Portimão, FP2: Jorge Navarro takes Ducati aces by surprise

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) seemed to dominate the first day of practice of the 2023 Supersport World Championship at Portimão, but in the end Ten Kate Yamaha rider Jorge Navarro rejoiced over his first best practice time.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

In the first practice session in the morning, two Yamaha led ahead of three Ducati, and Marcel Schrötter's MV Agusta followed in 7th place. The best time was set by Ten Kate ace Stefano Manzi in 1:44.190 min, which was already close to the lap record of 1:44.123 min from last year by Raffaele De Rosa (Ducati).

In the second practice session, the supersport riders also set a fast pace straight away. World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) set the fastest time of the weekend so far on his third flying lap in 1:43.941 min - meanwhile Yuta Okaya (Kawasaki) caused the first crash of the session, followed by crashes of Manzi, IDM champion Twan Smits (Yamaha) and Tom Edwards (Yamaha).

At the halfway point of the 45-minute session, Bulega still led by over 0.5 sec ahead of Yari Montella (Ducati) and Valentin Debise (Yamaha). Schrötter took 5th place with an improved lap time of 1:44,654 min.

In the last ten minutes the track became crowded again, at first only the Ducati rider seemed to come close to Bulega's time. But after the official time had expired, the 23-year-old was caught off guard by Jorge Navarro (Yamaha) and Montella and relegated to third place. In 1:43.849 min the Spaniard from Team Ten Kate Yamaha ended the first day of practice as fastest in the combined timesheet and seems to be in the best position over the distance as well. The two Ducati riders follow within just 0.034 sec.

Marcel Schrötter improved further in FP2, but slipped to ninth position, 0.7 sec behind. Right behind the MV Agusta rider follows Niki Tuuli with the best Triumph. Best Kawasaki rider was Tom Booth-Amos in 12th place, but only 0.003 sec ahead of the long injured Can Öncü. Tarran Mackenzie set the 22nd time on the Honda on the demanding track.

Max Kofler (Ducati) was twentieth, 1.9 seconds behind.

Combined times Supersport World Championship Portimao, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:43,849 min
2. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:43,878 + 0,029 sec
3. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:43,883 + 0,034
4. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:44,137 + 0,288
5. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:44,190 + 0,341
6. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:44,383 + 0,534
7. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:44,464 + 0,615
8. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:44,471 + 0,622
9. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:44,564 + 0,715
10. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:44,657 + 0,808
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:44,690 + 0,841
12. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:44,774 + 0,925
13. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:44,777 + 0,928
14. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 1:44,945 + 1,096
15. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:45,187 + 1,338
16. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:45,198 + 1,349
17. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:45,217 + 1,368
18. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:45,295 + 1,446
19. John McPhee (GB) Ducati 1:45,619 + 1,770
20. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:45,786 + 1,937
21. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 1:45,800 + 1,951
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:45,872 + 2,023
23. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:45,888 + 2,039
24. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:46,015 + 2,166
25. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:46,091 + 2,242
26. Twan Smits (NL) Yamaha 1:46,299 + 2,450
27. Andrea Migno (I) Honda 1:46,454 + 2,605
28. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki 1:46,574 + 2,725
29. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:46,877 + 3,028
30. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:47,068 + 3,219
31. Ibrahim Norrodin (IN) Honda 1:47,314 + 3,465
32. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 1:48,785 + 4,936
Times Supersport World Championship Portimao, FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:43,849 min
2. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:43,878 + 0,029 sec
3. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:43,883 + 0,034
4. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:44,137 + 0,288
5. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:44,471 + 0,622
6. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:44,511 + 0,662
7. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:44,550 + 0,701
8. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:44,557 + 0,708
9. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:44,564 + 0,715
10. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:44,657 + 0,808
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:44,690 + 0,841
12. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:44,774 + 0,925
13. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:44,777 + 0,928
14. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 1:44,945 + 1,096
15. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:45,187 + 1,338
16. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:45,217 + 1,368
17. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:45,295 + 1,446
18. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:45,355 + 1,506
19. John McPhee (GB) Ducati 1:45,619 + 1,770
20. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:45,786 + 1,937
21. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:45,872 + 2,023
22. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:45,888 + 2,039
23. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:46,015 + 2,166
24. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:46,091 + 2,242
25. Twan Smits (NL) Yamaha 1:46,299 + 2,450
26. Andrea Migno (I) Honda 1:46,454 + 2,605
27. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki 1:46,842 + 2,993
28. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:47,159 + 3,310
29. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:47,270 + 3,421
30. Ibrahim Norrodin (IN) Honda 1:47,314 + 3,465
31. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 1:48,785 + 4,936
32. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 1:59,999 + 0,000
Times Supersport World Championship Portimao, FP1:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:44,190
2. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:44,313 + 0,123 sec
3. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:44,373 + 0,183
4. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:44,383 + 0,193
5. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:44,464 + 0,274
6. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:44,686 + 0,496
7. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:44,723 + 0,533
8. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:44,907 + 0,717
9. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:44,913 + 0,723
10. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:45,198 + 1,008
11. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:45,264 + 1,074
12. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:45,274 + 1,084
13. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:45,346 + 1,156
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:45,467 + 1,277
15. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 1:45,610 + 1,420
16. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 1:45,800 + 1,610
17. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:45,894 + 1,704
18. John McPhee (GB) Ducati 1:45,900 + 1,710
19. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:45,927 + 1,737
20. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:46,091 + 1,901
21. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:46,333 + 2,143
22. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:46,400 + 2,210
23. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:46,438 + 2,248
24. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:46,479 + 2,289
25. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:46,495 + 2,305
26. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki 1:46,574 + 2,384
27. Twan Smits (NL) Yamaha 1:46,708 + 2,518
28. Andrea Migno (I) Honda 1:46,869 + 2,679
29. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:46,877 + 2,687
30. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:47,068 + 2,878
31. Ibrahim Norrodin (IN) Honda 1:47,650 + 3,460
32. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 1:50,165 + 5,975