IDM Champion makes debut at SSP World Championship in Portimão

Twan Smits rode a convincing IDM Supersport, which he won with four wins and five other top three results at the season finale in Hockenheim last weekend. But it was a close call as the runner-up, Melvin van der Voort, had only five points less. Both are Dutch.

Smits rides for the Yamaha team Apreco Racing, which is technically supported by Ten Kate. Also receiving support from the tuning specialists from Nieuwleusen is Team Yamaha Thailand, which needed a replacement for the injured Apiwath Wongthananon for the upcoming Supersport World Championship meeting in Portimão. Through the intermediary of Ten Kate, 19-year-old Smits will step in and make his debut in the World Championship.



"We at Ten Kate are very proud to be able to give a young Dutch talent the chance to test his level in the World Supersport Championship," said Ten Kate team manager Kervin Bos. "Yamaha Thailand Racing makes this possible. The team develops talent from Thailand, but unfortunately Wongthananon is still injured, so they want to give a young Dutch talent a chance."

Smits has had a steep development, with the teenager still riding in the 300cc category in 2021 and competing with Vinales Racing at their home race in Assen. In 2022, the move up to the 600cc bike came with the IDM win that year.



"First of all, I'm really looking forward to it," grinned Smits. "Of course we go into the weekend with no expectations and it will be mainly about learning a lot, then we will see where we stand compared to the best riders in the world. It's a great opportunity for Ten Kate and the Yamaha Thailand Racing Team to be able to race here."