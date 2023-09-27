John McPhee (29): "Ducati suits me better".
Because John McPhee is too old for Moto3, he signed with the new Kawasaki team Vince64 by Puccetti for the 2023 Supersport World Championship. Much was expected of the four-time GP winner, but the 29-year-old only achieved single-digit results in the rain (third place at Phillip Island, fourth in Most).
In view of his modest results, it was no great surprise when McPhee parted company with Vince64 after the meeting in Magny-Cours. What was unexpected, on the other hand, was when he was signed on by the Ducati team D34G shortly afterwards as a replacement for the injured Oliver Bayliss.
The changeover went easier for the Scot than he thought. "I love riding the Ducati and working with the team. Every session I made progress and improved my lap times. You have to ride the two bikes completely differently, but the Ducati suits my natural riding style better," McPhee told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Overall I had a great first weekend with the D34G team. It was really fun to ride the V2. In the few laps in Aragón we already made good progress. A big thank you to Davide and the whole team for making the weekend run so smoothly."
In terms of results, no miracles were expected. 19th on the grid, McPhee had crashed on lap 2 in the first race at Aragón, but roared into the points in 13th in the second race. "I didn't have the best qualifying and I still need to understand how to ride the Ducati for a fast lap. The grid position for both races was lousy," McPhee admitted. "The first race was bitter with the early crash. I had gained a few positions, the slip was not a brilliant performance. But Sunday was a different story: I was ninth in the warm-up and was able to ride a good pace. I was 13th in the second run and got faster and faster towards the end of the race. The potential was high - 7th or 8th place would be possible with the speed.
In Portimão, McPhee will again compete with D34G; however, the final in Jerez is still open. "We'll have to wait and see what the situation is with Oli's injury. I wish him a speedy recovery. The plan is for me to stand in for him for that long."
|Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,284 sec
|3.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|+ 3,076
|4.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|+ 3,935
|5.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|+ 4,418
|6.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 7,743
|7.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,460
|8.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,188
|9.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,672
|10.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 11,976
|11.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,924
|12.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|+ 18,887
|13.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Ducati
|+ 18,949
|14.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,341
|15.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,947
|16.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 24,827
|17.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|+ 36,954
|18.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|+ 37,058
|19.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|+ 37,170
|20.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|+ 37,373
|21.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Kawasaki
|+ 37,948
|22.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|+ 38,023
|23.
|Muhammad Norrodin(IN)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|24.
|Yuta Okaya (J)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|25.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|-
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|-
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|Result Supersport World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|+ 3,581 sec
|3.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|+ 4,106
|4.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|+ 4,306
|5.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|+ 5,830
|6.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|+ 6,763
|7.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,718
|8.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,750
|9.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|+ 10,786
|10.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|+ 11,751
|11.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 12,050
|12.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 22,001
|13.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 22,045
|14.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 22,571
|15.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|+ 26,792
|16.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 28,460
|17.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|+ 31,109
|18.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 31,166
|19.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|+ 33,293
|20.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|+ 36,050
|21.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|+ 43,431
|22.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Kawasaki
|+ 45,466
|23.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 49,340
|24.
|Yuta Okaya (J)
|Kawasaki
|+ 49,380
|25.
|Muhammad Norrodin(IN)
|Honda
|+ 49,451
|26.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|+ 50,157
|-
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Hector Garzo (E)
|Yamaha
|-
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|John McPhee (GB)
|Ducati
|Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 20 of 24 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|408
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|323
|3.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|267
|4.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|210
|5.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|159
|6.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|149
|7.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|138
|8.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|129
|9.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|120
|10.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|113
|11.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|111
|12.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|111
|13.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|74
|14.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|65
|15.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|55
|16.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Kawasaki
|50
|17.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|40
|18.
|Lucas Mahias (F)
|Kawasaki
|37
|19.
|Oliver Bayliss (AUS)
|Ducati
|26
|20.
|Simone Corsi (I)
|Yamaha
|23
|21.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|22
|22.
|Andy Verdoia (F)
|Yamaha
|21
|23.
|Adam Norrodin (MAL)
|Honda
|20
|24.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|17
|25.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|16
|26.
|Filippo Fuligni (I)
|Yamaha
|10
|27.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|10
|28.
|Thomas Gradinger (A)
|Yamaha
|10
|29.
|Andrea Mantovani (I)
|Yamaha
|9
|30.
|Johan Gimbert (F)
|Yamaha
|9
|31.
|Simon Jespersen (DK)
|Yamaha
|6
|32.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|6
|33.
|Harry Truelove (GB)
|Triumph
|5
|34.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|5
|35.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|5
|36.
|Apiwath Wongthananon (TH)
|Yamaha
|4
|37.
|Luca Ottaviani (I)
|MV Agusta
|4
|38.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|4
|39.
|Andreas Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|3
|40.
|Marco Bussolotti (I)
|Yamaha
|2
|41.
|Adrian Fernandez (E)
|Yamaha
|1
|42.
|Rhys Irwin(GB)
|Suzuki
|1
|43.
|Stefano Valtulini(I)
|Kawasaki
|1
|44.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1