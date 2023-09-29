Portimao, FP1: Ten Kate impressive - both riders in front

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
donnyfoto.com

Team Ten Kate Yamaha were delighted: Stefano Manzi and Jorge Navarro finished the first free practice session of the Supersport World Championship in Portimao in 1st and 2nd place. World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) was 3rd, Marcel Schrötter 7th.

Nicolo Bulega is 82 points ahead of runner-up Stefano Manzi in the overall World Championship standings before this weekend. If Bulega has a lead of 62 or more points after the second race on Sunday, he is champion.

In the first free practice session on Friday lunchtime, his rival Manzi set the tone, finishing 0.123 sec ahead of his Ten-Kate Yamaha team-mate Jorge Navarro, who put in his strongest practice performance this season. Bulega was third, 0.183 sec behind, followed by fellow Ducati riders De Rosa, Caricasulo and Montella.

Marcel Schrötter from the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team was seventh (+0.533 sec). Niki Tuuli took the best Triumph to 11th and Tarran Mackenzie was stranded as the fastest Honda rider in 23rd position.

Austrian Max Kofler (D34G Ducati) scored his first World Championship points in Portimao a year ago, in this practice he finished 22nd (+2.210 sec).

Times Supersport World Championship Portimao, FP1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:44,190 min
2. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:44,313 + 0,123 sec
3. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:44,373 + 0,183
4. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:44,383 + 0,193
5. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:44,464 + 0,274
6. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:44,686 + 0,496
7. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:44,723 + 0,533
8. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:44,907 + 0,717
9. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:44,913 + 0,723
10. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:45,198 + 1,008
11. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:45,264 + 1,074
12. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:45,274 + 1,084
13. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:45,346 + 1,156
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:45,467 + 1,277
15. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 1:45,610 + 1,420
16. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 1:45,800 + 1,610
17. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:45,894 + 1,704
18. John McPhee (GB) Ducati 1:45,900 + 1,710
19. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:45,927 + 1,737
20. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:46,091 + 1,901
21. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:46,333 + 2,143
22. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:46,400 + 2,210
23. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:46,438 + 2,248
24. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:46,479 + 2,289
25. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:46,495 + 2,305
26. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki 1:46,574 + 2,384
27. Twan Smits (NL) Yamaha 1:46,708 + 2,518
28. Andrea Migno (I) Honda 1:46,869 + 2,679
29. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:46,877 + 2,687
30. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:47,068 + 2,878
31. Ibrahim Norrodin (IN) Honda 1:47,650 + 3,460
32. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 1:50,165 + 5,975