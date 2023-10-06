Can Öncü (20): Also 2024 SSP World Championship with Puccetti Kawasaki

Starting the season as a World Championship candidate, Can Öncü was injured or not fit for large parts of the 2023 Supersport World Championship. Next year, the Turk will be back in the hunt for the title with Puccetti Kawasaki.

Can Öncü has been competing in the Supersport World Championship since 2020, always with the Kawasaki team Puccetti Racing. To date, the 20-year-old has contested 74 Supersport races, claiming one victory and thirteen podium finishes.



Öncü took his victory this year in the first race on Lombok. At that point, his championship chances were still intact, but that changed abruptly at the European opener in Assen when he was wiped out in the first corner by Yari Montella (Ducati) in the second race.

Worse than the fracture of the ulna and radius on his left forearm was the damage to a nerve. For weeks, the Kawasaki rider wore his arm in a sling, only slowly regaining function and control. It was not until Magny-Cours that Öncü made his comeback on the ZX-6R. Since then, he has not managed more than 14th place.

It was clear: the promotion to the World Superbike Championship planned for 2024 would come too soon. Therefore, Can will complete another season in the intermediate category.



"I am very happy to continue with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing. It's a team that is like a second family to me. This year we couldn't get the results we wanted because of my injury, but next year nothing will stop us while I pursue my goal of the Supersport World Championship title with all my might," said Öncü. "I want to thank Manuel Puccetti and everyone at Kawasaki for the confidence they continue to have in me."

Öncü's career will be steered by mentor and manager Kenan Sofuoglu, who manages the youth development funds for the Turkish federation.



"Together with his manager Kenan Sofuoglu, we have a plan to help young riders develop and grow so that they can move up to the World Superbike Championship - like we did with Toprak Razgatlioglu," explained team boss Manuel Puccetti. "Although Can is still very young, he has already shown that he has real talent and is a great professional. Due to his injury, from which he is still recovering, we have not been able to achieve the expected results this year. But we expect him to be back in top form next season."