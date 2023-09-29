Supersport debut in Portimão: Andrea Migno with Honda

In August, SPEEDWEEK.com reported that Moto3 winner Andrea Migno was looking for a place in the Supersport World Championship. The Italian will make his debut at the meeting in Portimão, but initially only as a substitute.

Andrea Migno will turn 28 in January 2024, and for that reason alone his career in Moto3 is coming to an end. In addition, the Italian had not found a team for this year and only completed a few GPs as a substitute for the injured Lorenzo Fellon. In search of another series, his management at VR46 therefore looked around the paddock of the near-series World Championship and was already talking to top teams from the Supersport class.

Now Migno gets the opportunity to prove himself in the Supersport World Championship sooner than expected. At the meeting in Portimão, the 27-year-old will ride a CBR600RR for Team Petronas MIE Honda. The Midori Moriwaki team is fielding a third bike for Migno at the penultimate meeting of the season.

"First of all, I want to thank the team for giving me this wonderful opportunity in a racing world that is completely new to me. I am very excited and I will do my best to enjoy it together with the whole team," said the two-time Moto3 winner. "I feel ready and looking forward to this new experience, which I already feel will be great."

The Portimão event will certainly not be a walk in the park for Migno. He knows the circuit, but not the bike and the Pirelli tyres. What's more, the Honda CBR600RR is consistently riding at the back of the field in its first year back (Honda was absent from the middle category in 2021 and 2022).

The other two Honda's will be piloted by figurehead Tarran Mackenzie and Ibrahim Norrodin. Originally, it was assumed that regular rider Adam Norrodin would make his comeback, but he will once again be replaced by his brother.