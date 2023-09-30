Portimão, race 1: Bulega victory, Schrötter fourth

With victory in the first race, Ducati rider Nicolò Bulega decided the 2023 Supersport World Championship in Portimão in his favour. Marcel Schrötter brought his MV Agusta home in fourth place.

With an 85-point lead, Nicolò Bulega needed only a sixth-place finish in the first round of the 2023 Supersport World Championship in Portimão to win the championship. As the superior pole setter with a 0.5 sec lead, it was to be expected that the Ducati rider would not rock his title win to the finish.

The weather continued to be glorious with sunshine and 29 degrees, only the wind had picked up a little. At the beginning, a group of three riders formed at the front, fighting for the lead. With Bulega and Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) and Yari Montella (Ducati) all had an Italian passport.

Manzi could not keep up with the speed of the fast Ducati riders after only four laps and from then on fought with his Ten Kate team-mate Jorge Navarro for third place. When Montella retired with a defect on lap 7, Bulega seemed to have an easy game at the top, but surprisingly the World Championship leader struggled and the Yamaha aces came dangerously close to him again. In the end, however, it was enough and Bulega won the World Championship with his 14th victory of the season! Manzi and Navarro completed the podium.

In the chasing group, Marcel Schrötter won after a remarkable chase. The MV Agusta rider secured third place in the overall standings with fourth place.

Niki Tuuli brought the Triumph Street Triple home in ninth position. Best Kawasaki rider was Can Öncü in 14th position.

The WorldSSP Challenge ended in Portimão, which was won by Tom Booth-Amos (Kawasaki). The Englishman had crashed in the first race, but still brought his ZX-6R home in the points in 15th place.

Max Kofler started the race in 21st position and at times rode in 19th position, but over the distance of 17 laps the Austrian kept dropping back to 22nd. Favoured by retirements, the Ducati rider crossed the finish line again in 19th position.

This is how the race went:

Start: Manzi initially ahead of Bulega, Montella and Debise, but already in turn 1 Bulega took the lead. Schrötter seventh. Huertas with a technical problem at the end of the field. Kofler 19th.



Lap 1: Bulega 0,3 sec ahead of Manzi and Montella. Huertas crashed. Schrötter still seventh.



Lap 2: Bulega and Manzi equal. Fastest lap Navarro in 1:43,822 min,



Lap 3: Bulega. Manzi and Montella 1.6 sec ahead of Navarro and Debise. Schrötter (7th) fights with Caricasulo and Öncü for 6th place.



Lap 4: Montella in second place in 1'43.686. Manzi 1.2 sec down. Schrötter now sixth, but already 2,3 sec behind fifth. Crash guest starter Ruiz.



Lap 5: The Ducati riders Bulega and Montella make off. Team mates Manzi and Navarro fight for 3rd place. Schrötter with personal fastest lap. Kofler in 20th place.



Lap 6: Bulega 0,4 sec ahead of Montella and 1,4 sec ahead of Manzi.



Lap 7: Montella drops out with a defect. Schrötter (5th) 2,8 sec behind Debise.



Lap 8: Bulega 1,4 sec ahead of Manzi and 1,6 sec ahead of Navarro. Schrötter is catching up massively with Debise (4th). Booth-Amos in 7th, Kofler back in 19th.



Lap 9: Bulega loses further - 1,1 sec ahead of Manzi.



Lap 10: Manzi and Navarro caught up with Bulega. Schrötter only one second behind Debise (5th). Crash Booth-Amos. Best Kawasaki rider now Öncü on 13th position.



Lap 11: Bulega again a bit faster than Manzi. Schrötter (4th) behind Debise. Mackenzie on position 17. Kofler on 22.



Lap 12: Schrötter passing Debise for 4th place!



Lap 13: Navarro (3rd) has spent his powder and settles for 3rd - he has an 8.2 sec advantage over Schrötter (4th), who again has Debise and Caricasulo breathing down his neck. Tuuli in 10th, Öncü in 15th.



Lap 14: Bulega 0,7 sec ahead of Manzi and 3,2 sec ahead of Navarro.



Lap 15: Manzi stumbles. Fall of van Straalen.



Lap 16: Bulega 1,4 sec ahead of Manzi. Schrötter is not sure of 4th place.



Last lap: Bulega is World Champion with the victory. Schrötter fourth.