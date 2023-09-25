Max Kofler (Ducati) knows: "Feeling and speed are missing".

The 2023 Supersport World Championship meeting at MotorLand Aragón ended in disappointment for Max Kofler and without a place in the points. The Ducati rider realises that all his efforts so far have not led to the goal.

Max Kofler looks back on a rather dismal 2023 Supersport World Championship. His only points finish remains the second race in Imola, when 14 (!) of 30 participants failed to score. At the time, the Austrian scored those four points with which he travelled to and from MotorLand Aragón.

The Ducati rider in the Giugliano Team D34G qualified 21st on the grid in Superpole and finished 21st and 20th in the two races. "In the end the weekend was very similar to Magny-Cours as I struggled to find the speed on track," admitted the 23-year-old after the weekend. "The second race was a bit better from the times, also from the pace, and I could fight with others again, but it's not yet what I expect and where I want to be. No matter what we do and try with the bike, it lacks feeling and speed."

Because Kofler is competing in the WorldSSP Challenge, the season ends for him next weekend in Portugal. The World Championship 36th hopes for a conciliatory ending. "We have to put our heads together to make a step forward in Portimão and end the season with a good result. Last year was one of my best weekends. I hope to be able to follow that up. Maybe the knot will be loosened there", Kofler does not give up hope.

Team boss Davide Giugliano, himself a former racer with ups and downs, is understanding. "As for Max, the beginning of the weekend was not the best, then we made some steps forward. He is still struggling a bit, but we will continue to do our best to finish the season as well as possible," promised the Italian.