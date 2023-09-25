Surprise: The next team switches to Ducati

It has always been like this in the Supersport World Championship: If a manufacturer is particularly successful, it gets more teams in the medium term. In 2024, we will see at least six Ducati teams in the medium displacement category.

Honda used to dominate the Supersport World Championship, since 2017 Yamaha. Until 2022, the championship almost developed into a Yamaha Cup, then the next-generation bikes with more displacement were allowed.

In 2022, Yamaha was still setting the tone with the strong Ten-Kate team and the outstanding Domi Aegerter, but even then, with Nicolo Bulega in 4th place in the World Championship, it was clear that Ducati would have a say in the future.

This season, Bulega has been riding everyone into the ground and has won 13 of 20 races - 17 times he has been on the podium. He can already become an early world champion in the fourth last race of the season next Saturday in Portimao.

This year we will see teams D34G, Barni, Althea and Orelac on Ducati alongside Aruba, and next year at least one more team will join them in the Supersport World Championship.

EAB team boss Ferry Schoenmakers has been thinking about switching from Yamaha to Ducati for some time, his team already worked with the manufacturer from Bologna in the Superstock class many years ago. In the meantime, the switch has been decided and the material ordered, Schoenmakers is gradually handing over the business to his technical director Kor Veldman for health reasons. The Dutchman won the Supersport World Championship in Team Ten Kate Honda with Fabien Foret (2002) and Chris Vermeulen (2003), and in 2007 he was crew chief to James Toseland when the Englishman won the last Superbike World Championship title for Honda.

"This is a big challenge for me," Veldman told SPEEDWEEK.com. "I've done everything else, this is the next step in my life. I've already taken on some management stuff this year, like the logistics of the spare parts or the contracts. Ferry still takes care of the financial stuff in the background and organises the big things. At the race track, I take care of everything."

Everything is set for 2024. Main sponsor EAB, a steel building manufacturer, is moving on, as are many of the current partners. "Of course, we can always use extra budget," Veldman grinned.

Why the switch from Yamaha to Ducati? "For one thing, because Ferry likes Ducati," said Veldman. "But more importantly, there is nothing new coming from Yamaha. We are rising to the challenge. We could have gone to MV Agusta, but in the Netherlands you can hardly buy an MV because there are hardly any dealers. We don't think that's the right way to go. Ducati are easier to get and also the support at the track is better. Data is shared among Ducati teams, with Ducati it's easier to make the switch than if you have to figure everything out yourself."

Glenn van Straalen, competing for Team EAB Yamaha in the World Championship in 2022 and 2023, is expected to transfer to Team Ten Kate for 2024 if it can be done financially.

So EAB Ducati needs a new rider for next year. Who does Veldman have in mind? "For us it's a new bike, we need an experienced rider," the future team owner told us. "We need the right statements to know what the bike and the team need. I expect that we should have a rider in the next two weeks. I am talking to Marcel Schrötter. As a rider he is certainly a possibility, but with him we have a budget problem because he can't bring any partners. He wants to earn money, but I am not in the situation to pay a rider at the moment. I am also talking to Niki Tuuli and Lucas Mahias. These are three experienced and interesting drivers for me. Between them the decision will be made."