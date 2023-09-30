Portimão, race 1: Bulega victory, Schrötter fourth

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

With victory in the first race, Ducati rider Nicolò Bulega decided the 2023 Supersport World Championship in Portimão in his favour. Marcel Schrötter brought his MV Agusta home in fourth place.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

With an 85-point lead, Nicolò Bulega needed only a sixth-place finish in the first round of the 2023 Supersport World Championship in Portimão to win the championship. As the superior pole setter with a 0.5 sec lead, it was to be expected that the Ducati rider would not rock his title win to the finish.

The weather continued to be glorious with sunshine and 29 degrees, only the wind had picked up a little. At the beginning, a group of three riders formed at the front, fighting for the lead. With Bulega and Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) and Yari Montella (Ducati) all had an Italian passport.

Manzi could not keep up with the speed of the fast Ducati riders after only four laps and from then on fought with his Ten Kate team-mate Jorge Navarro for third place. When Montella retired with a defect on lap 7, Bulega seemed to have an easy game at the top, but surprisingly the World Championship leader struggled and the Yamaha aces came dangerously close to him again. In the end, however, it was enough and Bulega won the World Championship with his 14th victory of the season! Manzi and Navarro completed the podium.

In the chasing group, Marcel Schrötter won after a remarkable chase. The MV Agusta rider secured third place in the overall standings with fourth place.

Niki Tuuli brought the Triumph Street Triple home in ninth position. Best Kawasaki rider was Can Öncü in 14th position.

The WorldSSP Challenge ended in Portimão, which was won by Tom Booth-Amos (Kawasaki). The Englishman had crashed in the first race, but still brought his ZX-6R home in the points in 15th place.

Max Kofler started the race in 21st position and at times rode in 19th position, but over the distance of 17 laps the Austrian kept dropping back to 22nd. Favoured by retirements, the Ducati rider crossed the finish line again in 19th position.

This is how the race went:

Start: Manzi initially ahead of Bulega, Montella and Debise, but already in turn 1 Bulega took the lead. Schrötter seventh. Huertas with a technical problem at the end of the field. Kofler 19th.

Lap 1: Bulega 0,3 sec ahead of Manzi and Montella. Huertas crashed. Schrötter still seventh.

Lap 2: Bulega and Manzi equal. Fastest lap Navarro in 1:43,822 min,

Lap 3: Bulega. Manzi and Montella 1.6 sec ahead of Navarro and Debise. Schrötter (7th) fights with Caricasulo and Öncü for 6th place.

Lap 4: Montella in second place in 1'43.686. Manzi 1.2 sec down. Schrötter now sixth, but already 2,3 sec behind fifth. Crash guest starter Ruiz.

Lap 5: The Ducati riders Bulega and Montella make off. Team mates Manzi and Navarro fight for 3rd place. Schrötter with personal fastest lap. Kofler in 20th place.

Lap 6: Bulega 0,4 sec ahead of Montella and 1,4 sec ahead of Manzi.

Lap 7: Montella drops out with a defect. Schrötter (5th) 2,8 sec behind Debise.

Lap 8: Bulega 1,4 sec ahead of Manzi and 1,6 sec ahead of Navarro. Schrötter is catching up massively with Debise (4th). Booth-Amos in 7th, Kofler back in 19th.

Lap 9: Bulega loses further - 1,1 sec ahead of Manzi.

Lap 10: Manzi and Navarro caught up with Bulega. Schrötter only one second behind Debise (5th). Crash Booth-Amos. Best Kawasaki rider now Öncü on 13th position.

Lap 11: Bulega again a bit faster than Manzi. Schrötter (4th) behind Debise. Mackenzie on position 17. Kofler on 22.

Lap 12: Schrötter passing Debise for 4th place!

Lap 13: Navarro (3rd) has spent his powder and settles for 3rd - he has an 8.2 sec advantage over Schrötter (4th), who again has Debise and Caricasulo breathing down his neck. Tuuli in 10th, Öncü in 15th.

Lap 14: Bulega 0,7 sec ahead of Manzi and 3,2 sec ahead of Navarro.

Lap 15: Manzi stumbles. Fall of van Straalen.

Lap 16: Bulega 1,4 sec ahead of Manzi. Schrötter is not sure of 4th place.

Last lap: Bulega is World Champion with the victory. Schrötter fourth.

Result Supersport World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 2,637 sec
3. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 6,521
4. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 14,090
5. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 14,250
6. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 15,410
7. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 20,949
8. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 22,986
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 25,683
10. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 28,865
11. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 28,944
12. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 29,081
13. John McPhee (GB) Ducati + 32,860
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 37,565
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 40,212
16. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 42,049
17. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 46,969
18. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 47,119
19. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 47,208
20. Twan Smits (NL) Yamaha + 47,371
21. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 47,576
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 47,763
23. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 48,060
24. Ibrahim Norrodin (IN) Honda + 57,213
25. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 57,223
26. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha + > 1 min
27. Andrea Migno (I) Honda + > 1 min
-. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
-. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki
-. Yari Montella (I) Ducati
-. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 21 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 433
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 343
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 280
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 220
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 168
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 160
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 145
8. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 136
9. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 129
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 121
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 111
12. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 74
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 67
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 56
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 53
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 22
23. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 22
24. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
25. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
35. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 5
36. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
37. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
38. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
39. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
40. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
41. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
42. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
43. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
44. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1