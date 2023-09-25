Max Kofler (Ducati) knows: "Feeling and speed are missing".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Max Kofler looks back on a rather dismal 2023 Supersport World Championship. His only points finish remains the second race in Imola, when 14 (!) of 30 participants failed to score. At the time, the Austrian scored those four points with which he travelled to and from MotorLand Aragón.
The Ducati rider in the Giugliano Team D34G qualified 21st on the grid in Superpole and finished 21st and 20th in the two races. "In the end the weekend was very similar to Magny-Cours as I struggled to find the speed on track," admitted the 23-year-old after the weekend. "The second race was a bit better from the times, also from the pace, and I could fight with others again, but it's not yet what I expect and where I want to be. No matter what we do and try with the bike, it lacks feeling and speed."
Because Kofler is competing in the WorldSSP Challenge, the season ends for him next weekend in Portugal. The World Championship 36th hopes for a conciliatory ending. "We have to put our heads together to make a step forward in Portimão and end the season with a good result. Last year was one of my best weekends. I hope to be able to follow that up. Maybe the knot will be loosened there", Kofler does not give up hope.
Team boss Davide Giugliano, himself a former racer with ups and downs, is understanding. "As for Max, the beginning of the weekend was not the best, then we made some steps forward. He is still struggling a bit, but we will continue to do our best to finish the season as well as possible," promised the Italian.
|Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,284 sec
|3.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|+ 3,076
|4.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|+ 3,935
|5.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|+ 4,418
|6.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 7,743
|7.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,460
|8.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,188
|9.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,672
|10.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 11,976
|11.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,924
|12.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|+ 18,887
|13.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Ducati
|+ 18,949
|14.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,341
|15.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,947
|16.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 24,827
|17.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|+ 36,954
|18.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|+ 37,058
|19.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|+ 37,170
|20.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|+ 37,373
|21.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Kawasaki
|+ 37,948
|22.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|+ 38,023
|23.
|Muhammad Norrodin(IN)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|24.
|Yuta Okaya (J)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|25.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|-
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|-
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|+ 3,581 sec
|3.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|+ 4,106
|4.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|+ 4,306
|5.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|+ 5,830
|6.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|+ 6,763
|7.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,718
|8.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,750
|9.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|+ 10,786
|10.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|+ 11,751
|11.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 12,050
|12.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 22,001
|13.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 22,045
|14.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 22,571
|15.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|+ 26,792
|16.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 28,460
|17.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|+ 31,109
|18.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 31,166
|19.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|+ 33,293
|20.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|+ 36,050
|21.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|+ 43,431
|22.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Kawasaki
|+ 45,466
|23.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 49,340
|24.
|Yuta Okaya (J)
|Kawasaki
|+ 49,380
|25.
|Muhammad Norrodin(IN)
|Honda
|+ 49,451
|26.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|+ 50,157
|-
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Hector Garzo (E)
|Yamaha
|-
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|John McPhee (GB)
|Ducati
|Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 20 of 24 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|408
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|323
|3.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|267
|4.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|210
|5.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|159
|6.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|149
|7.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|138
|8.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|129
|9.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|120
|10.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|113
|11.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|111
|12.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|111
|13.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|74
|14.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|65
|15.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|55
|16.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Kawasaki
|50
|17.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|40
|18.
|Lucas Mahias (F)
|Kawasaki
|37
|19.
|Oliver Bayliss (AUS)
|Ducati
|26
|20.
|Simone Corsi (I)
|Yamaha
|23
|21.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|22
|22.
|Andy Verdoia (F)
|Yamaha
|21
|23.
|Adam Norrodin (MAL)
|Honda
|20
|24.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|17
|25.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|16
|26.
|Filippo Fuligni (I)
|Yamaha
|10
|27.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|10
|28.
|Thomas Gradinger (A)
|Yamaha
|10
|29.
|Andrea Mantovani (I)
|Yamaha
|9
|30.
|Johan Gimbert (F)
|Yamaha
|9
|31.
|Simon Jespersen (DK)
|Yamaha
|6
|32.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|6
|33.
|Harry Truelove (GB)
|Triumph
|5
|34.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|5
|35.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|5
|36.
|Apiwath Wongthananon (TH)
|Yamaha
|4
|37.
|Luca Ottaviani (I)
|MV Agusta
|4
|38.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|4
|39.
|Andreas Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|3
|40.
|Marco Bussolotti (I)
|Yamaha
|2
|41.
|Adrian Fernandez (E)
|Yamaha
|1
|42.
|Rhys Irwin(GB)
|Suzuki
|1
|43.
|Stefano Valtulini(I)
|Kawasaki
|1
|44.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1