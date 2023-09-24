Marcel Schrötter: "It's hard to accept".

With places 2 and 5 in Aragon, Marcel Schrötter from the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team consolidated his third place in the Supersport World Championship. Which is why he is still not satisfied after the second race on Sunday.

In the first race on Saturday, Marcel Schrötter sprinted onto the podium for the seventh time this season, in second place for the sixth time. After this fine performance, he had set his sights high for race 2 on Sunday. But while Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) and Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha), who were ahead of him in the World Championship, finished in 1st and 2nd place, it was only position 5 for Marcel.

"After the performance on Saturday I am of course dissatisfied," the South German told SPEEDWEEK.com at the meeting. "I had expected more potential, but noticed relatively early on that I was having a harder time. We tried little things on the chassis because we always want to get better. I don't know if it was because of that. The rear tyre didn't have the performance, I found it extremely difficult to stay with the group. I made a lot of small mistakes and got around well maybe twice out of 14 laps. The window where our bike works perfectly is not that big. On Saturday the race came to me and I felt more and more comfortable, this time it was consistently not good from the beginning."

World Championship leader Bulega won his 13th race of the season with a good 2 sec advantage over Manzi. Third place would have been the maximum for Schrötter, but neither Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati) nor his MV Agusta teammate Bahattin Sofuoglu had anything to counter.

"A fifth place is not a disaster," Schrötter stressed. "But when the guy on the podium rides right in front of you and I'm faster than Manzi in the meantime... I wasn't regular enough, we have to analyse exactly why there are such differences from Saturday to Sunday. The pace was faster from everyone, that's a difference. But in the end I felt a lot more uncomfortable and struggled a lot more with the bike. I can't complain too much about the bike because my teammate finished ahead of me, so he did a bit better than me. It's hard to accept that. I would have liked more stability, the balance between front and rear was not ideal."

On the positive side, over the weekend Schrötter extended his overall lead over fourth-placed Caricasulo to 57 points. He is 56 points off Manzi and second in the World Championship, and the positions are clearly drawn with 100 points still to be gained.

"If no big mistakes happen, it should work out with WRC rank 3," Marcel concluded. "But I don't want to play it safe, I want to be on the podium regularly and win another race this season."