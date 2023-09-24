Marcel Schrötter: "It's hard to accept".

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
With places 2 and 5 in Aragon, Marcel Schrötter from the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team consolidated his third place in the Supersport World Championship. Which is why he is still not satisfied after the second race on Sunday.

In the first race on Saturday, Marcel Schrötter sprinted onto the podium for the seventh time this season, in second place for the sixth time. After this fine performance, he had set his sights high for race 2 on Sunday. But while Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) and Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha), who were ahead of him in the World Championship, finished in 1st and 2nd place, it was only position 5 for Marcel.

"After the performance on Saturday I am of course dissatisfied," the South German told SPEEDWEEK.com at the meeting. "I had expected more potential, but noticed relatively early on that I was having a harder time. We tried little things on the chassis because we always want to get better. I don't know if it was because of that. The rear tyre didn't have the performance, I found it extremely difficult to stay with the group. I made a lot of small mistakes and got around well maybe twice out of 14 laps. The window where our bike works perfectly is not that big. On Saturday the race came to me and I felt more and more comfortable, this time it was consistently not good from the beginning."

World Championship leader Bulega won his 13th race of the season with a good 2 sec advantage over Manzi. Third place would have been the maximum for Schrötter, but neither Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati) nor his MV Agusta teammate Bahattin Sofuoglu had anything to counter.

"A fifth place is not a disaster," Schrötter stressed. "But when the guy on the podium rides right in front of you and I'm faster than Manzi in the meantime... I wasn't regular enough, we have to analyse exactly why there are such differences from Saturday to Sunday. The pace was faster from everyone, that's a difference. But in the end I felt a lot more uncomfortable and struggled a lot more with the bike. I can't complain too much about the bike because my teammate finished ahead of me, so he did a bit better than me. It's hard to accept that. I would have liked more stability, the balance between front and rear was not ideal."

On the positive side, over the weekend Schrötter extended his overall lead over fourth-placed Caricasulo to 57 points. He is 56 points off Manzi and second in the World Championship, and the positions are clearly drawn with 100 points still to be gained.

"If no big mistakes happen, it should work out with WRC rank 3," Marcel concluded. "But I don't want to play it safe, I want to be on the podium regularly and win another race this season."

Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 2,284 sec
3. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 3,076
4. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 3,935
5. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 4,418
6. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 7,743
7. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 9,460
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 11,188
9. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 11,672
10. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha + 11,976
11. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 12,924
12. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 18,887
13. John McPhee (GB) Ducati + 18,949
14. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 19,341
15. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 19,947
16. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 24,827
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 36,954
18. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 37,058
19. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 37,170
20. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 37,373
21. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 37,948
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 38,023
23. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda + > 1 min
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + > 1 min
25. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph
- Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 3,581 sec
3. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 4,106
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 4,306
5. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 5,830
6. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 6,763
7. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 10,718
8. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 10,750
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 10,786
10. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 11,751
11. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 12,050
12. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 22,001
13. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 22,045
14. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha + 22,571
15. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 26,792
16. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 28,460
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 31,109
18. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 31,166
19. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 33,293
20. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 36,050
21. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 43,431
22. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 45,466
23. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + 49,340
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 49,380
25. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda + 49,451
26. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 50,157
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Hector Garzo (E) Yamaha
- Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
- John McPhee (GB) Ducati
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 20 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 408
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 323
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 267
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 210
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 159
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 149
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 138
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 129
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 120
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 113
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 111
12. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 74
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 65
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 55
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 50
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
24. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 17
25. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 16
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
28. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
29. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
30. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
31. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
32. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 6
33. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
34. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 5
35. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 5
36. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
37. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
38. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
39. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
40. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
41. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
42. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
43. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
44. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1