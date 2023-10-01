Marcel Schrötter (30) celebrates greatest career success

Twice in his long Grand Prix career, Marcel Schrötter finished the Moto2 World Championship in eighth place overall. In his first year in the Supersport World Championship, the Bavarian was already able to win a medal together with MV Agusta.

When the SPEEDWEEK.com reporter visited Marcel Schrötter in the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team pits after the second Supersport race in Portimao, there was nothing to see or feel of euphoria about winning a World Championship medal, instead only gloomy faces. The reason: Marcel finished fourth in both races in Portugal and, 14 and 6 sec behind the winner, had no say in the awarding of the podium places.

"When I was first in the warm-up, I had other hopes," Schrötter admitted. "My race was a good bit better than Saturday in terms of pace, I was four tenths of a second faster per lap, but that's not enough. In the first five laps I can't get as much out as those in front. After that I drove a good race and didn't make a single mistake. But in the end we were six seconds too slow over the distance."

After the first race on Saturday, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) was already confirmed as world champion and Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha) as runner-up. Schrötter finished ahead of Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati) on Sunday, meaning that third place in the World Championship is no longer out of reach for him in the last two rounds at the end of October in Jerez.

The German rode permanently in the Moto2 World Championship from 2013 to 2022, never getting beyond 8th overall, in 2018 and 2019 with the Dynavolt Intact GP team. So 3rd place in this year's Supersport World Championship is by far his best World Championship result.

"Of course the joy is still coming," the 30-year-old said. "It's a great result for the first year and I'm not on a Yamaha or Ducati, which is maybe the best package. I'm not saying the MV is not good. But it is certainly not the best overall package this year. When it fits, we are really fast. But we also had some difficulties. That, in combination with new tracks, sometimes resulted in placings like 7 or 8. That wasn't often, but it happened. A bronze medal is a souvenir that will stay with me for eternity. I'm looking forward to that, too. I've been around long enough and I've never achieved anything like this. At the end of the day, we have to be proud of that. It wasn't enough for first or second place yet, but I still have a few years to go, that's the goal. We had two strong opponents."

In the 24 races so far this season, Schrötter has finished on the podium seven times, six times in second place. He made it into the top five 16 times.