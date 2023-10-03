Kenan Sofuoglu: Can Öncü has to ride virtually one-handed

Can Öncü has been suffering from nerve paralysis in his left arm since 23 April, yet he returned to the Supersport World Championship after the summer break and has made it into the points three times since then. How to continue.

Can Öncü should have won the Supersport World Championship for Kawasaki this year and then moved up to the Superbikes. With a third place in Australia as well as victory in Indonesia and a fourth place, the season started promisingly, but then came Assen.

After the start of the second Supersport race, Öncü was shot down by Yari Montella (Barni Ducati) in the first corner and broke his ulna and radius in his left forearm - just above the wrist and just below the elbow. What turned out to be even worse was the injury to the radial nerve. This controls the movement of the wrist and the extension of the fingers. If the nerve does not function, the affected person has a so-called drop hand - the hand hangs down limply and has little movement in the fingers.

Despite this handicap, Öncü returned to the Supersport World Championship after the summer break at the beginning of September, because grip - that is, holding the handlebars - is also possible with a drop hand. The muscles in Can's left arm have atrophied considerably in the five months since the accident, but the 20-year-old does not let that stop him from riding his motorbike. Amazing: In Magny-Cours he was able to score two world championship points, in Portimao another three.

"When you see Can's arm, you can't imagine he can race with it," Kawasaki team boss Manuel Puccetti said. "It's impossible to believe, he has almost no muscles left. But on the bike it doesn't look so bad. He is physically able to race. We want to look that he is in the best possible shape after this season."

"Kawasaki believes in Can's talent," the latter's manager Kenan Sofuoglu held when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "He is an incredibly talented boy, the youngest GP winner. It can't be that his career is over before he has won some world championships. He went through tough times in the past, but this is the worst. We brought him back for Magny-Cours so he can learn how to ride the bike with one hand. With modern bikes you don't have to pull the clutch, you couldn't do that in my day. He can't take a year off and then come back and win the championship - that's difficult. That's why we let him ride now. The last races are in Jerez, he is very strong there. That should give him mental strength to be ready for next year."

The doctors treating him expect a recovery period of ten to twelve months as far as the damaged nerve in Öncü's arm is concerned. If it does not regenerate in this time, a later recovery is very unlikely.

"Can has no choice but to wait and see," Sofuoglu knows. "We are already thinking about an operation, but we will certainly wait until after Jerez. Or until the winter. I think that riding the bike provides a lot of adrenaline in his body. In Magny-Cours his hand was swollen every day. I think that's good because it means a lot of blood is circulating. When he rode again for the first time after the injury in Turkey, it wasn't like that."