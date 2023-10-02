End of season for Max Kofler: Some highs, many lows

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Instagram/MaxKofler

Portimão was Max Kofler's last appearance in the 2023 Supersport World Championship. The Austrian in the Ducati Team D34G missed out on the points and looks back on a difficult season.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

After many years in Moto3, Max Kofler switched to CM Racing a year ago for the 2022 Supersport World Championship and the Ducati V2. It was not an easy change. After the learning year, the 2023 season should be more successful in Davide Giugliano's Ducati team.

The Austrian took part in the WorldSSP Challenge, which was only held at European race tracks. As the finale in Jerez at the end of October was added to the calendar as a replacement for Argentina, Portimão was the season finale for Kofler last weekend. He clearly missed the top-15 with 19th and 22nd places.

"Of course, this is not what I was hoping for in my season finale. Especially in the last sector I had to fight with the set-up again and again, even a change in the tyre strategy didn't help anything for Sunday," the 23-year-old waved off taciturnly.

23 more Images on German SPEEDWEEK.COM

Kofler had a difficult season. Partly he was handicapped by the notorious arm-pump-syndrome, but only after Imola he had an operation on his forearm, which should restrict him until Most. Mentally, it was certainly not easy to deal with either when his younger brother Andreas, who replaced his team-mate Oli Bayliss in Most and Magny-Cours, went toe-to-toe with him from a standing start and that John McPhee was able to score more world championship points in just two meetings on the Ducati V2 than he did in total.

"Honestly, it's been a really tough year with some ups and a lot of downs," Max admitted, "but I've enjoyed being a part of D34G Racing this year and I can say I've always given it my all. I will also never forget all the fun we had in the pits. It was also a dream come true for me to share the pits with my brother in the World Championship."

Kofler's only points finish this year came in the second round at Imola, when only 16 competitors were classified. He finished fifth out of seven riders in the WorldSSP Challenge with four points. What he will do in 2024 has not yet been decided.

Result Supersport World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha
2. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati + 0,084 sec
3. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 3,278
4. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 6,300
5. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 7,905
6. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 9,427
7. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 13,325
8. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 13,361
9. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 16,393
10. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 17,832
11. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 18,475
12. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 18,516
13. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 19,090
14. John McPhee (GB) Ducati + 24,006
15. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 34,248
16. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 34,768
17. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 38,235
18. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 38,670
19. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 39,476
20. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 39,802
21. Ibrahim Norrodin (IN) Honda + 42,559
22. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 42,804
23. Andrea Migno (I) Honda + 58,355
24. Twan Smits (NL) Yamaha + > 1 min
25. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + > 1 min
26. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha + > 1 min
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha
- Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
Result Supersport World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 2,637 sec
3. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 6,521
4. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 14,090
5. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 14,250
6. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 15,410
7. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 20,949
8. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 22,986
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 25,683
10. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 28,865
11. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 28,944
12. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 29,081
13. John McPhee (GB) Ducati + 32,860
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 37,565
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 40,212
16. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 42,049
17. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 46,969
18. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 47,119
19. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 47,208
20. Twan Smits (NL) Yamaha + 47,371
21. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 47,576
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 47,763
23. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 48,060
24. Ibrahim Norrodin (IN) Honda + 57,213
25. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 57,223
26. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha + > 1 min
27. Andrea Migno (I) Honda + > 1 min
- Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
- Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki
- Yari Montella (I) Ducati
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 21 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 453
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 368
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 293
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 231
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 168
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 160
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 151
8. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 145
9. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 145
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 129
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 121
12. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 74
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 68
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 56
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 55
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 29
20. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
21. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 26
22. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
24. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
25. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
26. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 12
27. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
28. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
29. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
30. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 10
31. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
32. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
33. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
34. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 6
35. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
36. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
37. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
38. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
39. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
40. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
41. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
42. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
43. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
44. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1