Confirmed: Marcel Schrötter also with MV Agusta in 2024

Marcel Schrötter waited until the very end to receive an offer from Honda for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. But MV Augusta team boss Andrea Quadranti pushed for a decision.

Marcel Schrötter has always emphasised in recent months that continuing his collaboration with MV Agusta is a priority for him. He feels comfortable in Andrea Quadranti's team, and thanks to seven podiums and 16 top-five results in 24 races, the Bavarian is already assured of third place in the World Championship two races before the end of the season.

Despite the good relationship with Quadranti, Schrötter has also been looking around for other possibilities and has spoken to many of those responsible in the SBK paddock. At the latest since the eight-hour race in Suzuka at the beginning of August, the 30-year-old has been in contact with Honda about a place in their factory Superbike team.

But a place only becomes available there if Iker Lecuona is transferred from the Honda Racing Corporation to the MotoGP World Championship. If this does not happen, the Spaniard and his compatriot Xavier Vierge will continue in the factory Superbike team.

Schrötter asked HRC team manager Leon Camier again on the first weekend of October in Portimao, but did not get a promising answer. At the same time, Quadranti pushed for the contract extension - the Swiss did not want to risk ending up without a top rider.

"We have signed, everything is clear," Quadranti now confirmed to SPEEDWEEK.com the signing of Schrötter, who is expected to win the Supersport World Championship title in 2024 for the noble brand from Varese.

With teammate Bahattin Sofuoglu, the winner of the second Barcelona race, it will also continue. Manager Kenan Sofuoglu and Quadranti have agreed on a handshake, the written fixation is to take place this week.