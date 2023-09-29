Portimão, FP2: Jorge Navarro takes Ducati aces by surprise
In the first practice session in the morning, two Yamaha led ahead of three Ducati, and Marcel Schrötter's MV Agusta followed in 7th place. The best time was set by Ten Kate ace Stefano Manzi in 1:44.190 min, which was already close to the lap record of 1:44.123 min from last year by Raffaele De Rosa (Ducati).
In the second practice session, the supersport riders also set a fast pace straight away. World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) set the fastest time of the weekend so far on his third flying lap in 1:43.941 min - meanwhile Yuta Okaya (Kawasaki) caused the first crash of the session, followed by crashes of Manzi, IDM champion Twan Smits (Yamaha) and Tom Edwards (Yamaha).
At the halfway point of the 45-minute session, Bulega still led by over 0.5 sec ahead of Yari Montella (Ducati) and Valentin Debise (Yamaha). Schrötter took 5th place with an improved lap time of 1:44,654 min.
In the last ten minutes the track became crowded again, at first only the Ducati rider seemed to come close to Bulega's time. But after the official time had expired, the 23-year-old was caught off guard by Jorge Navarro (Yamaha) and Montella and relegated to third place. In 1:43.849 min the Spaniard from Team Ten Kate Yamaha ended the first day of practice as fastest in the combined timesheet and seems to be in the best position over the distance as well. The two Ducati riders follow within just 0.034 sec.
Marcel Schrötter improved further in FP2, but slipped to ninth position, 0.7 sec behind. Right behind the MV Agusta rider follows Niki Tuuli with the best Triumph. Best Kawasaki rider was Tom Booth-Amos in 12th place, but only 0.003 sec ahead of the long injured Can Öncü. Tarran Mackenzie set the 22nd time on the Honda on the demanding track.
Max Kofler (Ducati) was twentieth, 1.9 seconds behind.
|Combined times Supersport World Championship Portimao, FP1/FP2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|1:43,849 min
|2.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|1:43,878
|+ 0,029 sec
|3.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|1:43,883
|+ 0,034
|4.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|1:44,137
|+ 0,288
|5.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|1:44,190
|+ 0,341
|6.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|1:44,383
|+ 0,534
|7.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|1:44,464
|+ 0,615
|8.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|1:44,471
|+ 0,622
|9.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|1:44,564
|+ 0,715
|10.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|1:44,657
|+ 0,808
|11.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|1:44,690
|+ 0,841
|12.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:44,774
|+ 0,925
|13.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|1:44,777
|+ 0,928
|14.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|1:44,945
|+ 1,096
|15.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:45,187
|+ 1,338
|16.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:45,198
|+ 1,349
|17.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|1:45,217
|+ 1,368
|18.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|1:45,295
|+ 1,446
|19.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Ducati
|1:45,619
|+ 1,770
|20.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|1:45,786
|+ 1,937
|21.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:45,800
|+ 1,951
|22.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|1:45,872
|+ 2,023
|23.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|1:45,888
|+ 2,039
|24.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|1:46,015
|+ 2,166
|25.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|1:46,091
|+ 2,242
|26.
|Twan Smits (NL)
|Yamaha
|1:46,299
|+ 2,450
|27.
|Andrea Migno (I)
|Honda
|1:46,454
|+ 2,605
|28.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|1:46,574
|+ 2,725
|29.
|Yuta Okaya (J)
|Kawasaki
|1:46,877
|+ 3,028
|30.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Kawasaki
|1:47,068
|+ 3,219
|31.
|Ibrahim Norrodin (IN)
|Honda
|1:47,314
|+ 3,465
|32.
|Maiki Abe (J)
|Yamaha
|1:48,785
|+ 4,936
|Times Supersport World Championship Portimao, FP2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|1:43,849 min
|2.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|1:43,878
|+ 0,029 sec
|3.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|1:43,883
|+ 0,034
|4.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|1:44,137
|+ 0,288
|5.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|1:44,471
|+ 0,622
|6.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|1:44,511
|+ 0,662
|7.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|1:44,550
|+ 0,701
|8.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|1:44,557
|+ 0,708
|9.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|1:44,564
|+ 0,715
|10.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|1:44,657
|+ 0,808
|11.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|1:44,690
|+ 0,841
|12.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:44,774
|+ 0,925
|13.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|1:44,777
|+ 0,928
|14.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|1:44,945
|+ 1,096
|15.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:45,187
|+ 1,338
|16.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|1:45,217
|+ 1,368
|17.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|1:45,295
|+ 1,446
|18.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:45,355
|+ 1,506
|19.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Ducati
|1:45,619
|+ 1,770
|20.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|1:45,786
|+ 1,937
|21.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|1:45,872
|+ 2,023
|22.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|1:45,888
|+ 2,039
|23.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|1:46,015
|+ 2,166
|24.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|1:46,091
|+ 2,242
|25.
|Twan Smits (NL)
|Yamaha
|1:46,299
|+ 2,450
|26.
|Andrea Migno (I)
|Honda
|1:46,454
|+ 2,605
|27.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|1:46,842
|+ 2,993
|28.
|Yuta Okaya (J)
|Kawasaki
|1:47,159
|+ 3,310
|29.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Kawasaki
|1:47,270
|+ 3,421
|30.
|Ibrahim Norrodin (IN)
|Honda
|1:47,314
|+ 3,465
|31.
|Maiki Abe (J)
|Yamaha
|1:48,785
|+ 4,936
|32.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:59,999
|+ 0,000
|Times Supersport World Championship Portimao, FP1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|1:44,190
|2.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|1:44,313
|+ 0,123 sec
|3.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|1:44,373
|+ 0,183
|4.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|1:44,383
|+ 0,193
|5.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|1:44,464
|+ 0,274
|6.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|1:44,686
|+ 0,496
|7.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|1:44,723
|+ 0,533
|8.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|1:44,907
|+ 0,717
|9.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|1:44,913
|+ 0,723
|10.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:45,198
|+ 1,008
|11.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|1:45,264
|+ 1,074
|12.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|1:45,274
|+ 1,084
|13.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|1:45,346
|+ 1,156
|14.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|1:45,467
|+ 1,277
|15.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|1:45,610
|+ 1,420
|16.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:45,800
|+ 1,610
|17.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|1:45,894
|+ 1,704
|18.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Ducati
|1:45,900
|+ 1,710
|19.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:45,927
|+ 1,737
|20.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|1:46,091
|+ 1,901
|21.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:46,333
|+ 2,143
|22.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|1:46,400
|+ 2,210
|23.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|1:46,438
|+ 2,248
|24.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|1:46,479
|+ 2,289
|25.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|1:46,495
|+ 2,305
|26.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|1:46,574
|+ 2,384
|27.
|Twan Smits (NL)
|Yamaha
|1:46,708
|+ 2,518
|28.
|Andrea Migno (I)
|Honda
|1:46,869
|+ 2,679
|29.
|Yuta Okaya (J)
|Kawasaki
|1:46,877
|+ 2,687
|30.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Kawasaki
|1:47,068
|+ 2,878
|31.
|Ibrahim Norrodin (IN)
|Honda
|1:47,650
|+ 3,460
|32.
|Maiki Abe (J)
|Yamaha
|1:50,165
|+ 5,975