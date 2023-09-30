Schrötter ponders: Why no chance of top-3?

Marcel Schrötter had no chance of reaching the podium in the Supersport World Championship in Portimao. For Sunday, changes should help; moreover, the MV-Agusta rider can secure third place in the championship early.

Marcel Schrötter's fears about competitiveness from Friday were confirmed in the first race in Portimao. In Portugal, too, the southern German is not entirely satisfied with his F3 800 RR. "The whole weekend we have struggled so far," reported the MV Agusta rider. "In the end, we are here to win races. But for that you have to do things better than the rest. We still have a lot of room for improvement. If you want to fight for podiums but you're eight seconds behind third place, that's way too much."

But Schrötter doesn't put it all down to the engine being throttled by the FIM since Magny-Cours. "My first laps could have been better and I should have passed Caricasulo earlier," he fretted when speaking to SPEEDWEEK.com. "Maybe then the train would not have sailed at the front. Then it wouldn't have taken me so long to catch up with Debise."

Looking at the championship standings, bronze in the Supersport World Championship is within Schrötter's grasp. The 30-year-old has a 60-point lead over fourth-placed Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati) after Saturday in Portimao. If he loses nine or less points to the Italian on Sunday, or simply finishes ahead of him, he will be assured of third overall.

"I want to fight for the podium," Marcel named his strategy for the second race. "For that we will make changes to the bike to make a step forward. It's a nice feeling to get closer and closer to the bronze medal. It's also a success for MV."