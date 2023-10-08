New QJMoto SRK800: More China in the SBK paddock?

This year, Kove made a respectable debut in the Supersport 300. Now there is speculation as to whether a second manufacturer from China, QJMoto, will enter the World Championship - albeit in the Supersport Next generation.

Chinese motorbike manufacturers are still smiled at in this country. Until now, they have mostly built small-displacement models whose quality could not compete with those of European and Japanese factories. Kove Moto has taught us better this year.

The newcomer to the Supersport World Championship 300 was convincing with its own development, the 321RRS with single-sided swingarm. There were no technical problems and the performance was on a par with the competition. In the capable hands of Marc Garcia, who was hired by Kove from Imola onwards, a front row starting position, two top-10s and four points finishes were achieved (in ten races).

Now QJMoto are said to have ambitions to follow Kove's example. QJMoto has been present on the European market with its own name since 2022. In 2005, the Chinese bought the traditional Benelli brand; the motorbikes with the laurel branch in the logo have been rolling off the production line in Wenling ever since. The focus of the own brand is on sporty models.

In September 2023, QJMoto presented the SRK800RR, whose development was inspired by the Honda CBR650RR. The engine was given more stroke, and the chassis bears an equally strong resemblance. Various trade magazines speculate that this model will serve as the basis for the entry into the world championship.

With its key data, however, this motorbike fits at best into the Supersport World Championship and the Next Generation regulations. With a power output in standard trim of 102 hp, however, it would be hopelessly inferior. Since the CBR650 is not considered race-ready in terms of chassis either, this inevitably applies to the SRK800RR as well. It would therefore be a big surprise if QJMoto were to appear in the near-series World Championship paddock with this bike in the medium term.