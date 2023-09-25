Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) has a hand on the SSP title

Theoretically, Nicolò Bulega could have already won the Supersport World Championship in Aragón, but for that the 24-year-old would have had to score 40 points more than his compatriot Stefano Manzi from the Ten Kate Yamaha team - but the Ducati rider collected 'only' 25 points more.

The Ducati rider, however, did everything he could to clinch the title early at the third last meeting. With the fastest time in each practice session, pole position and wins in both races, Bulega was the dominant rider in MotorLand.



"I am very satisfied. From the first practice I had an incredibly good feeling with my bike and could do what I wanted with it. Every single lap was fun and then you are fast," described the Italian, who will move up to the World Superbike Championship next year alongside Álvaro Bautista. "It was great racing and a great weekend. I have to thank the team because they gave me a fantastic bike."

Next week in Portimão, only Manzi can prevent Bulega from winning the title early, but for that to happen the Yamaha rider would have to finish both races at least second, provided the World Championship leader wins both races again.



"Slowly I am starting to think about the title. But first I want to keep enjoying the races and taking wins," grinned Bulega. "Sure, things are looking good for me, but it's not over yet. I don't want to lose focus, so I'm just thinking about doing even better."