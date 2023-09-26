Ten Kate Yamaha: "Second place in Aragón the maximum".

Stefano Manzi was only eleventh in the first round at MotorLand Aragón due to a ride off the track in Aragón, and at the same time his chances of winning the 2023 Supersport World Championship dwindled to virtually zero. Because leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) has a lead of 85 points and can even lose 35 points to the Yamaha rider at the upcoming meeting in Portimão and would still be fixed as world champion before the finale in Jerez.



"At the end of the first race I was fighting with Marcel Schrötter for second place and touched him on the last lap. I had to go into the gravel and lost a lot of time. That was disappointing," Manzi, who rides for the Dutch team Ten Kate, was annoyed.

In the second race, the 24-year-old put a lot of pressure on Bulega, but second place was the maximum.



"It was a good result for us on a track where we struggled a bit more than expected," Manzi admitted. "It was important for me to be on the podium because we have done that at every meeting so far. Next weekend we go to Portimão, which will be a big challenge again."

If Bulega wins the World Championship in Portugal, he will also take Ducati's first World Championship title in the Supersport World Championship. And it will be the first world championship title for one of the next-generation bikes allowed since 2022. These bikes are brought up to the level of the Yamaha R6, which is considered the reference, by means of a balance rule.



"At the moment it is very difficult to compete against these bikes and the results show that," Ten Kate team manager Kervin Bos held. "Second place was the maximum achievable result in Aragón because we still have problems with the next generation bikes.