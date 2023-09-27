John McPhee (29): "Ducati suits me better".

At the Supersport meeting in Aragón, John McPhee rode the Ducati of the injured Oli Bayliss for the first time. The long-time Moto3 rider immediately got on better with the V2 than before with the Kawasaki ZX-6R.

Because John McPhee is too old for Moto3, he signed with the new Kawasaki team Vince64 by Puccetti for the 2023 Supersport World Championship. Much was expected of the four-time GP winner, but the 29-year-old only achieved single-digit results in the rain (third place at Phillip Island, fourth in Most).

In view of his modest results, it was no great surprise when McPhee parted company with Vince64 after the meeting in Magny-Cours. What was unexpected, on the other hand, was when he was signed on by the Ducati team D34G shortly afterwards as a replacement for the injured Oliver Bayliss.

The changeover went easier for the Scot than he thought. "I love riding the Ducati and working with the team. Every session I made progress and improved my lap times. You have to ride the two bikes completely differently, but the Ducati suits my natural riding style better," McPhee told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Overall I had a great first weekend with the D34G team. It was really fun to ride the V2. In the few laps in Aragón we already made good progress. A big thank you to Davide and the whole team for making the weekend run so smoothly."

In terms of results, no miracles were expected. 19th on the grid, McPhee had crashed on lap 2 in the first race at Aragón, but roared into the points in 13th in the second race. "I didn't have the best qualifying and I still need to understand how to ride the Ducati for a fast lap. The grid position for both races was lousy," McPhee admitted. "The first race was bitter with the early crash. I had gained a few positions, the slip was not a brilliant performance. But Sunday was a different story: I was ninth in the warm-up and was able to ride a good pace. I was 13th in the second run and got faster and faster towards the end of the race. The potential was high - 7th or 8th place would be possible with the speed.

In Portimão, McPhee will again compete with D34G; however, the final in Jerez is still open. "We'll have to wait and see what the situation is with Oli's injury. I wish him a speedy recovery. The plan is for me to stand in for him for that long."