Marcel Schrötter worries: Not competitive?

Marcel Schrötter is coping well with the track in Portimao, but the team is facing difficulties once again. The German MV Agusta rider hopes that a large part of the problems can be sorted out by qualifying. "At best we make a step forward on Saturday so that we at least end up on the first two rows of the grid," Schrötter worries. "We know that we are strong over the race distance. But in the current condition we are not in a position to fight for the podium here. I like the track, but with the current problems I'm struggling to get faster."

The team has had major problems, especially with tyre choice. "For whatever reason, the soft tyre spun 180 degrees on the rim. That has happened to us before. I also felt extreme vibrations," Marcel complained to SPEEDWEEK.com. "In the end, I felt more comfortable with the hard tyre and was faster overall."

As long as his rivals also choose the hard tyre, Schrötter can keep up with them. Schrötter took 5th place in the second free practice session for a while, but then dropped back to 9th. He also finished ninth on Friday. "Compared to the competition, we are not doing badly at first. But we don't manage to catch up with the soft rear tyre. That is the main problem," the Bavarian noted.