manzi, De Rosa and Schrötter into the first corner. Van Straalen crashed.



Lap 1: Bulega 1,4 sec ahead of Caricasulo, Manzi and Schrötter. Kofler in 21st.



Lap 2: Bulega in 1:53,191 min 0,7 sec faster than the rest. Manzi improves to 2nd place. Schrötter on Caricasulo's rear wheel.



Lap 3: Bulega 2,5 sec ahead of Manzi and 3,2 sec ahead of Caricasulo.



Lap 4: Huertas surprises Schrötter and pushes him to 5th place. Kofler on 22nd.



Lap 5: Between Manzi (2nd), Caricasulo (3rd), Huertas (4th), Schrötter (5th) and Sofuoglu (6th) a respectable gap of about 0,4 sec each.



Lap 6: Bulega 2.9 sec ahead of Manzi.



Lap 7: Manzi (2nd) 1.2 sec ahead of Caricasulo (3rd). Sofuoglu overtakes Schrötter (6th).



Lap 8: Sofuoglu also passes Huertas for 4th place.



Lap 9: Bulega 3,1 sec ahead of Manzi. Schrötter finally passes Huertas and is fifth.



Lap 10: Caricasulo, Sofuoglu and Schrötter fight for 3rd place. Crash Huertas.



Lap 11: Bulega 3,4 sec ahead of Manzi. Fastest man on the track at the moment Caricasulo (3rd).



Lap 12: Bulega slows down. McPhee in 14th, Kofler in 21st. Crash Lorenzo Dalla Porta.



Lap 13: Caricasulo, Sofuoglu and Schrötter within one second.



Lap 14: Spectacular crash of Niki Tuuli - the race is stopped.