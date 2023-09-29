Portimao, FP1: Ten Kate impressive - both riders in front

Team Ten Kate Yamaha were delighted: Stefano Manzi and Jorge Navarro finished the first free practice session of the Supersport World Championship in Portimao in 1st and 2nd place. World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) was 3rd, Marcel Schrötter 7th.

Nicolo Bulega is 82 points ahead of runner-up Stefano Manzi in the overall World Championship standings before this weekend. If Bulega has a lead of 62 or more points after the second race on Sunday, he is champion.

In the first free practice session on Friday lunchtime, his rival Manzi set the tone, finishing 0.123 sec ahead of his Ten-Kate Yamaha team-mate Jorge Navarro, who put in his strongest practice performance this season. Bulega was third, 0.183 sec behind, followed by fellow Ducati riders De Rosa, Caricasulo and Montella.

Marcel Schrötter from the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team was seventh (+0.533 sec). Niki Tuuli took the best Triumph to 11th and Tarran Mackenzie was stranded as the fastest Honda rider in 23rd position.



Austrian Max Kofler (D34G Ducati) scored his first World Championship points in Portimao a year ago, in this practice he finished 22nd (+2.210 sec).