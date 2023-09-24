Aragón, Race 2: Ducati win, Schrötter fifth

With victory in the second round of the 2023 Supersport World Championship in Aragón, Ducati ace Nicolò Bulega delivered a perfect weekend. A race retirement prevented Marcel Schrötter's chance of a possible podium.

Nicolò Bulega was the outstanding rider so far at the Supersport meeting in Aragón with pole and victory in the first race. If the Ducati rider - as on Saturday - also scores 20 points more in the second race than World Championship runner-up Stefano Manzi (Yamaha), Bulega would win the World Championship early.

The conditions for the 15-lap race were ideal with 23 degrees air and 33 degrees asphalt temperature. Alongside Bulega, his Ducati brand colleague Federico Caricasulo started from the front row - Yari Montella had to start the race from the very back. Marcel Schrötter started the second race in fourth position on his MV Agusta. Manzi followed in fifth position.

The race proceeded in the same way as on Saturday. Bulega did not show any weakness and quickly pulled away from the rest of the field - after the first lap he was already 1.4 sec ahead. When the 23-year-old had built up a solid cushion, he controlled the gap to his pursuers and won with a commanding 2.2 sec advantage. From the second lap onwards, Manzi asserted himself in second position and thus prevented the Ducati rider from taking the title early.

Up to four riders fought for third place, Marcel Schrötter in the middle. The Bavarian had to deal with the strong Adrian Huertas (Kawasaki) again, behind whom he was stuck for several laps, and from lap 7 also with his team mate Bahattin Sofuoglu. Huertas crashed on lap 10.

In the last third of the race, Caricasulo, Sofuoglu and Schrötter had chances for third place, with the three of them riding behind each other with a respectable gap for most of the time. A heavy crash by Triumph rider Niki Tuuli on the penultimate lap caused the race to be stopped, which decided the battle for third place in favour of Caricasulo. Schrötter finished fifth.

The fallen Finn was transported to the medical centre for examination.

John McPhee scored his first points as a Ducati rider in 14th place. His D34G teammate Max Kofler finished 20th.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bulega ahead of Caricasulo, Manzi, De Rosa and Schrötter into the first corner. Van Straalen crashed.

Lap 1: Bulega 1,4 sec ahead of Caricasulo, Manzi and Schrötter. Kofler in 21st.

Lap 2: Bulega in 1:53,191 min 0,7 sec faster than the rest. Manzi improves to 2nd place. Schrötter on Caricasulo's rear wheel.

Lap 3: Bulega 2,5 sec ahead of Manzi and 3,2 sec ahead of Caricasulo.

Lap 4: Huertas surprises Schrötter and pushes him to 5th place. Kofler on 22nd.

Lap 5: Between Manzi (2nd), Caricasulo (3rd), Huertas (4th), Schrötter (5th) and Sofuoglu (6th) a respectable gap of about 0,4 sec each.

Lap 6: Bulega 2.9 sec ahead of Manzi.

Lap 7: Manzi (2nd) 1.2 sec ahead of Caricasulo (3rd). Sofuoglu overtakes Schrötter (6th).

Lap 8: Sofuoglu also passes Huertas for 4th place.

Lap 9: Bulega 3,1 sec ahead of Manzi. Schrötter finally passes Huertas and is fifth.

Lap 10: Caricasulo, Sofuoglu and Schrötter fight for 3rd place. Crash Huertas.

Lap 11: Bulega 3,4 sec ahead of Manzi. Fastest man on the track at the moment Caricasulo (3rd).

Lap 12: Bulega slows down. McPhee in 14th, Kofler in 21st. Crash Lorenzo Dalla Porta.

Lap 13: Caricasulo, Sofuoglu and Schrötter within one second.

Lap 14: Spectacular crash of Niki Tuuli - the race is stopped.

Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 2,284 sec
3. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 3,076
4. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 3,935
5. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 4,418
6. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 7,743
7. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 9,460
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 11,188
9. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 11,672
10. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha + 11,976
11. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 12,924
12. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 18,887
13. John McPhee (GB) Ducati + 18,949
14. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 19,341
15. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 19,947
16. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 24,827
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 36,954
18. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 37,058
19. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 37,170
20. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 37,373
21. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 37,948
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 38,023
23. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda + > 1 min
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + > 1 min
25. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph
- Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 3,581 sec
3. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 4,106
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 4,306
5. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 5,830
6. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 6,763
7. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 10,718
8. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 10,750
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 10,786
10. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 11,751
11. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 12,050
12. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 22,001
13. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 22,045
14. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha + 22,571
15. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 26,792
16. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 28,460
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 31,109
18. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 31,166
19. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 33,293
20. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 36,050
21. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 43,431
22. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 45,466
23. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + 49,340
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 49,380
25. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda + 49,451
26. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 50,157
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Hector Garzo (E) Yamaha
- Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
- John McPhee (GB) Ducati
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 20 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 408
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 323
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 267
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 210
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 159
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 149
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 138
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 129
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 120
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 113
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 111
12. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 74
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 65
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 55
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 50
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
24. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 17
25. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 16
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
28. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
29. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
30. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
31. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
32. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 6
33. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
34. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 5
35. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 5
36. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
37. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
38. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
39. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
40. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
41. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
42. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
43. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
44. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1