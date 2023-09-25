Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) has a hand on the SSP title
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Theoretically, Nicolò Bulega could have already won the Supersport World Championship in Aragón, but for that the 24-year-old would have had to score 40 points more than his compatriot Stefano Manzi from the Ten Kate Yamaha team - but the Ducati rider collected 'only' 25 points more.
The Ducati rider, however, did everything he could to clinch the title early at the third last meeting. With the fastest time in each practice session, pole position and wins in both races, Bulega was the dominant rider in MotorLand.
"I am very satisfied. From the first practice I had an incredibly good feeling with my bike and could do what I wanted with it. Every single lap was fun and then you are fast," described the Italian, who will move up to the World Superbike Championship next year alongside Álvaro Bautista. "It was great racing and a great weekend. I have to thank the team because they gave me a fantastic bike."
Next week in Portimão, only Manzi can prevent Bulega from winning the title early, but for that to happen the Yamaha rider would have to finish both races at least second, provided the World Championship leader wins both races again.
"Slowly I am starting to think about the title. But first I want to keep enjoying the races and taking wins," grinned Bulega. "Sure, things are looking good for me, but it's not over yet. I don't want to lose focus, so I'm just thinking about doing even better."
|Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,284 sec
|3.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|+ 3,076
|4.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|+ 3,935
|5.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|+ 4,418
|6.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 7,743
|7.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,460
|8.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,188
|9.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,672
|10.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 11,976
|11.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,924
|12.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|+ 18,887
|13.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Ducati
|+ 18,949
|14.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,341
|15.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,947
|16.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 24,827
|17.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|+ 36,954
|18.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|+ 37,058
|19.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|+ 37,170
|20.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|+ 37,373
|21.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Kawasaki
|+ 37,948
|22.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|+ 38,023
|23.
|Muhammad Norrodin(IN)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|24.
|Yuta Okaya (J)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|25.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|-
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|-
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|+ 3,581 sec
|3.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|+ 4,106
|4.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|+ 4,306
|5.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|+ 5,830
|6.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|+ 6,763
|7.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,718
|8.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,750
|9.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|+ 10,786
|10.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|+ 11,751
|11.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 12,050
|12.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 22,001
|13.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 22,045
|14.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 22,571
|15.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|+ 26,792
|16.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 28,460
|17.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|+ 31,109
|18.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 31,166
|19.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|+ 33,293
|20.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|+ 36,050
|21.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|+ 43,431
|22.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Kawasaki
|+ 45,466
|23.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 49,340
|24.
|Yuta Okaya (J)
|Kawasaki
|+ 49,380
|25.
|Muhammad Norrodin(IN)
|Honda
|+ 49,451
|26.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|+ 50,157
|-
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Hector Garzo (E)
|Yamaha
|-
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|John McPhee (GB)
|Ducati
|Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 20 of 24 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|408
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|323
|3.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|267
|4.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|210
|5.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|159
|6.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|149
|7.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|138
|8.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|129
|9.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|120
|10.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|113
|11.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|111
|12.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|111
|13.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|74
|14.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|65
|15.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|55
|16.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Kawasaki
|50
|17.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|40
|18.
|Lucas Mahias (F)
|Kawasaki
|37
|19.
|Oliver Bayliss (AUS)
|Ducati
|26
|20.
|Simone Corsi (I)
|Yamaha
|23
|21.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|22
|22.
|Andy Verdoia (F)
|Yamaha
|21
|23.
|Adam Norrodin (MAL)
|Honda
|20
|24.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|17
|25.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|16
|26.
|Filippo Fuligni (I)
|Yamaha
|10
|27.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|10
|28.
|Thomas Gradinger (A)
|Yamaha
|10
|29.
|Andrea Mantovani (I)
|Yamaha
|9
|30.
|Johan Gimbert (F)
|Yamaha
|9
|31.
|Simon Jespersen (DK)
|Yamaha
|6
|32.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|6
|33.
|Harry Truelove (GB)
|Triumph
|5
|34.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|5
|35.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|5
|36.
|Apiwath Wongthananon (TH)
|Yamaha
|4
|37.
|Luca Ottaviani (I)
|MV Agusta
|4
|38.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|4
|39.
|Andreas Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|3
|40.
|Marco Bussolotti (I)
|Yamaha
|2
|41.
|Adrian Fernandez (E)
|Yamaha
|1
|42.
|Rhys Irwin(GB)
|Suzuki
|1
|43.
|Stefano Valtulini(I)
|Kawasaki
|1
|44.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1