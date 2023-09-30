Portimão, Superpole: Bulega breaks Aegerter record

Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) secured pole in record time at the Supersport meeting in Portimão. Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) will start the race from the third row of the grid.

The Superpole of the 2023 Supersport World Championship took place in picture-book weather and a summery temperature of 26 degrees. Because only the Superbike category has a third practice session, the Supersport riders also used the 20-minute qualifying session for set-up work.

On Friday, Jorge Navarro (Ten Kate Yamaha) set the fastest time in Portimão in 1:43.849 min, with Yari Montella and world championship leader Nicolò Bulega (both Ducati) only slightly slower. In ninth place, Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) lost 0.7 sec.

Like the Superbike category, the Supersport riders also used the soft racing tyre SCX in the Superpole session. The first notable time was set by Bulega in 1:43.132 min. The pole record was set a year ago by Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) in 1:43.065 min.

At the halfway point, the World Championship leader led Navarro by 0.4 seconds. Valentin Debise (Yamaha) and Montella. Schrötter followed in eighth place, 0.7s behind the Bavarian, followed by Manzi.

With six minutes left, the peloton took to the track for a final attempt. Red sectors were only seen for Bulega, who secured pole in a record time of 1'42.769". With a lead of 85 points over Stefano Manzi (Yamaha), the Ducati rider can already win the World Championship in the first race this afternoon.

Immediately after Bulega's best time, the session was cut short after a crash by Tarran Mackenzie, who, however, quickly got back on his bike. Nevertheless, all riders came back to the pits. The remaining time of 3:29 min was enough for a flying lap, but Bulega's pole was cemented. Manzi and Montella completed the front row.

Marcel Schrötter secured seventh on the grid for MV Agusta at the last minute, with Can Öncü on the best Kawasaki in ninth. Niki Tuuli was the best Triumph rider in 15th.

Max Kofler (Ducati) could not get beyond 21st position. IDM champion Twan Smits (Yamaha) was 22nd.