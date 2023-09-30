Schrötter ponders: Why no chance of top-3?

by Kai Schulte-Lippern - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Marcel Schrötter had no chance of reaching the podium in the Supersport World Championship in Portimao. For Sunday, changes should help; moreover, the MV-Agusta rider can secure third place in the championship early.

Marcel Schrötter's fears about competitiveness from Friday were confirmed in the first race in Portimao. In Portugal, too, the southern German is not entirely satisfied with his F3 800 RR. "The whole weekend we have struggled so far," reported the MV Agusta rider. "In the end, we are here to win races. But for that you have to do things better than the rest. We still have a lot of room for improvement. If you want to fight for podiums but you're eight seconds behind third place, that's way too much."

But Schrötter doesn't put it all down to the engine being throttled by the FIM since Magny-Cours. "My first laps could have been better and I should have passed Caricasulo earlier," he fretted when speaking to SPEEDWEEK.com. "Maybe then the train would not have sailed at the front. Then it wouldn't have taken me so long to catch up with Debise."

Looking at the championship standings, bronze in the Supersport World Championship is within Schrötter's grasp. The 30-year-old has a 60-point lead over fourth-placed Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati) after Saturday in Portimao. If he loses nine or less points to the Italian on Sunday, or simply finishes ahead of him, he will be assured of third overall.

"I want to fight for the podium," Marcel named his strategy for the second race. "For that we will make changes to the bike to make a step forward. It's a nice feeling to get closer and closer to the bronze medal. It's also a success for MV."

Result Supersport World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 2,637 sec
3. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 6,521
4. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 14,090
5. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 14,250
6. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 15,410
7. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 20,949
8. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 22,986
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 25,683
10. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 28,865
11. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 28,944
12. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 29,081
13. John McPhee (GB) Ducati + 32,860
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 37,565
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 40,212
16. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 42,049
17. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 46,969
18. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 47,119
19. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 47,208
20. Twan Smits (NL) Yamaha + 47,371
21. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 47,576
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 47,763
23. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 48,060
24. Ibrahim Norrodin (IN) Honda + 57,213
25. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 57,223
26. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha + > 1 min
27. Andrea Migno (I) Honda + > 1 min
-. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
-. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki
-. Yari Montella (I) Ducati
-. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 21 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 433
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 343
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 280
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 220
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 168
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 160
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 145
8. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 136
9. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 129
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 121
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 111
12. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 74
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 67
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 56
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 53
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 22
23. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 22
24. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
25. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
35. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 5
36. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
37. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
38. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
39. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
40. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
41. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
42. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
43. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
44. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1