Portimão, race 2: Schrötter unassailable third in the World Championship

Nicolò Bulega wrapped up the 2023 Supersport World Championship title in the very first race, and from now on there will be no need for tactics in the intermediate category, if the Ducati rider ever did, given his comfortable lead.

The newly crowned world champion started the second race from pole again, alongside Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) and Yari Montella (Ducati). Marcel Schrötter was seventh on the grid with his MV Agusta, the best Kawasaki of Can Öncü followed in ninth position.

As on Saturday, Bulega, Manzi and Montella were fighting at the front, but the latter rolled out with a defect in the first run. The Barni rider was correspondingly motivated and did a lot of leading work in the first half of the race. Then it was Manzi's turn, but the Italian could not pull away either and the trio stayed close together until the end.

In the last three laps, Manzi and Montella exchanged positions several times, while Bulega, in third place, was initially content with the role of observer. When Montella had to take a wide line with a problem, the world champion took over second place without a fight. On the last lap, the two Italians had a great duel for the win, passing each other several times. At the line, Manzi was ahead by 0.084 sec. Bulega second, Montella third.

Marcel Schrötter worked his way up to fourth position after a good start until lap 3, which he brought safely to the finish. The Bavarian thus secured third place in the World Championship early on, as Federico Caricasulo (Ducati) finished fifth behind him.

At times only in 18th place, Niki Tuuli still finished 10th as best Triumph rider, while best Kawasaki rider was Can Öncü in 15th position. Tarran Mackenzie crossed the finish line in 20th place on the lame Honda.

IDM champion Twan Smits, in Portimão in the service of Yamaha Thailand, rode solidly in 17th position until the Dutchman ended the race prematurely with a crash on lap 12.

The Portimão meeting marks the end of the WorldSSP Challenge, which has already been won by Tom Booth-Amos (Kawasaki). The season is also over for Max Kofler. The Austrian in the Ducati Team D34G achieved 22nd place in the second race and a total of four points in the 2023 Supersport World Championship.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bulega turned into the first corner ahead of Montella and Manzi, Schrötter in sixth. Booth-Amos is slowly following the field with a defect and turns into the pit lane.



Lap 1: Bulega 0.3 sec ahead of Montella and Manzi. Schrötter fifth. Tuuli only 18th. Kofler 20th.



Lap 2: Manzi with fastest lap in 1:43,837 min on 2nd place. Schrötter on the rear wheel of Debise (4th).



Lap 3: Schrötter now fourth. The Bavarian has to close a gap of 1,9 sec to the top-3. Smits in 18th, Kofler in 21st.



Lap 4: Manzi has taken the lead, Bulega (3.) under pressure from Montella. Schrötter (4th) is doing the same lap times as the top-3.



Lap 5: Montella presses and overtakes Bulega and Manzi in one lap!



Lap 6: Schrötter (4th) still 1,8 sec behind, but with fastest lap. Huertas best Kawasaki rider on 8th, Tuuli with the Triumph on 15th.



Lap 7: Top-3 within 0,8 sec. Debise drops out with a technical problem.



Lap 8: Manzi takes the lead again. Schrötter now 3,2 sec behind, but faster than his pursuers.



Lap 9: The top 3 unchanged.



Lap 10: Schrötter (4th) one second ahead of Caricasulo. Sofuoglu, Navarro, Huertas and De Rosa are fighting for 7th. Kofler unchanged on 21st.



Lap 11: Manzi, Montella and Bulega within 0,5 sec.



Lap 12: Caricasulo (5th) catches up with Schrötter (4th). Crash Smits. Kofler on 22.



Lap 13: Montella now again in front of Manzi and Bulega.



Lap 14: Manzi counters. Sofuoglu crashed, but continues the race. Kofler fights with the Honda riders for 21st place.



Lap 15: Montella has apparently switched gears and loses 2nd place to Bulega.



Lap 16: Schrötter again more than one second ahead of Caricasulo. Crash Huertas.



Last lap: Bulega passes Manzi, but the Yamaha rider regains the lead.