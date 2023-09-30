Nicolò Bulega: First Ducati Supersport World Champion

In the World Superbike Championship, Ducati is the most successful manufacturer, but in the Supersport category, the Italians were a blank slate. That changed with Nicolò Bulega, who convincingly won the 2023 World Championship.

Ducati's list of successes in the Superbike class is long and begins with the first victory in the second round at Donington Park in 1988 with an 851 by Marco Lucchinelli. The first world championship title was won by Raymond Roche in 1990. Today, Ducati dominates the statistics with 414 victories and 18 titles.

In contrast, the entries in the Supersport World Championship, where Japanese four-cylinder motorbikes with 600 cc set the tone for decades, are modest. Only four races were won with the 749 between 2000 and 2005. Only the next-generation regulations introduced in 2022 with the corresponding balance system allowed the competitive use of the 955 V2, with which Nicolò Bulega drove everything into the ground this year.

The 23-year-old started the 2023 Supersport World Championship with a double victory at Phillip Island, but then only made it onto the podium in third place in the second race at Lombok. Apart from Imola, Mandalika was to be the only meeting at which the Ducati rider was unable to score a victory. At the European opener in Assen, he again won both races and later in Donington Park, Magny-Cours and Aragón as well as the first rounds in Barcelona, Misano and Most.

With a commanding 85-point lead over Stefano Manzi (Yamaha), Bulega converted the first penalty in the first round in Portimão with first place. By the way: Like Dominique Aegerter a year ago, the Italian won the World Championship three races before the end.

It has already been official since 5 September that Bulega will join Ducati star Álvaro Bautista in the 2024 World Superbike Championship.