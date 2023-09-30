Schrötter ponders: Why no chance of top-3?
Marcel Schrötter's fears about competitiveness from Friday were confirmed in the first race in Portimao. In Portugal, too, the southern German is not entirely satisfied with his F3 800 RR. "The whole weekend we have struggled so far," reported the MV Agusta rider. "In the end, we are here to win races. But for that you have to do things better than the rest. We still have a lot of room for improvement. If you want to fight for podiums but you're eight seconds behind third place, that's way too much."
But Schrötter doesn't put it all down to the engine being throttled by the FIM since Magny-Cours. "My first laps could have been better and I should have passed Caricasulo earlier," he fretted when speaking to SPEEDWEEK.com. "Maybe then the train would not have sailed at the front. Then it wouldn't have taken me so long to catch up with Debise."
Looking at the championship standings, bronze in the Supersport World Championship is within Schrötter's grasp. The 30-year-old has a 60-point lead over fourth-placed Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati) after Saturday in Portimao. If he loses nine or less points to the Italian on Sunday, or simply finishes ahead of him, he will be assured of third overall.
"I want to fight for the podium," Marcel named his strategy for the second race. "For that we will make changes to the bike to make a step forward. It's a nice feeling to get closer and closer to the bronze medal. It's also a success for MV."
|Result Supersport World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,637 sec
|3.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,521
|4.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|+ 14,090
|5.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|+ 14,250
|6.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,410
|7.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|+ 20,949
|8.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|+ 22,986
|9.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|+ 25,683
|10.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 28,865
|11.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 28,944
|12.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|+ 29,081
|13.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Ducati
|+ 32,860
|14.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|+ 37,565
|15.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 40,212
|16.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 42,049
|17.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|+ 46,969
|18.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Kawasaki
|+ 47,119
|19.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|+ 47,208
|20.
|Twan Smits (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 47,371
|21.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|+ 47,576
|22.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|+ 47,763
|23.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 48,060
|24.
|Ibrahim Norrodin (IN)
|Honda
|+ 57,213
|25.
|Yuta Okaya (J)
|Kawasaki
|+ 57,223
|26.
|Maiki Abe (J)
|Yamaha
|+ > 1 min
|27.
|Andrea Migno (I)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|-.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|-.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|-.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|-.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 21 of 24 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|433
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|343
|3.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|280
|4.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|220
|5.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|168
|6.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|160
|7.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|145
|8.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|136
|9.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|129
|10.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|121
|11.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|111
|12.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|111
|13.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|74
|14.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|67
|15.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|56
|16.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Kawasaki
|53
|17.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|40
|18.
|Lucas Mahias (F)
|Kawasaki
|37
|19.
|Oliver Bayliss (AUS)
|Ducati
|26
|20.
|Simone Corsi (I)
|Yamaha
|23
|21.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|22
|22.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|22
|23.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|22
|24.
|Andy Verdoia (F)
|Yamaha
|21
|25.
|Adam Norrodin (MAL)
|Honda
|20
|26.
|Filippo Fuligni (I)
|Yamaha
|10
|27.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|10
|35.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|5
|36.
|Apiwath Wongthananon (TH)
|Yamaha
|4
|37.
|Luca Ottaviani (I)
|MV Agusta
|4
|38.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|4
|39.
|Andreas Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|3
|40.
|Marco Bussolotti (I)
|Yamaha
|2
|41.
|Adrian Fernandez (E)
|Yamaha
|1
|42.
|Rhys Irwin(GB)
|Suzuki
|1
|43.
|Stefano Valtulini(I)
|Kawasaki
|1
|44.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1