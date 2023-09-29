Portimão, FP2: Jorge Navarro takes Ducati aces by surprise

World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) seemed to dominate the first day of practice of the 2023 Supersport World Championship at Portimão, but in the end Ten Kate Yamaha rider Jorge Navarro rejoiced over his first best practice time.

In the first practice session in the morning, two Yamaha led ahead of three Ducati, and Marcel Schrötter's MV Agusta followed in 7th place. The best time was set by Ten Kate ace Stefano Manzi in 1:44.190 min, which was already close to the lap record of 1:44.123 min from last year by Raffaele De Rosa (Ducati).

In the second practice session, the supersport riders also set a fast pace straight away. World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) set the fastest time of the weekend so far on his third flying lap in 1:43.941 min - meanwhile Yuta Okaya (Kawasaki) caused the first crash of the session, followed by crashes of Manzi, IDM champion Twan Smits (Yamaha) and Tom Edwards (Yamaha).

At the halfway point of the 45-minute session, Bulega still led by over 0.5 sec ahead of Yari Montella (Ducati) and Valentin Debise (Yamaha). Schrötter took 5th place with an improved lap time of 1:44,654 min.

In the last ten minutes the track became crowded again, at first only the Ducati rider seemed to come close to Bulega's time. But after the official time had expired, the 23-year-old was caught off guard by Jorge Navarro (Yamaha) and Montella and relegated to third place. In 1:43.849 min the Spaniard from Team Ten Kate Yamaha ended the first day of practice as fastest in the combined timesheet and seems to be in the best position over the distance as well. The two Ducati riders follow within just 0.034 sec.

Marcel Schrötter improved further in FP2, but slipped to ninth position, 0.7 sec behind. Right behind the MV Agusta rider follows Niki Tuuli with the best Triumph. Best Kawasaki rider was Tom Booth-Amos in 12th place, but only 0.003 sec ahead of the long injured Can Öncü. Tarran Mackenzie set the 22nd time on the Honda on the demanding track.

Max Kofler (Ducati) was twentieth, 1.9 seconds behind.