Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) has a hand on the SSP title

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Aragón was Nicolò Bulega's fourth perfect weekend in the 2023 Supersport World Championship, with pole and two wins, and the Ducati rider is on the verge of winning the title.

Theoretically, Nicolò Bulega could have already won the Supersport World Championship in Aragón, but for that the 24-year-old would have had to score 40 points more than his compatriot Stefano Manzi from the Ten Kate Yamaha team - but the Ducati rider collected 'only' 25 points more.

The Ducati rider, however, did everything he could to clinch the title early at the third last meeting. With the fastest time in each practice session, pole position and wins in both races, Bulega was the dominant rider in MotorLand.

"I am very satisfied. From the first practice I had an incredibly good feeling with my bike and could do what I wanted with it. Every single lap was fun and then you are fast," described the Italian, who will move up to the World Superbike Championship next year alongside Álvaro Bautista. "It was great racing and a great weekend. I have to thank the team because they gave me a fantastic bike."

Next week in Portimão, only Manzi can prevent Bulega from winning the title early, but for that to happen the Yamaha rider would have to finish both races at least second, provided the World Championship leader wins both races again.

"Slowly I am starting to think about the title. But first I want to keep enjoying the races and taking wins," grinned Bulega. "Sure, things are looking good for me, but it's not over yet. I don't want to lose focus, so I'm just thinking about doing even better."


Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 2,284 sec
3. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 3,076
4. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 3,935
5. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 4,418
6. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 7,743
7. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 9,460
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 11,188
9. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 11,672
10. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha + 11,976
11. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 12,924
12. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 18,887
13. John McPhee (GB) Ducati + 18,949
14. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 19,341
15. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 19,947
16. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 24,827
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 36,954
18. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 37,058
19. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 37,170
20. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 37,373
21. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 37,948
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 38,023
23. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda + > 1 min
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + > 1 min
25. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph
- Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 3,581 sec
3. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 4,106
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 4,306
5. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 5,830
6. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 6,763
7. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 10,718
8. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 10,750
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 10,786
10. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 11,751
11. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 12,050
12. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 22,001
13. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 22,045
14. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha + 22,571
15. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 26,792
16. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 28,460
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 31,109
18. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 31,166
19. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 33,293
20. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 36,050
21. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 43,431
22. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 45,466
23. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + 49,340
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 49,380
25. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda + 49,451
26. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 50,157
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Hector Garzo (E) Yamaha
- Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
- John McPhee (GB) Ducati
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 20 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 408
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 323
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 267
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 210
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 159
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 149
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 138
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 129
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 120
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 113
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 111
12. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 74
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 65
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 55
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 50
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
24. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 17
25. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 16
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
28. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
29. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
30. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
31. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
32. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 6
33. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
34. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 5
35. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 5
36. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
37. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
38. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
39. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
40. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
41. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
42. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
43. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
44. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1