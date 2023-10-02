End of season for Max Kofler: Some highs, many lows

After many years in Moto3, Max Kofler switched to CM Racing a year ago for the 2022 Supersport World Championship and the Ducati V2. It was not an easy change. After the learning year, the 2023 season should be more successful in Davide Giugliano's Ducati team.

The Austrian took part in the WorldSSP Challenge, which was only held at European race tracks. As the finale in Jerez at the end of October was added to the calendar as a replacement for Argentina, Portimão was the season finale for Kofler last weekend. He clearly missed the top-15 with 19th and 22nd places.



"Of course, this is not what I was hoping for in my season finale. Especially in the last sector I had to fight with the set-up again and again, even a change in the tyre strategy didn't help anything for Sunday," the 23-year-old waved off taciturnly.

Kofler had a difficult season. Partly he was handicapped by the notorious arm-pump-syndrome, but only after Imola he had an operation on his forearm, which should restrict him until Most. Mentally, it was certainly not easy to deal with either when his younger brother Andreas, who replaced his team-mate Oli Bayliss in Most and Magny-Cours, went toe-to-toe with him from a standing start and that John McPhee was able to score more world championship points in just two meetings on the Ducati V2 than he did in total.



"Honestly, it's been a really tough year with some ups and a lot of downs," Max admitted, "but I've enjoyed being a part of D34G Racing this year and I can say I've always given it my all. I will also never forget all the fun we had in the pits. It was also a dream come true for me to share the pits with my brother in the World Championship."

Kofler's only points finish this year came in the second round at Imola, when only 16 competitors were classified. He finished fifth out of seven riders in the WorldSSP Challenge with four points. What he will do in 2024 has not yet been decided.