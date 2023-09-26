Ten Kate Yamaha: "Second place in Aragón the maximum".

Stefano Manzi was able to prevent Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) from winning the 2023 Supersport World Championship prematurely in Aragón. Ten Kate Yamaha is aware that the next-generation bikes will be hard to beat.

Stefano Manzi was only eleventh in the first round at MotorLand Aragón due to a ride off the track in Aragón, and at the same time his chances of winning the 2023 Supersport World Championship dwindled to virtually zero. Because leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) has a lead of 85 points and can even lose 35 points to the Yamaha rider at the upcoming meeting in Portimão and would still be fixed as world champion before the finale in Jerez.

"At the end of the first race I was fighting with Marcel Schrötter for second place and touched him on the last lap. I had to go into the gravel and lost a lot of time. That was disappointing," Manzi, who rides for the Dutch team Ten Kate, was annoyed.

In the second race, the 24-year-old put a lot of pressure on Bulega, but second place was the maximum.

"It was a good result for us on a track where we struggled a bit more than expected," Manzi admitted. "It was important for me to be on the podium because we have done that at every meeting so far. Next weekend we go to Portimão, which will be a big challenge again."

If Bulega wins the World Championship in Portugal, he will also take Ducati's first World Championship title in the Supersport World Championship. And it will be the first world championship title for one of the next-generation bikes allowed since 2022. These bikes are brought up to the level of the Yamaha R6, which is considered the reference, by means of a balance rule.

"At the moment it is very difficult to compete against these bikes and the results show that," Ten Kate team manager Kervin Bos held. "Second place was the maximum achievable result in Aragón because we still have problems with the next generation bikes.

Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 2,284 sec
3. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 3,076
4. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 3,935
5. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 4,418
6. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 7,743
7. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 9,460
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 11,188
9. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 11,672
10. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha + 11,976
11. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 12,924
12. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 18,887
13. John McPhee (GB) Ducati + 18,949
14. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 19,341
15. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 19,947
16. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 24,827
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 36,954
18. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 37,058
19. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 37,170
20. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 37,373
21. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 37,948
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 38,023
23. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda + > 1 min
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + > 1 min
25. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph
- Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 3,581 sec
3. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 4,106
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 4,306
5. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 5,830
6. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 6,763
7. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 10,718
8. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 10,750
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 10,786
10. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 11,751
11. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 12,050
12. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 22,001
13. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 22,045
14. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha + 22,571
15. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 26,792
16. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 28,460
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 31,109
18. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 31,166
19. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 33,293
20. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 36,050
21. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 43,431
22. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 45,466
23. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + 49,340
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 49,380
25. Muhammad Norrodin(IN) Honda + 49,451
26. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 50,157
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Hector Garzo (E) Yamaha
- Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
- John McPhee (GB) Ducati
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 20 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 408
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 323
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 267
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 210
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 159
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 149
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 138
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 129
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 120
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 113
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 111
12. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 74
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 65
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 55
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 50
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
24. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 17
25. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 16
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
28. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
29. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
30. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
31. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
32. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 6
33. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
34. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 5
35. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 5
36. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
37. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
38. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
39. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
40. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
41. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
42. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
43. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
44. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1