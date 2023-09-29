Marcel Schrötter worries: Not competitive?

by Kai Schulte-Lippern - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

German Marcel Schrötter had problems with the soft rear tyres on Friday of the Supersport World Championship in Portimao. The MV Agusta rider fears for the punch of his F3 800 RR.

Marcel Schrötter is coping well with the track in Portimao, but the team is facing difficulties once again. The German MV Agusta rider hopes that a large part of the problems can be sorted out by qualifying. "At best we make a step forward on Saturday so that we at least end up on the first two rows of the grid," Schrötter worries. "We know that we are strong over the race distance. But in the current condition we are not in a position to fight for the podium here. I like the track, but with the current problems I'm struggling to get faster."

The team has had major problems, especially with tyre choice. "For whatever reason, the soft tyre spun 180 degrees on the rim. That has happened to us before. I also felt extreme vibrations," Marcel complained to SPEEDWEEK.com. "In the end, I felt more comfortable with the hard tyre and was faster overall."

As long as his rivals also choose the hard tyre, Schrötter can keep up with them. Schrötter took 5th place in the second free practice session for a while, but then dropped back to 9th. He also finished ninth on Friday. "Compared to the competition, we are not doing badly at first. But we don't manage to catch up with the soft rear tyre. That is the main problem," the Bavarian noted.

Combined times Supersport World Championship Portimao, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 1:43,849 min
2. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:43,878 + 0,029 sec
3. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:43,883 + 0,034
4. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:44,137 + 0,288
5. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:44,190 + 0,341
6. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 1:44,383 + 0,534
7. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 1:44,464 + 0,615
8. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 1:44,471 + 0,622
9. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:44,564 + 0,715
10. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 1:44,657 + 0,808
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:44,690 + 0,841
12. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 1:44,774 + 0,925
13. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:44,777 + 0,928
14. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 1:44,945 + 1,096
15. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 1:45,187 + 1,338
16. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 1:45,198 + 1,349
17. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:45,217 + 1,368
18. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:45,295 + 1,446
19. John McPhee (GB) Ducati 1:45,619 + 1,770
20. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 1:45,786 + 1,937
21. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 1:45,800 + 1,951
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:45,872 + 2,023
23. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 1:45,888 + 2,039
24. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 1:46,015 + 2,166
25. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 1:46,091 + 2,242
26. Twan Smits (NL) Yamaha 1:46,299 + 2,450
27. Andrea Migno (I) Honda 1:46,454 + 2,605
28. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki 1:46,574 + 2,725
29. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki 1:46,877 + 3,028
30. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki 1:47,068 + 3,219
31. Ibrahim Norrodin (IN) Honda 1:47,314 + 3,465
32. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha 1:48,785 + 4,936
